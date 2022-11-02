Read full article on original website
xpn.org
Indie Rock Hit Parade Live Session: Yard Act
The Leeds quartet performs songs from their Mercury Prize-nominated debut, The Overload. Joining us in the studio for this Indie Rock Hit Parade session is a group whose debut album is a strong contender for the year’s finest. Hailing from Leeds, Yard Act released The Overload in the opening weeks of 2022. Arriving a year (and two days) after their acclaimed Dark Days EP, the album is a showcase for the band’s potent brand of narrative post-punk. Guided by vocalist James Smith’s smirking, incisive monologues and Sam Shjipstone’s careening guitar figures, the band is rounded out by the locked-in rhythm section of bassist Ryan Needham and drummer Jay Russell.
xpn.org
PRESS PLAY: New Albums out November 4th!
The first Friday of November is packed with fresh releases from XPN favorites. With Halloween in our rear-view, it’s time to round up all the freshest Christmas music releases! Okay, not really, but there are lots of non-holiday albums to make the day worth celebrating. First Aid Kit‘s Palomino is the first album of original material from the Swedish sister duo since 2018; it’s packed with otherworldly harmonies and cosmic folk texture. Featuring the band’s first guest vocalist (Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig), French pop purveyors Phoenix recorded Alpha Zulu in the hallowed halls of the Louvre’s decorative arts wing. Brooklyn trio The Lone Bellow give their lovelorn Americana a synth-aided makeover on Love Songs for Losers, their fifth full-length.
xpn.org
Friends & Lovers: A Philly R&B playlist
A snapshot of the current state of R&B in Philadelphia. Last week, it was Public Radio Music day, a time to celebrate public radio stations like WXPN and the work we continue to do discoverubf the sound of local community. In that sense, this past month has felt like a winning season for the Philly local music scene. Perhaps it’s the green and white skies in this Red October, but there’s an undefeated creativity in the artists in the City of Brotherly Love, especially from the singers.
How Grunge Musicians Felt About the Word ‘Grunge’
If there's anything we know about music labels, it's that most musicians seem to resent them. There are hundreds of subgenres that fall under the larger umbrellas of both rock and heavy metal, but a lot of them apparently have negative connotations. How often do you find that a musician...
The Meaning Behind the Band Name: Rush
The Canadian-born rock band Rush formed in Toronto nearly 55 years ago in 1968 when guitarist Alex Lifeson, drummer John Rutsey and bassist-singer Jeff Jones got together. Jones, however, was almost immediately replaced by bassist-singer Geddy Lee. After Lee joined the group, the band tried several configurations but eventually landed...
Hear Kiss’ Stanley and Simmons Trade Vocals on New ‘Creatures’ Demo
Kiss leaders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons can be heard trading lead vocals on a demo version of the song "Not for the Innocent," which only features Simmons in its final version. The demo appears on the band's upcoming extended edition of Creatures of the Night, while the final version...
The Band Is Back Together Again: 16 Sultry Sade Tracks To Prepare For Their Return
The band is back together, recording their next album. To celebrate, we created a list of 16 sultry Sade tracks. Check it out inside.
5 Soul-Stirring Live Performances in Honor of Lou Reed
Lou Reed was more than a musician. He was a poet with lungs of smoke and velvet. He crafted a blend of pop, psychedelic rock, and all things avant-garde, writing songs that were more like epic poems dripping with sex and drugs against a grimy, gloomy New York City backdrop. He made heroes out of society’s misfits, crafting anthems for the oddballs and the outliers.
Hear Previously Unreleased 1972 Beach Boys Song ‘Carry Me Home’
The Beach Boys have released a previously unreleased song titled “Carry Me Home,” which was recorded in 1972, ahead of its appearance on an upcoming box set. Sail on Sailor – 1972 is an in-depth exploration of that time in the band’s history as it embraced change. It will be released on Dec. 2 in six-CD and five-LP editions, and contains newly remastered versions of 1972’s Carl and the Passions – "So Tough" and 1973’s Holland, along with unreleased outtakes, demos, live recordings and alternate versions.
xpn.org
Everything In Its Place: Kevin Morby at Ardmore Music Hall
The celebrated singer-songwriter and his dynamic band showcased their winning 2022 album ‘This Is A Photograph’ with an impressive tour of his back-catalog for Philly fans. “I’m gonna go head and call it,” Kevin Morby told the Ardmore Music Hall crowd last week. “This is the best show...
Journey releasing live album and video documenting 2021 Lollapalooza show
As Journey prepares to launch its 50th anniversary tour next year, the band has announced plans to release a new concert album and video on December 9 capturing the group’s performance at the 2021 Lollapalooza festival. Live in Concert at Lollapalooza, which can be preordered now, will be available...
Lauv Reveals the Most Raw Version of Himself on ‘All 4 Nothing’
Lauv, born Ari Leff, was really into the “emo and screamo stuff” growing up, a fascinating fact considering the artist’s dreamy and often fantastical trademark pop style. It’s near impossible to miss that hit of serotonin when one of Lauv’s songs comes on—a far cry from his early infatuation with emo music and the hard rockers of Led Zeppelin and Nirvana. But that’s how the young singer got hooked on music, and it turned out that learning Green Day tabs was a gateway to songwriting.
Paris Jackson Releases Grunge-Bent Single “Just You,” Tours with The Revivalists
Paris Jackson has revealed her new single “just you” (Republic Records), an alt-rock anthem on the euphoria of falling in love. My hearts battered and bruised, tattered and torn but it’s yours for the taking if you’ll take me away, and out of this place / Just say the word to stop my heart from breaking, don’t break me just stay sings Jackson on the grungier, more lackadaisical track.
thehypemagazine.com
LEXI Releases Music Video for Her Hit Single ‘solo.’
LEXI finally blessed her fans with the music video for her new single “solo.” The song has an ambient dark pop vibe with a fusion of pop and dancehall. “solo.” is a club-ready track that uplifts with its summary, breezy sound. Capped off by a memorable hook, “solo.” is an addictive cut that follows up her previous single “mirrors.”, which made for more of a ballad with its emotive sound and slower pace.
Lamb of God to Lead Inaugural ‘Headbangers Boat’ Metal Cruise in 2023
Seafaring music fans can set sail metal-style when Lamb of God's first-ever "Headbangers Boat" heavy metal cruise hosts a stacked lineup of metal bands from Oct. 31 through Nov. 4, 2023. Aboard the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship setting sail from Miami, Florida, to Nassau in the Bahamas, Lamb of God...
Steely Dan: still hip-cool and sophisticated after all these years
Steely Dan's debut album Can't Buy A Thrill, freshly polished to appear on SACD and audiophile vinyl
loudersound.com
The 20 greatest prog metal bands of all time
The results of the poll to find the greatest prog metal band ever are in and we have a winner. Emerging at the turn of the century, Between The Buried And Me were ambitious from the start. With a blend of progressive metal, left-field hardcore, math rock and full-bore prog indulgence, they stood out as a maverick force on their self-titled debut in 2002 and have been steadily evolving ever since.
thebrag.com
Beck has joined the Bluesfest 2023 lineup
As if the Bluesfest 2023 lineup wasn’t already strong enough, iconic rocker Beck will now play the festival for the first time ever. The eight-time Grammy winner becomes the 50th artist to be announced for next year’s Bluesfest, set to be held over the Easter long weekend in Byron Bay.
Songwriter U: Songwriting Better Melodies on the Guitar
The guitar is a chordophone, which means it can handle both single-note melodies and backing chords. Whether you start with chord progressions or lyrics your ultimate goal as a songwriter is to create some unique and memorable lead melodies. In this article, we will show you some tips and techniques for writing great melodies on your guitar, even if you’re only taking beginner guitar lessons.
Cakes da Killa
Cakes da Killa is ready to step on anybody’s neck to get what’s his. He established himself in New York’s booming queer rap scene in the early 2010s, bringing sharp flows and a brusque, ego-shattering voice to the hip-house beats that quickly became his hallmark. His music is loose and snappy with a strong sense of form, gliding across eardrums like beads of sweat on the foreheads of club kids at The Limelight during a humid Sunday morning. And while Cakes’ sophomore album Svengali is no stranger to pulse-quickening BPMs and steamy come-ons, these songs are less noisy, more willing to groove and simmer instead of quake.
