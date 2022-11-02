ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Is the Supreme Court about to make another political decision?

If you think the Dobbs case overruling Roe v. Wade was a gut punch to fundamental rights, wait till you hear this one. American democracy is at risk of serious deterioration. A recent poll shows that 71 percent of Americans think so, but only 7 percent identified it as our most pressing problem.
Slate

The Supreme Court Is Headed for a Self-Imposed Voting Caseload Disaster

On Dec. 7, the Supreme Court will hear oral argument in Moore v. Harper, a radical case on the fate of the so-called “independent state legislature” theory which could end the ability of state courts to interpret their own state’s election laws as applied to federal elections, thereby closing their doors to a wide swath of voting rights suits. Although there are many persuasive arguments against the ISL theory—including that it is inconsistent with the text, history, and precedent of interpreting the U.S. Constitution—we have argued in a just-filed amicus brief that there’s a self-interested reason for the Supreme Court to reject the ISL argument as well: It will lead to a flood of new federal litigation that will undermine voter confidence in elections, harm the legitimacy of the courts, and pave the way for potential election subversion.
The Denver Gazette

Appeals court rebuffs challenge from environmental groups, says state met greenhouse gas responsibility

Contrary to the allegations of a pair of environmental groups, state agencies satisfied the legal deadline for proposing rules aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the next three decades, Colorado's second-highest court concluded on Thursday. The Environmental Defense Fund and WildEarth Guardians sought a judicial declaration that Colorado had blown past the cutoff date the legislature enacted in 2019 for drafting climate regulations. The groups contended that by July 1, 2020, state agencies needed to announce how Colorado would meet its goal of reducing...
COLORADO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Supreme Court Gives Icy Reception to Affirmative Action in Major College Cases

After almost five hours of oral arguments at the Supreme Court on Monday, conservative justices seemed ready to take an ax to the consideration of race in college admissions in America. The supermajority—powered by three appointees of Donald Trump—expressed icy skepticism about whether affirmative action is needed at all as they dug into cases centering on Harvard College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Students For Fair Admissions, the group that filed both lawsuits and lost in lower courts before appealing to the Supreme Court, claims the consideration of race in the admissions process amounts to unlawful racial discrimination. But banning the use of race consideration will mean enrollment by people of color will drastically lessen, according to the Washington Post, and the Supreme Court has previously held race can be a factor as long as it is not an inappropriately predominant one in determining admission. Colleges—backed by plenty of social science evidence—argue diversity is a boon to their campuses. But a court that seems to relish trumpeting in conservative grievance did not appear to be swayed.
coloradopolitics.com

Appeals court sides with restrictive interpretation of open records law

Colorado's second-highest court has settled on a narrower interpretation of the state's open records law, deciding a former paralegal for the city of Loveland could not have access to emails in which she was the subject. A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals last month reversed a Larimer County...
LOVELAND, CO
Axios

Federal judge curbs Arizona group's ballot box actions

A federal judge in Arizona issued a temporary restraining order against activists who have been gathering around outdoor drop boxes for mail-in ballots and monitoring voters in the state. Why it matters: The activists claim they're trying to prevent purported voter fraud, but there have been complaints of voter intimidation...
ARIZONA STATE
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Muni Housing Plans Branded ‘Ugly’

Newly released drawings of what a huge new housing project above a soon-to-be remodeled San Francisco bus yard have been slammed by city leaders as “ugly.”. The first look at the project, which was presented in front of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s governing board on Tuesday, is a rendering at just 5% of design—meaning there’s plenty of room for visual changes in the future.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reason.com

Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature written by a bunch of people at the Institute for Justice. Last summer Alexandria, La. police pulled over Mario Rosales for failing to use his turn signal and detained him for 20 minutes, probing for evidence of other, more serious lawbreaking, cutting him loose when they didn't find any. But wait! The officers' dashcam shows that Mario did signal. Those sneaky dogs! Click here to learn more about IJ's latest case, a challenge to pretextual, picayune harassment that passes for police work.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sfstandard.com

Nearly 50,000 University of California Workers Could Go on Strike This Month

Tens of thousands of academic workers across the University of California system voted to authorize a potential strike, threatening to throw a wrench in the operations of 10 major universities across the state and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. The United Auto Workers (UAW), which represents some 48,000 postdocs, teacher’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy