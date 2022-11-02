Read full article on original website
Related
thedailytexan.com
Study finds stress in relationships can affect people’s perceptions of their partners
A recent research article posted in the Social Psychological and Personality Science journal by Lisa Neff, UT associate professor of human development and family sciences, found that during stressful times, people tend to focus on their partner’s worst behaviors while disregarding their best ones. When trying to understand couples’...
Couples Therapists, What Are The First Signs That Tell You A Relationship Isn't Going To Work Out In The End?
We want to know all of the early red flags you recognize in relationships.
KULR8
When evaluating job offers, raises or your current position with an employer — consider the benefits being offered and assess their worth to your personal situation.
Benefits make up more than 30% of the typical job’s compensation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But figuring out what your benefits are worth isn’t always easy.…
Release Your Expectations — They Ruin Your Relationships
Silhouette Photography of Person Standing on Green Grass in Front of Mountains during Golden HourPhoto by S Migaj. How would life be without friends? We learn the value of friendship during childhood, our teenage years and up into our adult lives.
NBC Connecticut
We All Have Different Covid Comfort Levels These Days—Here's How to Manage Those Relationships
Maybe you're going to a packed bar every Friday night. Or, maybe you're still avoiding crowded spaces and keeping a mask on outside the house. Now more than ever, people's attitudes toward Covid comfort and risk are changing, experts say. That means it's harder than ever to find two people with the same approach toward the virus, and it's making our relationships harder to manage.
MedicalXpress
Deprivation may explain the link between early adversity and developmental outcomes in adolescence
Experiences of early adversity due to poverty, abuse, and neglect are known to interfere with children's cognitive and emotional development. Recent research in Psychological Science expands on past work by indicating that experiences of deprivation and threat may influence children's psychological development differently. That is, early deprivation experiences, such as parental neglect and financial difficulties, appear to be more closely associated with cognitive and emotional functioning in adolescence than early threat experiences, such as exposure to abuse.
Yahoo!
What's an 'almond mom'? Is 'sittervising' a thing? Here's your guide to the latest parenting buzzwords
Parenting has never been, and probably never will be, a one-size-fits-all experience. Technological advances make each generation of new parents different from their predecessors. And while these advances are seen as positives in the parenting world, sometimes they are met with resistance. With each new generation, parents seem to form...
Experts Say Parents Should Not High-Five Children as it Encourages Bad Behavior
According to family psychologist John Rosemund, parents should not high-five their children because the act confuses children and they may see their parents as equals which could then lead to disrespectful behavior. In an article Mr Rosemund wrote for the Omaha World Herald, he says a high-five is a ‘gesture of familiarity, to be exchanged between equals’, and when he sees parents do so, it makes him want to ‘scream’.
psychologytoday.com
Changing the Habit of Self-Criticism
Self-criticism is strongly associated with depression, anxiety, trauma, addictions, and eating disorders. The habitual behavior of self-critical thinking impacts depression and anxiety as much as the self-critical thoughts themselves. Practicing specific mental techniques can significantly change the habit of self-criticism. Which aspect of self-criticism causes more distress: the content of...
Comments / 0