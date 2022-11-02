Read full article on original website
Man United and Roma face a nervy play-off against a Champions League drop-out - including Barcelona and Juventus - to book spot in Europa League last-16... but who else has sailed straight through with Arsenal?
Manchester United may have to lock horns with Barcelona or Juventus as they need to overcome a two-legged play-off to reach the last-16 of the Europa League. Alejandro Garnacho's goal, securing a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad, was not enough for United to top their group and as a result they will face one of the eight teams demoted from the Champions League in a dreaded play-off.
ESPN
Man United face Europa League playoff despite first Garnacho goal in win over Real Sociedad
Alejandro Garnacho scored his first Manchester United goal but a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad wasn't enough to avoid finishing second in their Europa League group and facing a playoff against a team dropping out of the Champions League. United needed to win by a two-goal margin in San Sebastian...
Who can Chelsea get in the Champions League draw?
Chelsea overcame a slow start to their Champions League campaign to reach the last 16 and now they will find out their opponents for the first knockout round in Monday’s draw.A dispiriting 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on the opening matchday gave Chelsea the worst possible start on Group E, as well as helping spell the end of Thomas Tuchel, and a 1-1 home draw with Red Bull Salzburg put them further behind the 8-ball.But with Graham Potter in charge, they were perfect after that as they beat AC Milan home and away before exacting revenge on Salzburg and...
Alessandro Del Piero plays down rumours linking Antonio Conte with Juventus
Alessandro Del Piero has played down speculation Tottenham manager Antonio Conte could return to Juventus and insisted his old team-mate still has “a lot of things to do” at his current side.Conte, who played for Juve for 13 seasons and won three successive Serie A titles as manager between 2012-2014, celebrated a year in charge of Spurs on Wednesday, the day after they secured a place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a dramatic 2-1 win at Marseille.While Tottenham were able to celebrate progression into the knockout stage, Juventus have found life in Europe’s elite competition tough...
Yardbarker
Manchester United looking to bring top class striker to Old Trafford as replacement for Ronaldo
The Red Devils have another massive game this weekend, this time in the Midlands against Aston Villa. It will be Emery Unai first game in charge of the Birmingham club. It’s a massive task for Erik then Hag, if his Old Trafford club come through this one, they will be in a nice position with one game to play before the break for the World Cup.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group F: Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Morocco schedule, fixtures, rankings
Belgium, Canada, Croatia, and Morocco comprise a World Cup group which could produce any combination of knockout rounds entrants, even if there’s a sincere favorite. Roberto Martinez’s loaded Belgium, ranked No. 2 in the world by FIFA, will be widely-ticketed to emerge out of World Cup 2022’s Group F, with Kevin De Bruyne capable of putting a Ballon d’Or on his mantle with a strong individual and team performance.
NBC Sports
10-man Manchester City snatch incredible late win vs Fulham
Manchester City snatched an incredible victory at home against Fulham as they played with 10 men for over an hour but Erling Haaland’s stoppage time penalty kick put them top of the table. Julian Alvarez put City 1-0 up but Joao Cancelo was then sent off and gave a...
Yardbarker
Bruno Fernandes comments on new position following Real Sociedad win
Manchester United’s fate in the Europa League was confirmed earlier on Thursday as their 1-0 win over Real Sociedad was not enough to claim first place in Group E. The victory means that United have won five on the spin in the tournament but miss out on goal difference, with Thursday’s result canceling out the 1-0 loss to La Real in September.
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Nottingham Forest host Brentford at the City Ground on Saturday as both teams aim to get back to winning ways. Forest were hammered 5-0 at Arsenal last time out as after their shock home win against Liverpool they were brought back down to earth with an almighty thud. Steve Cooper will want to see a response from his side and the home fans will whip up a boisterous atmosphere down by the banks of the River Trent.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Erling Update, Fulham Preview, and More...
Manchester City Men face Fulham today. The Women matcg up against Reading tomorrow. Sky Blue News has the latest to get you ready for both. Pep Guardiola wants Man City to adapt tactics to stop Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News. Asked if having Haaland...
NBC Sports
Chelsea vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Chelsea host Arsenal in a huge London derby at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as the Blues aim to slow down the Gunners. Graham Potter’s Chelsea will be looking to respond to their humbling 4-1 defeat at Brighton last weekend as the Blues are struggling for consistency with formations, personnel and results all very unpredictable. They did beat Dinamo Zagreb in midweek at home as Potter once again shuffled his pack but injuries are becoming a real concern. Chelsea sit 10 points behind Arsenal heading into this derby.
BBC
Everton 0-2 Leicester: James Maddison 'built for World Cup' - but are Dominic Calvert-Lewin's hopes over?
With just days to go until Gareth Southgate announces his final England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, James Maddison could hardly have picked a better time to remind the Three Lions boss of his outstanding capabilities. The 25-year-old continued his fine recent form with an influential display...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
Real Sociedad vs Man Utd Europa League final score and result as United win but fail to top group - live
Manchester United face a tough Europa League knockout round play-off tie after failing to build on teenager Alejandro Garnacho’s outstanding opener and beat Real Sociedad by a two-goal margin.Both sides were already assured of progress from Group E ahead of the San Sebastian showdown, but September’s shock Old Trafford defeat to the LaLiga side meant United travelled to Spain in second spot.Garnacho’s superb goal got the Red Devils off to a dream start as they sought to usurp the hosts, but they struggled in the second half as Sociedad held tight for a 1-0 loss that means they top...
Hertha BSC 2-3 Bayern Munich: Player ratings as Choupo-Moting double seals victory
Match report & player ratings from Hertha 2-3 Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.
SB Nation
November 4th-6th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
ESPN
Philadelphia Union's Paxten Aaronson set to sign for Eintracht Frankfurt - source
Philadelphia Union midfielder Paxten Aaronson is set to sign for Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt after the two clubs agreed a fee for the United States youth international, a source has confirmed to ESPN. Aaronson, brother of Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson, is set to be transferred to the Bundesliga club...
SB Nation
