ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock City Council to consider zoning request for property with proposed 1,550-unit housing development

The subject property is located at the southwest corner of CR 118 and SH 130. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A property proposed to bring commercial and fueling use plots, a storage facility and 1,550 units of housing to 31.72 acres in northeast Round Rock will go before the city's council for a zoning and annexation request Nov. 3.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Leander welcomes new city engineer

Emily Truman began the position as Leander's new city engineer Oct. 24. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Emily Truman, Leander’s new engineer, began her position Oct. 24 replacing previous engineer Ross Blackketter. “I am pleased to have her on board,” Executive Director of Infrastructure Dan Grimsbo said at the meeting.
LEANDER, TX
cun.news

Round Rock hires architect to design remodel of old library building

Round Rock City Council voted unanimously Thursday, Oct. 27, to approve an architectural services agreement with McKinney York Architects for the renovation of the current home of the Round Rock Public Library, located at 216 E. Main Street. The $1.7 million dollar contract includes architectural and engineering services for the future remodel of the 44,000-square-foot building, in anticipation of the Library’s move to the new building currently under construction at 200 East Liberty Avenue.
ROUND ROCK, TX
wilco.org

WilCo, TxDOT and the City of Taylor Break Ground on CR 366 Improvements

Williamson County Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles, the Texas Department of Transportation and the city of Taylor broke ground on improvements to CR 366 in Taylor. The project will upgrade the existing two-lane roadway to a three-lane roadway with a continuous center turn lane and shoulders from Chandler Road to just north of Carlos G. Parker Boulevard NW. The intersection with Carlos G. Parker Boulevard NW will be realigned to eliminate the existing curve and upgraded to five lanes including turn lanes, shoulders and a traffic signal.
TAYLOR, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Annual Lighting of the Square Scheduled for Nov. 25

Celebrate the holiday season at the annual Lighting of the Square event on the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, Nov. 25. The event will be held on the east steps of the historic Williamson County Courthouse, 710 S. Main St. The festivities include entertainment from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Georgetown Mayor...
GEORGETOWN, TX
wasteadvantagemag.com

Georgetown Public Works Program Wins Texas Municipal League Award

The City of Georgetown’s Public Works Department received a 2022 Municipal Excellence Award for its Downtown Ambassador Program from the Texas Municipal League in early October. The program, which was initiated in November 2020 with Texas Disposal System, helps keep the Georgetown Square clean by removing litter, emptying decorative sidewalk trash containers, cleaning up around dumpsters, and providing extra collection of the dumpsters when needed.
GEORGETOWN, TX
dailytrib.com

25-mph speed limits, electric scooter rules look likely

The Marble Falls City Council held a public hearing and first reading of a traffic ordinance on Tuesday, Nov. 1, that included dropping residential speed limits from 30 mph to 25 mph and regulating electric scooter rentals in the city. It also approved $7.6 million in certificates of obligation bonds.
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy