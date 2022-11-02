ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

utk.edu

Housing Department Honored with Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy Award

On National Philanthropy Day, observed Nov. 3, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s University Housing department was honored with the Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy Award by the Great Smoky Mountain Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals. The award is presented annually to an individual or group of young people aged 23 or younger whose voluntary fundraising efforts have demonstrated the spirit of philanthropy and have set an example for others to follow.
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee teacher celebrates milestone birthday

Newport, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee teacher recently celebrated a milestone birthday. Jane Lehto, born October 28, 1932, turned 90 at the end of October. Her birthday was celebrated by her home community with cake, well wishes and a commemorative jersey with the number 90. Letho teaches at Cocke County High School in Newport, Tennessee.
NEWPORT, TN
WATE

University of Tennessee custodial workers rally for better wages

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee employees are protesting over wages, sick leave and mandatory overtime. On Thursday night, several workers gathered for the rally and their cause. “We work 12 hours straight without a break,” said Patrica Curtis, when talking about her gameday schedule. “I came in at 10 a.m. to 10 at […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville recommends suspending beer license for Neyland Stadium's vendor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville wants to suspend the beer license for the vendor of Neyland Stadium, according to a non-compliance complaint. "The City of Knoxville has requested that your beer permit be suspended or revoked at a public hearing," it wrote in a formal notice to Aramark. "At this hearing, the City intends to present evidence to support the City’s request that the permit be suspended for a period of not less than sixty (60) days and that the Permittee pay a fine of no less than $1,500 per violation, for a total of $4,500."
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Bringing the Boom to Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When the fireworks go off inside Neyland Stadium, you know something good has happened. Since 1987, Pyro Shows, Inc. has been the supplier of the gameday fireworks at the University of Tennessee. The company designs and builds these world class shows at their headquarters in LaFollette, Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Two indicted after carjacking in Sevier County

A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court. Anticipation builds on Tennessee campus for top-ranked …
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

UCOR: Transition at TWPC in OR is complete

(UCOR press release) Environmental Management contractor UCOR last week assumed responsibility of the Transuranic Waste Processing Center (TWPC) and waste processing operations at Oak Ridge. EM’s contract with the previous contractor operating the facility, North Wind Solutions, expired Oct. 26. “We completed a pretty intensive 60-day transition, but now...
OAK RIDGE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Overdoses surge this week

An alarming surge in overdoses this week in Knox County has authorities scrambling to find ways to save lives as street drugs continue to grow ever more potent. A Tuesday bulletin from the Knox County Health Department that was issued to various agencies on the front line of the opiate epidemic said there has been “a significant increase in overdoses.”
KNOX COUNTY, TN
High School Football PRO

Morristown, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sevier County High School football team will have a game with Morristown-Hamblen High School West on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
MORRISTOWN, TN
The Spun

Former Georgia Star "Scared As Hell" For Tennessee Game

At least one former Georgia star isn't taking the Tennessee Volunteers lightly going into Saturday's massive SEC showdown. Speaking on his "Snaps" podcast with The Volume, UGA's all-time leading passer Aaron Murray admitted he's "scared as hell" as a Georgia fan:. This is a Tennessee offense that's electric, that is...
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

Danny White sends a loud message to Tennessee Vols fans

Tennessee Vols athletic director Danny White sent a loud message to UT fans on Thursday. Thanks to new guidance from the NCAA, programs can now officially endorse NIL (name, image, and likeness) collectives. So on Thursday, White took to social media to officially endorse The Lady Vol Boost Her Club...
KNOXVILLE, TN

