South Jordan, UT

KSLTV

Man hit by car after running across 6 lanes of traffic in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A man in his 40s is in critical condition after he was struck by a car Wednesday night in South Jordan. Sgt. Eric Anderson with the South Jordan Police Department said a vehicle was heading eastbound on 10600 South when it pulled over and the man, who was a passenger, got out and ran across all six lanes of traffic. While attempting to cross the last lane, the man was hit by a truck.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

TRAX Red Line out of service due to damaged power lines

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The UTA red line service in the southwest area of Salt Lake County is out of service until Thursday morning after a dump truck hit power lines. According to the UTA statement, a dump truck drove through Grandville Ave and South Jordan Parkway but failed to lower the back of the truck and hit TRAX power lines at approximately 11:11 a.m. Wednesday.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Power outage affects thousands in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power announced it was working to fix a power outage in Salt Lake City Friday morning. According to RMP, the outage is affecting around 3,040 customers. The company estimated that power will be back by 3:00 p.m. Outages can be checked and reported...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Crews rescue cat from West Valley City duplex fire

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at a West Valley City duplex Friday afternoon, rescuing a cat in the process. Firefighters responded about 3:50 p.m. to a fire at 2496 W. Robin Road, where they found heavy smoke coming from...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
TownLift

SNAPPED: Ice forms at Rock Cliff

HEBER CITY, Utah — Friday morning at the Rock Cliff area of the reservoir at the Jordanelle State Park, the below-freezing temperatures have allowed ice to begin to form along the […]
HEBER CITY, UT
metalinsider.net

Silent Planet Involved in Van Accident, Miss Salt Lake City Show

California metalcore band Silent Planet were involved in a van accident in the wee hours of Thursday (11/3) morning. Heading from Wyoming to Salt Lake City, Utah on their way to their next tour stop, the band’s van hit a patch of ice and rolled over in the snow. All members survived the wreck, though frontman Garrett Russell had to be taken away by ambulance.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Cause of house fire and explosion in West Jordan still unknown

WEST JORDAN — Investigators were still working to determine the cause of a house fire Friday, one day after an explosion and flames destroyed a home and damaged another in West Jordan. Battalion Chief Clint Paxton said in his 24 years with the fire department he couldn't easily remember...
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Let it snow: 2nd Utah resort plans to open early; another storm headed for mountains

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — Another Utah ski resort is set to open earlier than usual following another round of snow that arrived in the state earlier this week. Solitude Mountain Resort officials announced Friday that they will open on Nov. 11, one week earlier than originally planned. It's the resort's earliest opening day since 2013, and the schedule change means it is now slated to be the first resort to open in northern Utah this season.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

DPS helicopter deployed during pursuit from Midvale to SLC's Ballpark district

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Safety sent its helicopter to the skies over Salt Lake City Thursday during a pursuit that ended with at least one arrest. Multiple law enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies were seen in the Main Street area of the Ballpark District during the morning hours as officers with both the Salt Lake City Police and Unified Police departments tracked down a suspect allegedly driving a stolen truck and trailer.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Body Found in South Jordan Along Jordan River Parkway Trail

South Jordan, Utah —Matt Pennington, Public Relations Officer for South Jordan Police Department has verified to Utah Stories that a young man’s body was found hanging from a bridge off of the Jordan River Parkway Trail. The body was discovered early Sunday morning at 9:30 AM. A passerby...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: Driver found dead after I-15 crash in Murray likely took his own life

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators with the Utah Highway Patrol now believe a man found dead after a Wednesday morning crash on I-15 in Murray likely took his own life. Late Wednesday night Sgt. Cameron Roden, UHP public information officer, told Gephardt Daily investigators “were...
MURRAY, UT

