Read full article on original website
Related
US Supreme Court reverses Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) - The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state's high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate. The...
California, blue states gang up on North Carolina, fear 'extreme' Supreme Court election law decision
Twenty-two Democrat AGs are accusing North Carolina of using a "fringe" and "extreme" legal theory in a Supreme Court case that deals with state court opposition to a redistricting map.
Federal judge issues restraining order against Arizona group accused of voter intimidation
Nov 1 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order against an Arizona group being sued over voter intimidation, banning members from coming within 75 feet of a ballot drop box, following voters or harassing them.
State to appeal Gable’s innocence ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court
The Oregon Department of Justice is continuing to fight the exoneration of Frank Gable, the previously-convicted murderer of Oregon corrections director Michael Francke, who has been declared innocent by two federal courts.
WWEEK
Oregon DOJ Will Ask U.S. Supreme Court to Reconsider Frank Gable’s Release From Prison
The Oregon Department of Justice has notified U.S. District Court officials that the agency will appeal a recent opinion from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld a lower court decision to release Frank Gable from prison. “We plan to seek review by the U.S. Supreme Court,” DOJ...
Is the Supreme Court about to make another political decision?
If you think the Dobbs case overruling Roe v. Wade was a gut punch to fundamental rights, wait till you hear this one. American democracy is at risk of serious deterioration. A recent poll shows that 71 percent of Americans think so, but only 7 percent identified it as our most pressing problem.
Slate
The Supreme Court Is Headed for a Self-Imposed Voting Caseload Disaster
On Dec. 7, the Supreme Court will hear oral argument in Moore v. Harper, a radical case on the fate of the so-called “independent state legislature” theory which could end the ability of state courts to interpret their own state’s election laws as applied to federal elections, thereby closing their doors to a wide swath of voting rights suits. Although there are many persuasive arguments against the ISL theory—including that it is inconsistent with the text, history, and precedent of interpreting the U.S. Constitution—we have argued in a just-filed amicus brief that there’s a self-interested reason for the Supreme Court to reject the ISL argument as well: It will lead to a flood of new federal litigation that will undermine voter confidence in elections, harm the legitimacy of the courts, and pave the way for potential election subversion.
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court finds no constitutional violation after judge told public to leave courtroom
Colorado's second-highest court ruled on Thursday that an Arapahoe County judge did not violate the Sixth Amendment's guarantee of a public trial when he ordered the one observer to a criminal proceeding out of his courtroom during jury selection. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals emphasized its findings...
Appeals court rebuffs challenge from environmental groups, says state met greenhouse gas responsibility
Contrary to the allegations of a pair of environmental groups, state agencies satisfied the legal deadline for proposing rules aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the next three decades, Colorado's second-highest court concluded on Thursday. The Environmental Defense Fund and WildEarth Guardians sought a judicial declaration that Colorado had blown past the cutoff date the legislature enacted in 2019 for drafting climate regulations. The groups contended that by July 1, 2020, state agencies needed to announce how Colorado would meet its goal of reducing...
Supreme Court Gives Icy Reception to Affirmative Action in Major College Cases
After almost five hours of oral arguments at the Supreme Court on Monday, conservative justices seemed ready to take an ax to the consideration of race in college admissions in America. The supermajority—powered by three appointees of Donald Trump—expressed icy skepticism about whether affirmative action is needed at all as they dug into cases centering on Harvard College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Students For Fair Admissions, the group that filed both lawsuits and lost in lower courts before appealing to the Supreme Court, claims the consideration of race in the admissions process amounts to unlawful racial discrimination. But banning the use of race consideration will mean enrollment by people of color will drastically lessen, according to the Washington Post, and the Supreme Court has previously held race can be a factor as long as it is not an inappropriately predominant one in determining admission. Colleges—backed by plenty of social science evidence—argue diversity is a boon to their campuses. But a court that seems to relish trumpeting in conservative grievance did not appear to be swayed.
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court sides with restrictive interpretation of open records law
Colorado's second-highest court has settled on a narrower interpretation of the state's open records law, deciding a former paralegal for the city of Loveland could not have access to emails in which she was the subject. A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals last month reversed a Larimer County...
Arizona Capitol Times
Supreme Court presses state on its rejection of Arizona death-row appeal
Supreme Court justices challenged Arizona’s claim Tuesday that a death row inmate should not get a chance to appeal his sentence, based on what one justice called a “Kafkaesque” ruling by the Arizona Supreme Court. John Montenegro Cruz said he was denied the opportunity to tell the...
Federal judge curbs Arizona group's ballot box actions
A federal judge in Arizona issued a temporary restraining order against activists who have been gathering around outdoor drop boxes for mail-in ballots and monitoring voters in the state. Why it matters: The activists claim they're trying to prevent purported voter fraud, but there have been complaints of voter intimidation...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Muni Housing Plans Branded ‘Ugly’
Newly released drawings of what a huge new housing project above a soon-to-be remodeled San Francisco bus yard have been slammed by city leaders as “ugly.”. The first look at the project, which was presented in front of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s governing board on Tuesday, is a rendering at just 5% of design—meaning there’s plenty of room for visual changes in the future.
After Supreme Court Ruling, States Grapple With How To Define an Excessive Fine
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that the Eighth Amendment's prohibition on excessive fines and fees applies to states under the incorporation doctrine. In the underlying case that triggered the ruling, Indiana police had seized a Land Rover from Tyson Timbs for a minor drug crime. But while the...
Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions
Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature written by a bunch of people at the Institute for Justice. Last summer Alexandria, La. police pulled over Mario Rosales for failing to use his turn signal and detained him for 20 minutes, probing for evidence of other, more serious lawbreaking, cutting him loose when they didn't find any. But wait! The officers' dashcam shows that Mario did signal. Those sneaky dogs! Click here to learn more about IJ's latest case, a challenge to pretextual, picayune harassment that passes for police work.
High stakes in North Carolina court races with majority on line
The two North Carolina Supreme Court seats up for election in November have taken on extra significance as the outcome could flip the court's partisan makeup during a period of political polarization.
sfstandard.com
Nearly 50,000 University of California Workers Could Go on Strike This Month
Tens of thousands of academic workers across the University of California system voted to authorize a potential strike, threatening to throw a wrench in the operations of 10 major universities across the state and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. The United Auto Workers (UAW), which represents some 48,000 postdocs, teacher’s...
Despite ban, Supreme Court affirmative action decision could impact California
(The Center Square) – In the coming months, the Supreme Court is expected to deliver a final ruling in two cases that consider the legality of considering race as a factor in college admissions – a ruling that experts say could impact California’s private colleges and universities.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Just Ruled on Transgender Contestants in Beauty Pageants
Transgender activist Anita Green filed a civil rights lawsuit in the U.S. Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit, against the Miss United States of America pageant in April 2021. Green made Montana state history in 2016 by becoming the first transgender National Delegate in Montana, where she is an executive board member of the Missoula County Democrats.
Comments / 0