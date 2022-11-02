Read full article on original website
Related
How Did King Tut Die?
When it comes to child kings, one name stands above the others: King Tut. Born circa 1343 BCE, Tutankhamun became the world’s most famous Egyptian pharaoh at the tender age of 9. While he ruled for a scant 10 years, his legacy lives on thanks to questions surrounding his reign, the discovery of his tomb in the early 20th century, and one enduring question: How did King Tut die?
Long-lost jewelry from King Tut's tomb rediscovered a century later
The British archaeologist who led the excavation into King Tut's tomb a century ago may have illegally taken some jewelry, which a researcher is now tracking down in museums in the U.S. and U.K.
Smithonian
How Howard Carter Discovered King Tut’s Golden Tomb
From the circular main hall of a University of Oxford library, a short corridor leads to a staircase that takes you down below street level. Beyond a door simply marked “Archive” is what looks like a normal office: fluorescent lights, cheap blue carpet and a row of plain gray rolling stacks. It doesn’t seem like the most fertile ground for archaeological discovery. But the hum of the air conditioner lets slip that this modest room is protecting something special. The temperature is held at 65 degrees Fahrenheit, while a humidifier keeps the moisture level tightly controlled.
Today’s Halloween traditions stem from the Celts, The Romans, and the Catholic Church.
Vintage Halloween(public use) In the eighth century, Pope Gregory III designated November 1st as All-Saints Day. As with the timing of many ‘Christian’ holidays, November 1st was already celebrated by the Celts, who lived mostly in the area that is now Ireland, the United Kingdom and northern France, as their New Year. Additionally, in eleventh century, the Pope made November 2nd All Souls’ Day, a day to honor the dead.
Mary, Queen of Scoffs: jailed monarch ate only the best, papers reveal
She was executed as a Roman Catholic threat to the English throne, but during her long years of imprisonment by her Protestant cousin, Elizabeth I, Mary, Queen of Scots was still treated as a queen, previously unpublished documents reveal. The British Library has acquired official financial accounts for the 1580s...
Rosetta Stone: The stone that leads to the doorway of the rich ancient Egyptian history
From 1798 to 1801, the French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte expanded his military campaign towards Egypt in the East Mediterranean region. He did this to extend his rule in this area and threaten the British empire’s holdings in the Indian subcontinent. During this invasion of Egypt, the French soldiers accidentally discovered an old artefact that changed how we view ancient Egyptian society and its history.
An ancient treasure trove: Looking back at the King Tut tomb discovery 100 years later
In perhaps the most famous and enduring archaeological discovery in modern times, the unearthing of the tomb of King Tutankhamun, an otherwise obscure Egyptian pharaoh, in November 1922 captured the world's imagination through widespread press accounts. Over the 10 years after the opening of the tomb, more than 5,000 artifacts – including furniture, jewelry, toys, food and his iconic mask – would be removed from the densely packed tomb and catalogued.
travelawaits.com
I Live In Italy, 4 Village Food Festivals I Love
It’s imperative to feel comfortable and safe while traveling. Medjet provides premier air medical transport, travel security, and crisis response memberships, providing peace of mind for an affordable price. When the locals learned that we were moving to Pieve di Compresseto, a little village in the heart of Italy,...
frommers.com
Forget Dracula’s Castle. You Can Stay at King Charles’s Transylvania Retreat
Turns out Britain's King Charles III is a distant descendant of the guy often cited as an inspiration for Bram Stoker's Count Dracula. According to the people who keep track of these things, the 15th-century Transylvanian ruler Vlad Tepes, aka Vlad the Impaler, aka Vlad Dracula, is Charles's great-grandfather 16 times removed.
BBC
I work alone at night in Edinburgh's dark and spooky vaults
The vaults in Edinburgh's Old Town are dank, dark and spooky - but that is where Jamie Corstorphine spends his nights. He starts work shortly before midnight, then spends up to 10 hours maintaining the dimly-lit tunnels. Jamie says some of his friends think he's mad spending hours in the...
Comments / 0