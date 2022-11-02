Williamson County Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles, the Texas Department of Transportation and the city of Taylor broke ground on improvements to CR 366 in Taylor. The project will upgrade the existing two-lane roadway to a three-lane roadway with a continuous center turn lane and shoulders from Chandler Road to just north of Carlos G. Parker Boulevard NW. The intersection with Carlos G. Parker Boulevard NW will be realigned to eliminate the existing curve and upgraded to five lanes including turn lanes, shoulders and a traffic signal.

