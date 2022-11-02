The first Friday of November is packed with fresh releases from XPN favorites. With Halloween in our rear-view, it’s time to round up all the freshest Christmas music releases! Okay, not really, but there are lots of non-holiday albums to make the day worth celebrating. First Aid Kit‘s Palomino is the first album of original material from the Swedish sister duo since 2018; it’s packed with otherworldly harmonies and cosmic folk texture. Featuring the band’s first guest vocalist (Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig), French pop purveyors Phoenix recorded Alpha Zulu in the hallowed halls of the Louvre’s decorative arts wing. Brooklyn trio The Lone Bellow give their lovelorn Americana a synth-aided makeover on Love Songs for Losers, their fifth full-length.

2 DAYS AGO