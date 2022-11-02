ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishing and Cheating: Tournament Director Details Fishing Scandal

Lead Weights, a free boat, thousands of dollars, and a court case. All for the love of Fishing. Now a look into the entire day of the fishing tournament cheating scandal in Cleveland. Pam Cook is joined by Tournament Director of the Lake Erie Wall Eye Trail, Jason Fischer. Here’s his first hand account of how things went down. Listen HERE.
As the situation with Grace’s home worsens, her mom considers leaving the city: Cleveland’s Promise

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Twenty-five acres, a wraparound deck, porch swing, livestock and peace of mind,” Lee says, when I ask her to describe her dream house. To some, it might seem modest. The sky’s the limit for a dream house, after all. But it beats the insufferable conditions in the rental property Lee shared with her four children – which was once a dream in itself -- after the year-and-a-half the family spent without a home at all.
Wind advisory issued; When rain returns

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Wind speeds of 20-30 mph and gust near or above 55 mph are possible, which could lead to downed tree limbs and a few power outages. Winds will die down overnight, but I’d hold off on raking up those leaves until Monday, as Sunday may still be a little breezy. Cleveland, Youngstown […]
