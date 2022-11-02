ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

The Spun

Former Georgia Star "Scared As Hell" For Tennessee Game

At least one former Georgia star isn't taking the Tennessee Volunteers lightly going into Saturday's massive SEC showdown. Speaking on his "Snaps" podcast with The Volume, UGA's all-time leading passer Aaron Murray admitted he's "scared as hell" as a Georgia fan:. This is a Tennessee offense that's electric, that is...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart reacts to No. 3 Georgia beating No. 1 Tennessee

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs dominated No. 1 Tennessee Saturday 27-13. The game wasn’t as close as the score may have indicated either. Georgia jumped out to a 24-6 halftime lead and never looked back. Quarterback Stetson Bennett was nearly flawless. The Bulldogs signal caller completed 17-of-25 passes for 257 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown in the first half.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia fans chant 'overrated' at Tennessee during blowout

Georgia fans weren’t happy when the first College Football Playoff rankings came out this week and had Tennessee in the No. 1 spot. Not only weren’t the undefeated reigning champions ranked No. 1, they weren’t even in the No. 2 spot, as that was held by Ohio State.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Robert Beal Exits with Injury in Tennessee vs Georgia

Senior EDGE rusher Robert Beal has been injured during the contest against the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers. The Bulldogs were up 24 to 6 at the start of the third quarter when Robert Beal hit the turf with what appeared to be an upper-body injury based on the contact he was exposed to.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Tennessee football: Five reasons Vols will upset Georgia Saturday

It’s happening. Tennessee football is going to upset the Georgia Bulldogs on the road between the hedges Saturday, all but punching their ticket to the SEC Championship game and likely the College Football Playoff. There are lots of factors working in the Vols’ favor, and while Georgia has some advantages, they won’t be enough.
ATHENS, GA
ESPN

How Tennessee's crew of castoffs is atop college football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Byron Young was on his way back from a workout at Planet Fitness in January 2019 when he noticed a flyer that changed his life, and ultimately, helped change the trajectory of Tennessee's football program. It was a flyer publicizing open tryouts for the Georgia Military School...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Laura Rutledge’s daughter, Reese, picks winner in Georgia-Tennessee game

It’s officially college football Saturday and one of the best parts of the event it Laura Rutledge’s daughter, Reese, giving her game day picks. This morning, Reese gave her thoughts on who the winner of the highly anticipated matchup between Georgia and Tennessee would be. And based on this, she’s pretty confident in the Bulldogs taking what could be a close matchup here against a talented Vols offense.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

CBS’s Gary Danielson Talks Georgia Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Vols

ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Vols are gearing up for what should be a colossal fight in Sanford Stadium, and CBS’s Gary Danielson will be on the call for the matchup. Danielson said he thinks this could be a tight, high-scoring game between the No. 1 and...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Final Georgia Injury Report Ahead of Matchup with Tennessee

The Univeristy of Georgia is set to host the No. 1 team in the country in the form of the unbeaten Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday afternoon inside of Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are currently 8.0 point favorites as the No. 3 ranked team at home, with the SEC East Divisional crown on the ...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee shares uniform combo for Saturday’s game at top-ranked Georgia

As the hours get closer to Saturday’s showdown between the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, expect the media and promotional departments for both teams to start realizing material to get the fans excited. Tennessee revealed their uniform combination Thursday and the orange britches be...
KNOXVILLE, TN

