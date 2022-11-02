Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
ksl.com
South Jordan cat ends up 15 miles from home after sleeping in car engine
SOUTH JORDAN — A cat from the Daybreak community in South Jordan went for a wild ride across the Salt Lake Valley when it decided to warm up in a car. When Jaren Hafen could not find his cat Ollie Thursday, he checked his Apple AirTag tracker app on his phone.
KSLTV
Man hit by car after running across 6 lanes of traffic in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A man in his 40s is in critical condition after he was struck by a car Wednesday night in South Jordan. Sgt. Eric Anderson with the South Jordan Police Department said a vehicle was heading eastbound on 10600 South when it pulled over and the man, who was a passenger, got out and ran across all six lanes of traffic. While attempting to cross the last lane, the man was hit by a truck.
kjzz.com
Young moose relocated after seen wandering through Avenues neighborhood in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A young moose seen over the course of multiple days in Salt Lake City has been relocated, officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said. They said the moose was spotted in the Avenues neighborhood. DWR biologists said they located the moose on...
Semi-truck engulfed in flames overnight in Ogden
A semi-truck in Ogden City was engulfed in flames over night, causing an estimated $80,000 of damage and one person to be transported to the a local hospital in unknown condition.
KSLTV
TRAX Red Line out of service due to damaged power lines
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The UTA red line service in the southwest area of Salt Lake County is out of service until Thursday morning after a dump truck hit power lines. According to the UTA statement, a dump truck drove through Grandville Ave and South Jordan Parkway but failed to lower the back of the truck and hit TRAX power lines at approximately 11:11 a.m. Wednesday.
ksl.com
Man angry about sold-out flights carjacked multiple vehicles, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who became angry after ticket agents at the Salt Lake City International Airport told him he couldn't buy a same-day plane ticket to Denver early Friday went on a crime spree across the valley, police said. The 20-year-old man carjacked two cars and...
kslnewsradio.com
Power outage affects thousands in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power announced it was working to fix a power outage in Salt Lake City Friday morning. According to RMP, the outage is affecting around 3,040 customers. The company estimated that power will be back by 3:00 p.m. Outages can be checked and reported...
Gephardt Daily
Crews rescue cat from West Valley City duplex fire
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at a West Valley City duplex Friday afternoon, rescuing a cat in the process. Firefighters responded about 3:50 p.m. to a fire at 2496 W. Robin Road, where they found heavy smoke coming from...
SNAPPED: Ice forms at Rock Cliff
HEBER CITY, Utah — Friday morning at the Rock Cliff area of the reservoir at the Jordanelle State Park, the below-freezing temperatures have allowed ice to begin to form along the […]
VIDEO: Flames, smoke from large house fire seen across Salt Lake Valley
Smoke from a large house fire in West Jordan was seen across the Salt Lake Valley as the home burned on Wednesday.
metalinsider.net
Silent Planet Involved in Van Accident, Miss Salt Lake City Show
California metalcore band Silent Planet were involved in a van accident in the wee hours of Thursday (11/3) morning. Heading from Wyoming to Salt Lake City, Utah on their way to their next tour stop, the band’s van hit a patch of ice and rolled over in the snow. All members survived the wreck, though frontman Garrett Russell had to be taken away by ambulance.
Man missing after failing to board flight to Salt Lake City
A man scheduled to fly to Salt Lake City from Moab is missing after he failed to board the flight earlier this week.
ksl.com
Cause of house fire and explosion in West Jordan still unknown
WEST JORDAN — Investigators were still working to determine the cause of a house fire Friday, one day after an explosion and flames destroyed a home and damaged another in West Jordan. Battalion Chief Clint Paxton said in his 24 years with the fire department he couldn't easily remember...
ksl.com
Let it snow: 2nd Utah resort plans to open early; another storm headed for mountains
BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — Another Utah ski resort is set to open earlier than usual following another round of snow that arrived in the state earlier this week. Solitude Mountain Resort officials announced Friday that they will open on Nov. 11, one week earlier than originally planned. It's the resort's earliest opening day since 2013, and the schedule change means it is now slated to be the first resort to open in northern Utah this season.
kjzz.com
DPS helicopter deployed during pursuit from Midvale to SLC's Ballpark district
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Safety sent its helicopter to the skies over Salt Lake City Thursday during a pursuit that ended with at least one arrest. Multiple law enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies were seen in the Main Street area of the Ballpark District during the morning hours as officers with both the Salt Lake City Police and Unified Police departments tracked down a suspect allegedly driving a stolen truck and trailer.
Utah man tracks down cat who climbed up into neighbor's car for warmth
A Utah man and his cat were reunited after the feline took an accidental trip across the Salt Lake Valley earlier this week.
KSLTV
Hundreds line up for staple in Millcreek closing because of staff shortage
MILLCREEK, Utah — Hundreds of customers lined up outside of Hector’s Mexican Food on Thursday, to show their support for a restaurant that’s closing its doors after 27 years in Millcreek. “We’re waiting for probably the greatest Mexican food in the state,” said Luke Leclair-Marzolf, after waiting...
utahstories.com
Body Found in South Jordan Along Jordan River Parkway Trail
South Jordan, Utah —Matt Pennington, Public Relations Officer for South Jordan Police Department has verified to Utah Stories that a young man’s body was found hanging from a bridge off of the Jordan River Parkway Trail. The body was discovered early Sunday morning at 9:30 AM. A passerby...
Provo crews working to restore power loss caused by fallen tree limbs
Provo City Power crews are hard at work restoring power after heavy snow on tree limbs caused several outages in the area, but they have advice about what to do when power is lost.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Driver found dead after I-15 crash in Murray likely took his own life
MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators with the Utah Highway Patrol now believe a man found dead after a Wednesday morning crash on I-15 in Murray likely took his own life. Late Wednesday night Sgt. Cameron Roden, UHP public information officer, told Gephardt Daily investigators “were...
