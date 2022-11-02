ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

mtsunews.com

MTSU again tops in Secretary of State voter registration competition

The tireless work of MTSU professor Mary Evins and her team of student and community volunteers has once again registered a success — the university earned its second win as the top four-year, public university in Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s College Voter Registration Competition. “Consistency, commitment, perseverance,...
mtsunews.com

MTSU plans Nov. 7 campuswide tornado siren test, weather permitting

MTSU plans to conduct its monthly tornado siren test on campus and at the Miller Coliseum Complex this Monday, Nov. 7, at 11:20 a.m. The test, conducted by the University Police Department, once again is a brief opportunity to ensure MTSU’s outdoor warning system is working as needed. No safety actions are necessary, and no campus activities will be affected.
