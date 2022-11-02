ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five interesting facts to know ahead of Texas vs. No. 13 Kansas State

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Texas faces a tough road test against No. 13 Kansas State this week.

The outcome of this game will either keep the Longhorns in the Big 12 title race, or ultimately remove them from contention. The Wildcats currently own a 4-1 record in Big 12 play, while Texas has a 3-2 conference record.

TCU, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas and Baylor are seemingly the primary threats to reach the Big 12 Championship game in December. Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas Tech appear to be on the outside looking in.

The primary storyline for both defenses in this matchup will be limiting star running backs Bijan Robinson and Deuce Vaughn. The talented rushers are considered two of the best in the country at their position.

Here are five interesting facts to know about Kansas State ahead of the crucial Big 12 matchup on Saturday.

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

