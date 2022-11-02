ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittery, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thewindhameagle.com

Before the memory fades: The hauntings on River Road

Ian Dixon was driving home from Westbrook on River Road headed for Raymond. Having just passed the intersection at Anderson Road and approaching the entrance to Smith-Anderson Cemetery, he spotted a blurred figure a short distance ahead crossing the road from right to left toward the cemetery. Dixon slammed on his brakes and lurched forward as the car came to a quick stop.
WINDHAM, ME
103.7 WCYY

There’s a Phantom Restaurant in Scarborough, Maine, Cooked Up by a YouTube Sensation

As if there isn't enough competition in the Portland area when it comes to restaurants, how about adding another possibility into the mix: ordering food from a restaurant that doesn't actually exist and getting it delivered to your doorstep. Does that sound confusing? Yes. But it's a legit thing, as a virtual burger chain has popped up in the Maine Mall area and is leaving some customers dumbfounded.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Mall at Fox Run Former Sears Store Sold

The former Sears store at the Mall at Fox Run has been sold for $11.5 million four years after the store closed its doors. UEP Second LLC and MVC Fox Run LLC, a brand new company, is the buyer of the 127,058 square foot store from Seritage SRC Finance, according to Boston Real Estate Times. The Sears store has been empty since 2019.
NEWINGTON, NH
mainebiz.biz

National clothing retailer lands in Old Port

A national clothes retailer headquartered in New York City will open its first Maine store at 75 Market St. in Portland’s Old Port this fall. Madewell signed a five-year lease for a 5,532-square-foot space at the corner of Market and Middle streets. The lease was brokered by Pete Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers for East Brown Cow and Randy Baker of Open Realty Advisors for Madewell.
PORTLAND, ME
WMUR.com

Pregnant cow shot, killed on Weare farm

WEARE, N.H. — A family in Weare is asking for answers after a pregnant cow was shot and killed on their farm. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said the cow, who was named Cookie, was shot on Sunday at some point from early morning to midday. "She was...
WEARE, NH
mainebiz.biz

Rolling in the dough: Portland Pie acquires Falmouth Ricetta's

Work is underway to open a ninth Portland Pie location after the craft pizza maker acquired a Ricetta’s pizzeria in a deal that closed Oct. 14, Jeff Perkins, Portland Pie’s owner and CEO, told Mainebiz. Portland Pie is leasing the Falmouth eatery formerly occupied by Ricetta’s, at 240...
FALMOUTH, ME
WMTW

Gorham woman wants changes to roadway after car hit her house

GORHAM, Maine — Route 202 and Libby Avenue in Gorham is a busy intersection. Jessie Treadwell and her husband know this first-hand because they live around the corner. "We were all inside and we heard a loud crash on this side of the house," Treadwell said. They found a...
GORHAM, ME
thewindhameagle.com

Windham High School student captures 'USOA Miss Teen Maine' crown

A Windham High School senior has won the 2023 United States of America Miss Teen Maine Pageant and will represent the state at the USOA National Pageant in Nevada next spring. Morgan Wing of Windham, 17, was awarded the teen crown and title Oct. 9 during the USOA Maine Pageant at the Senator Inn in Augusta.
WINDHAM, ME
coast931.com

Portland restaurant damaged by fire

The cause of a fire at a Portland restaurant in under investigation. The two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. at Chez Bujabelle on St. John Street, across from the Union Station Plaza. The restaurant is on the first floor, where the fire started. The flames spread to the...
PORTLAND, ME
WMUR.com

Two Concord nursing home officials suspended after patients reportedly left in poor condition

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The licenses of two employees at a nursing home in Concord have been temporarily suspended after multiple reports of patients left in poor condition. Officials with Pleasant View Center said they were stunned to hear of the investigation because they didn't find out that two of their high-ranking employees were suspended until days after it happened.
CONCORD, NH
WPFO

A deep dive into Maine's winter forecast

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's winter could look similar to the last two years, with warmer than normal average temperatures and big swings in temperature and precipitation. Some of the highlights in CBS13's Winter Forecast for 2022/23 include:. Warmer than normal temperatures. Around normal precipitation. Around normal to below normal snowfall.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Missing boy from Hudson found safe

HUDSON, N.H. — A 13-year-old Hudson boy who went missing Wednesday evening has been found safe. Police said the boy did not return home after he was spotted at about 4:45 p.m. riding an electric scooter in the area of Pinewood Road. Shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, police announced...
HUDSON, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy