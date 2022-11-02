Read full article on original website
utk.edu
Housing Department Honored with Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy Award
On National Philanthropy Day, observed Nov. 3, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s University Housing department was honored with the Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy Award by the Great Smoky Mountain Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals. The award is presented annually to an individual or group of young people aged 23 or younger whose voluntary fundraising efforts have demonstrated the spirit of philanthropy and have set an example for others to follow.
fox17.com
Tennessee teacher celebrates milestone birthday
Newport, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee teacher recently celebrated a milestone birthday. Jane Lehto, born October 28, 1932, turned 90 at the end of October. Her birthday was celebrated by her home community with cake, well wishes and a commemorative jersey with the number 90. Letho teaches at Cocke County High School in Newport, Tennessee.
University of Tennessee custodial workers rally for better wages
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee employees are protesting over wages, sick leave and mandatory overtime. On Thursday night, several workers gathered for the rally and their cause. “We work 12 hours straight without a break,” said Patrica Curtis, when talking about her gameday schedule. “I came in at 10 a.m. to 10 at […]
MacKenzie Scott give largest single donation to Knoxville Area Urban League
The Knoxville Area Urban League has received a donation of over a million dollars.
Knoxville recommends suspending beer license for Neyland Stadium's vendor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville wants to suspend the beer license for the vendor of Neyland Stadium, according to a non-compliance complaint. "The City of Knoxville has requested that your beer permit be suspended or revoked at a public hearing," it wrote in a formal notice to Aramark. "At this hearing, the City intends to present evidence to support the City’s request that the permit be suspended for a period of not less than sixty (60) days and that the Permittee pay a fine of no less than $1,500 per violation, for a total of $4,500."
wvlt.tv
Bringing the Boom to Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When the fireworks go off inside Neyland Stadium, you know something good has happened. Since 1987, Pyro Shows, Inc. has been the supplier of the gameday fireworks at the University of Tennessee. The company designs and builds these world class shows at their headquarters in LaFollette, Tennessee.
The Road to Athens: What UT fans need to know rolling into Athens
Here's what Big Orange fans can expect as they roll into Athens for the football game.
WATE
Two indicted after carjacking in Sevier County
A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. Anticipation builds on Tennessee campus for top-ranked …
WATE
UT expert breaks down 2023 COLA increase for social security checks
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s edition of Money Talks, a professor with the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee spoke about the increase retirees will see in their social security checks next year. Matt Harris spoke about the the 8.7% cost of living...
Newport Grammar School closing due to illness
The Newport City School System in Cocke County will be closed on Monday, November 7.
Fans upset after controversial safety call in Georgia vs. Tennessee game
Just as both these potent offenses hit a snag in the Georgia vs. Tennessee matchup, it appeared that the Bulldogs' defense had come up with some points. After the Dawgs pinned the Vols down on their own 1-yard line off Brett Thorson's brilliant punt, Hendon Hooker was working from inside his end ...
Georgia Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson Exits Contest vs Tennesse
Georgia linebacker Jamon-dumas Johnson exited Saturday's contest against the Tennessee Volunteers with what appeared to be a shoulder injury shortly after making a tackle on a key 2nd down stop. Dumas-Johnson was the second defensive starter to go down on the possession. Senior EDGE rusher ...
WYSH AM 1380
UCOR: Transition at TWPC in OR is complete
(UCOR press release) Environmental Management contractor UCOR last week assumed responsibility of the Transuranic Waste Processing Center (TWPC) and waste processing operations at Oak Ridge. EM’s contract with the previous contractor operating the facility, North Wind Solutions, expired Oct. 26. “We completed a pretty intensive 60-day transition, but now...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Overdoses surge this week
An alarming surge in overdoses this week in Knox County has authorities scrambling to find ways to save lives as street drugs continue to grow ever more potent. A Tuesday bulletin from the Knox County Health Department that was issued to various agencies on the front line of the opiate epidemic said there has been “a significant increase in overdoses.”
Morristown, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Former Georgia Star "Scared As Hell" For Tennessee Game
At least one former Georgia star isn't taking the Tennessee Volunteers lightly going into Saturday's massive SEC showdown. Speaking on his "Snaps" podcast with The Volume, UGA's all-time leading passer Aaron Murray admitted he's "scared as hell" as a Georgia fan:. This is a Tennessee offense that's electric, that is...
Tennessee Fan Goes Viral for ‘GameDay’ Mustard Chug (Video)
One fan took out all the stops for the big SEC game on Saturday.
Maryville, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Maryville. The Morristown-Hamblen High School East football team will have a game with Maryville High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
utdailybeacon.com
Old Crow Medicine Show debuts new song ‘Big Orange T’ on WUTK Volunteer Radio
Old Crow Medicine Show’s front man Ketch Secor joined WUTK Volunteer Radio at noon today to debut their brand new song “Big Orange T.” The American string band is well-known for their songs “Wagon Wheel” and “Down Home Girl.”. “Our roots in Old Crow...
atozsports.com
Danny White sends a loud message to Tennessee Vols fans
Tennessee Vols athletic director Danny White sent a loud message to UT fans on Thursday. Thanks to new guidance from the NCAA, programs can now officially endorse NIL (name, image, and likeness) collectives. So on Thursday, White took to social media to officially endorse The Lady Vol Boost Her Club...
