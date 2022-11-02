According to family psychologist John Rosemund, parents should not high-five their children because the act confuses children and they may see their parents as equals which could then lead to disrespectful behavior. In an article Mr Rosemund wrote for the Omaha World Herald, he says a high-five is a ‘gesture of familiarity, to be exchanged between equals’, and when he sees parents do so, it makes him want to ‘scream’.

2 DAYS AGO