Man United and Roma face a nervy play-off against a Champions League drop-out - including Barcelona and Juventus - to book spot in Europa League last-16... but who else has sailed straight through with Arsenal?
Manchester United may have to lock horns with Barcelona or Juventus as they need to overcome a two-legged play-off to reach the last-16 of the Europa League. Alejandro Garnacho's goal, securing a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad, was not enough for United to top their group and as a result they will face one of the eight teams demoted from the Champions League in a dreaded play-off.
Kylian Mbappe admits PSG's players DIDN'T KNOW what was happening elsewhere after Benfica pipped them to top spot in their Champions League group on AWAY GOALS after thrashing Maccabi Haifa 6-1
Kylian Mbappe bemoaned the fact that PSG finished second in their Champions League group despite beating Juventus 2-1, claiming they weren't aware of what was going on elsewhere during the game. Christophe Galtier's side headed into their final game in Group H in top spot. They were level on points...
SB Nation
Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League: Tactical Analysis
Securing the top spot of our Champions League group should always be a priority, and after the first game under Thomas Tuchel and then the second under Potter whilst Chelsea sat bottom of the group, that possibility seemed bleak. Four wins on the trot in our group afterward, albeit through not entirely convincing means, has both born the fruit of our labours and even hoped to compensate for our latest folly in the Premier League ... but at what cost?
Report: Manchester City In Talks With Chelsea Attacking Prospect
With more and more Manchester City youngsters being given a chance under Pep Guardiola, the club's academy is becoming ever more enticing for the future generation of footballers.
Yardbarker
Mbappe, Messi Joined By Liverpool Star In Stat Displaying Champions League Dominance
The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage has ended, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe being the top performers. Champions League Stats on Twitter pointed out that Mbappe and Messi are at the top of the leaderboard regarding most goal contributions. The 23-year-old led all players with 10 goal contributions;...
FOX Sports
Which Cristiano Ronaldo will show up for Portugal at World Cup 2022?
Even the biggest Cristiano Ronaldo fan will agree that Ronaldo's otherworldly career has at times been overshadowed by the accomplishments of this era's other resident superstar, Lionel Messi, widely considered the best player in soccer history. Ronaldo is one of the game's greatest in his own right, so naturally he's...
Who can Chelsea get in the Champions League draw?
Chelsea overcame a slow start to their Champions League campaign to reach the last 16 and now they will find out their opponents for the first knockout round in Monday’s draw.A dispiriting 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on the opening matchday gave Chelsea the worst possible start on Group E, as well as helping spell the end of Thomas Tuchel, and a 1-1 home draw with Red Bull Salzburg put them further behind the 8-ball.But with Graham Potter in charge, they were perfect after that as they beat AC Milan home and away before exacting revenge on Salzburg and...
NBC Sports
10-man Manchester City snatch incredible late win vs Fulham
Manchester City snatched an incredible victory at home against Fulham as they played with 10 men for over an hour but Erling Haaland’s stoppage time penalty kick put them top of the table. Julian Alvarez put City 1-0 up but Joao Cancelo was then sent off and gave a...
SB Nation
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Tottenham vs. Liverpool
After winning the 15th point of their successful Champions League group stage campaign mid-week, Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Sunday once again looking to get their stumbling season on track. Their last two domestic outings have seen them suffer a shock 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest and a 2-1 defeat against Leeds United that was mostly shocking for the fact that their relegation-threatened opponents likely deserved the result. Currently, the Reds sit a dismal 9th after 12 games, a full ten points back of third-place Tottenham.
BBC
Everton 0-2 Leicester: James Maddison 'built for World Cup' - but are Dominic Calvert-Lewin's hopes over?
With just days to go until Gareth Southgate announces his final England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, James Maddison could hardly have picked a better time to remind the Three Lions boss of his outstanding capabilities. The 25-year-old continued his fine recent form with an influential display...
Erling Haaland injury: Pep Guardiola provides update on Man City striker ahead of Fulham clash
Erling Haaland is “much better” but the Manchester City striker is still doubtful to play against Fulham, with Pep Guardiola waiting to see the Norwegian in training.Haaland has missed two games for City since being substituted at half time in the 0-0 draw against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.The 22-year-old has been contending with both a bout of flu and a foot injury, with Julian Alvarez deputising in the 1-0 win against Leicester at the King Power Stadium and the 3-1 victory over Sevilla at the Etihad on Wednesday.Guardiola said: “He’s much better, we’ll decide today. It’s a...
CBS Sports
Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Simone Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri faced season defining tests, only one passed
Inter Milan and Juventus both had difficult starts to the Serie A season. However, the two coaches managed things in different ways and Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was able to turn things around while Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is still in a difficult situation. After twelve matches, Inter Milan are sixth with twenty-four points, one behind fourth place AS Roma while Allegri's team is seventh with twenty-two points. The two teams will face each other on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for a crucial Derby d'Italia that will tell us a lot about the Champions League race (you can catch all the action on Paramount+ and when you sign up using offer code ALLYEAR get 50% off the annual plan).
Real Sociedad vs Man Utd Europa League final score and result as United win but fail to top group - live
Manchester United face a tough Europa League knockout round play-off tie after failing to build on teenager Alejandro Garnacho’s outstanding opener and beat Real Sociedad by a two-goal margin.Both sides were already assured of progress from Group E ahead of the San Sebastian showdown, but September’s shock Old Trafford defeat to the LaLiga side meant United travelled to Spain in second spot.Garnacho’s superb goal got the Red Devils off to a dream start as they sought to usurp the hosts, but they struggled in the second half as Sociedad held tight for a 1-0 loss that means they top...
SB Nation
Match Report: Ten Man City Down Fulham
Erling Haaland’s injury time penalty secured a vital three points for the blues as Fulham’s defensive display threatened to end the blues 100% home record. Julian Alvarez had given City the lead only to be pegged back by a penalty award that saw Joao Cancelo sent off. City pushed for a winner, which duly came courtesy of Haaland’s composure in the dying minutes of injury time.
BBC
Analysis: Everton 0-2 Leicester
Manager Frank Lampard had called on his Everton players to "find consistency week-in, week-out" in his programme notes, but the Toffees boss will have been left bitterly disappointed with his team's disjointed performance against Leicester. The home side were sloppy in possession, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin was starved of service...
CBS Sports
How to watch West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time
The Premier League returns to action on Sunday. Current Records: Crystal Palace 4-4-4; West Ham United 4-7-2 West Ham United and Crystal Palace are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at London Stadium. West Ham has a defense that allows only one goal per game, so Crystal Palace's offense will have their work cut out for them.
SB Nation
November 4th-6th Weekend Open Thread
From Manchester City To Leeds United - Liverpool's Premier League Inconsistency Explained
Liverpool's Premier League season has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. How can a team that beats Manchester City then lose to relegation contenders Nottingham Forest and Leeds United?
