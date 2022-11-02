MTSU plans to conduct its monthly tornado siren test on campus and at the Miller Coliseum Complex this Monday, Nov. 7, at 11:20 a.m. The test, conducted by the University Police Department, once again is a brief opportunity to ensure MTSU’s outdoor warning system is working as needed. No safety actions are necessary, and no campus activities will be affected.

