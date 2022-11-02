Read full article on original website
1,550-unit multifamily, mixed-use project receives zoning, annexation approval from Round Rock officials
Round Rock officials approved a zoning and annexation request Nov. 3 for a property proposed to bring commercial and fueling use plots, a storage facility and 1,550 units of housing to 31.72 acres in the city's northeast. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock officials approved a zoning and annexation request Nov....
Hutto officials approve funding for Megasite infrastructure projects
Hutto City Council approved funding for an electric substation and a spine road at the Megasite on Nov. 3. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) An assortment of infrastructure improvements are on the way to support industrial development at Hutto's Megasite—an approximately 1,400-acre tract of land on Hwy. 79 earmarked for industrial development.
Round Rock City Council to consider zoning request for property with proposed 1,550-unit housing development
The subject property is located at the southwest corner of CR 118 and SH 130. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A property proposed to bring commercial and fueling use plots, a storage facility and 1,550 units of housing to 31.72 acres in northeast Round Rock will go before the city's council for a zoning and annexation request Nov. 3.
Georgetown to update mobility, sidewalk master plans
Georgetown residents can give feedback for the future mobility plan on Nov. 10 at the Georgetown Library. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Following a City Council discussion of the future mobility plan and sidewalk master plan Oct. 25, the city is asking for public feedback on both plans. Strategic Support Manager Mayra...
Jack Allen's Kitchen coming to Hutto's Co-Op District; officials talk future of development
The Co-Op District is a 35-acre mixed-use development on Hwy. 79 in Hutto. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) With construction in progress on several businesses in Hutto's Co-Op District, Hutto City Council met with representatives from developer MA Partners on Nov. 3 to discuss the development's future. The Co-Op District is a...
Williamson County veterans event to coincide with courthouse bell toll
Several years have passed since anybody can recall hearing the bell toll at the historical Williamson County Courthouse in Georgetown, but on Nov. 7, those in the downtown area will hear it ring once again. The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved a resolution supporting Operation Green Light for Veterans Nov....
Changes in Taylor to add more than 300 parking spaces, landscaping, signs in downtown
Among updating parking, landscaping and wayfinding signage, the project will bring a permanent streetscape to the northwest corner of the intersection of Main and Second streets in Taylor.
Leander welcomes new city engineer
Emily Truman began the position as Leander's new city engineer Oct. 24. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Emily Truman, Leander’s new engineer, began her position Oct. 24 replacing previous engineer Ross Blackketter. “I am pleased to have her on board,” Executive Director of Infrastructure Dan Grimsbo said at the meeting.
Buda City Council enters agreement with Texas Music Network
Buda City Council approved entering into an agreement with the Texas Music Network. (Christopher Green/Community Impact) During the Nov. 1 Buda City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved to enter into an agreement with Texas Music Network for the Blue Sage Music Festival. According to the city of Buda, The...
Round Rock hires architect to design remodel of old library building
Round Rock City Council voted unanimously Thursday, Oct. 27, to approve an architectural services agreement with McKinney York Architects for the renovation of the current home of the Round Rock Public Library, located at 216 E. Main Street. The $1.7 million dollar contract includes architectural and engineering services for the future remodel of the 44,000-square-foot building, in anticipation of the Library’s move to the new building currently under construction at 200 East Liberty Avenue.
Colony Park project moving closer to becoming 'transformational investment' in Northeast Austin
Austin's plans to redevelop more than 200 acres of land for an expansion of the Colony Park community have stalled for years. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) City officials are poised to approve a financial plan that would move the Colony Park Sustainable Community in Northeast Austin closer to reality. The Colony...
WilCo, TxDOT and the City of Taylor Break Ground on CR 366 Improvements
Williamson County Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles, the Texas Department of Transportation and the city of Taylor broke ground on improvements to CR 366 in Taylor. The project will upgrade the existing two-lane roadway to a three-lane roadway with a continuous center turn lane and shoulders from Chandler Road to just north of Carlos G. Parker Boulevard NW. The intersection with Carlos G. Parker Boulevard NW will be realigned to eliminate the existing curve and upgraded to five lanes including turn lanes, shoulders and a traffic signal.
Waxing the City opens Cedar Park location, offering hair removal, specialty services
Waxing the City opened its Cedar Park location in The Parke retail center Oct. 26. (Courtesy Waxing the City) Waxing the City opened a Cedar Park location on Oct. 26 in The Parke retail center. Located at 5001 183A Toll, Ste. L-300, Cedar Park, the business offers full-body hair removal...
Georgetown paratransit bus service expands ridership for residents over age 65
The GoGEO paratransit service in Georgetown now serves residents over the age of 65. (Courtesy Capital Metro) Starting Oct. 3, Georgetown’s paratransit service, GoGeo, expanded its availability to residents age 65 and older. This service upgrade is a direct result of a City Council workshop and discussion held in...
The Zilker Eagle mini train will remain closed for another year
The Zilker mini train has been out of commission since 2019. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Austin residents will have to wait another year to ride the beloved Zilker train. The Austin Parks Foundation announced Oct. 21 that reopening the train will be delayed due to safety issues. The Zilker train has...
Round Rock ISD adjusts some bus routes after county transportation project changes traffic pattern
Some Round Rock ISD bus routes have been adjusted to account for a traffic pattern change at the Williamson County Great Oaks Drive Bridge at Brushy Creek project. (Courtesy Round Rock ISD) Some Round Rock ISD bus routes have been adjusted to account for a traffic pattern change at the...
Annual Lighting of the Square Scheduled for Nov. 25
Celebrate the holiday season at the annual Lighting of the Square event on the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, Nov. 25. The event will be held on the east steps of the historic Williamson County Courthouse, 710 S. Main St. The festivities include entertainment from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Georgetown Mayor...
Lane on Bee Cave Parkway closed through Nov. 18
Bee Cave Parkway will be closed on one side through Nov. 18 to allow the West Travis County Public Utility Agency to install a 24-inch water main break. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) One side of Bee Cave Parkway will be closed from Vista Ridge to Market Street near Galleria Circle from Oct. 31-Nov. 18.
Georgetown Public Works Program Wins Texas Municipal League Award
The City of Georgetown’s Public Works Department received a 2022 Municipal Excellence Award for its Downtown Ambassador Program from the Texas Municipal League in early October. The program, which was initiated in November 2020 with Texas Disposal System, helps keep the Georgetown Square clean by removing litter, emptying decorative sidewalk trash containers, cleaning up around dumpsters, and providing extra collection of the dumpsters when needed.
25-mph speed limits, electric scooter rules look likely
The Marble Falls City Council held a public hearing and first reading of a traffic ordinance on Tuesday, Nov. 1, that included dropping residential speed limits from 30 mph to 25 mph and regulating electric scooter rentals in the city. It also approved $7.6 million in certificates of obligation bonds.
