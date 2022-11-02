ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

The Spun

Former Georgia Star "Scared As Hell" For Tennessee Game

At least one former Georgia star isn't taking the Tennessee Volunteers lightly going into Saturday's massive SEC showdown. Speaking on his "Snaps" podcast with The Volume, UGA's all-time leading passer Aaron Murray admitted he's "scared as hell" as a Georgia fan:. This is a Tennessee offense that's electric, that is...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart reacts to No. 3 Georgia beating No. 1 Tennessee

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs dominated No. 1 Tennessee Saturday 27-13. The game wasn’t as close as the score may have indicated either. Georgia jumped out to a 24-6 halftime lead and never looked back. Quarterback Stetson Bennett was nearly flawless. The Bulldogs signal caller completed 17-of-25 passes for 257 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown in the first half.
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

College Gameday Makes Their Picks in Tennessee vs Georgia

The city of Athens is no stranger to big-time football games or the spotlight of college football, particularly since the arrival of head coach Kirby Smart. ESPN's College Gameday seems to have a timeshare in Myers quad in Athens. They were in the Classic City two a year ago, and now again on ...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Final thoughts (and a prediction) for Tennessee-Georgia

I didn’t think we’d see the day in which Tennessee would travel to Georgia as the No. 1 team in America. A top-3 showdown in Athens will be unlike anything we’ve seen among these rivals in my lifetime (I was born in 1990). Want in on the...
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

Robert Beal Exits with Injury in Tennessee vs Georgia

Senior EDGE rusher Robert Beal has been injured during the contest against the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers. The Bulldogs were up 24 to 6 at the start of the third quarter when Robert Beal hit the turf with what appeared to be an upper-body injury based on the contact he was exposed to.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Tennessee football: Five reasons Vols will upset Georgia Saturday

It’s happening. Tennessee football is going to upset the Georgia Bulldogs on the road between the hedges Saturday, all but punching their ticket to the SEC Championship game and likely the College Football Playoff. There are lots of factors working in the Vols’ favor, and while Georgia has some advantages, they won’t be enough.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Laura Rutledge’s daughter, Reese, picks winner in Georgia-Tennessee game

It’s officially college football Saturday and one of the best parts of the event it Laura Rutledge’s daughter, Reese, giving her game day picks. This morning, Reese gave her thoughts on who the winner of the highly anticipated matchup between Georgia and Tennessee would be. And based on this, she’s pretty confident in the Bulldogs taking what could be a close matchup here against a talented Vols offense.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

CBS’s Gary Danielson Talks Georgia Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Vols

ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Vols are gearing up for what should be a colossal fight in Sanford Stadium, and CBS’s Gary Danielson will be on the call for the matchup. Danielson said he thinks this could be a tight, high-scoring game between the No. 1 and...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

BREAKING: Nation’s No. 2 junior LB Demarcus Riddick commits to Georgia

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star junior LB Demarcus Riddick. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 LB and the No.43 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. =========================================================. Georgia’s...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee shares uniform combo for Saturday’s game at top-ranked Georgia

As the hours get closer to Saturday’s showdown between the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, expect the media and promotional departments for both teams to start realizing material to get the fans excited. Tennessee revealed their uniform combination Thursday and the orange britches be...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee vs. Georgia: Prediction and preview

Tennessee and Georgia face off in what could be the Game of the Year this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Buckle up. This is going to be an all-timer. Tennessee vs. Georgia preview. No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings vs. No....
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UGA athletics mourns the passing of Ernie Battinelli

Ernie Battinelli, who served the University of Georgia Athletic Association for two decades, passed away Wednesday in Athens. Battinelli has been a mainstay within the Athletic Association, catering events and game days, while serving student-athletes on a daily basis at the grab-and-go station. Battinelli had a distinguished career in the restaurant business and became a familiar face at Georgia athletic events.
ATHENS, GA
wvlt.tv

Teen carrying loaded shotgun arrested by KPD

House Divided | WVLT staff, families cheer for Vols-Bulldogs for Saturday game. All eyes are on Athens as the number one Vols take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens Saturday right over on WVLT. Updated: 57 minutes ago. |. IT'S GAME DAY! 🏈🍊 WVLT's Zack Rickens is at Sanford Stadium...
ATHENS, GA

