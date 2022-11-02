Read full article on original website
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Video shows Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl running from autograph seekers in Cleveland's Ohio City
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Dave Grohl has always been a favorite of music fans. But when it comes to autographs, the Foo Fighters frontman and guitarist isn't having it. Earlier this year, a video circulated of Grohl explaining...
Meatball is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
Fishing and Cheating: Tournament Director Details Fishing Scandal
Lead Weights, a free boat, thousands of dollars, and a court case. All for the love of Fishing. Now a look into the entire day of the fishing tournament cheating scandal in Cleveland. Pam Cook is joined by Tournament Director of the Lake Erie Wall Eye Trail, Jason Fischer. Here’s his first hand account of how things went down. Listen HERE.
Temps hit records in parts of Northeast Ohio Saturday
It was another beautiful day in Northeast Ohio. Multiple communities hit records for their high temperatures and several others came pretty close!
Over 5,000 without power in the Euclid, Chardon Area, cause is being determined.
According to First Energy's website, approximately 5,166 residents in the Euclid and Chardon areas are without power.
Cleveland hits record high of 77 degrees Saturday, National Weather Service says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland beat a record Saturday afternoon, hitting a high of 77 degrees at 2 p.m. at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service confirmed. The last time Cleveland hit a record on this day was in 2015 when temperatures reached up to 76...
Hot Chicken Takeover Closes Underperforming Strongsville Location
Opened during the pandemic, the restaurant struggled to gain a footing
Canton's Hall of Fame Village holds ribbon cutting ceremony for largest inflatable dome in the country
CANTON, Ohio — The Hall of Fame Village (HOFV) in Canton cut the ribbon for the largest domed facility of its kind in the country on Thursday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 3News...
Coast Guard suspending search for missing kayaker on Lake Erie
According to the US Coast Gaurd, a kayaker is missing and is believed to be capsized in Lake Erie near Sheffield Lake.
‘Home of the future’ on Lake Erie asks $10 million: House of the Week
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- With a price tag of $10 million, 26000 Lake Road is currently one of the highest-priced listings in Northeast Ohio. Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall calls the contemporary home, completed in 2013, a “modern masterpiece built by one of the most innovative minds in the country.”
Respiratory virus spikes, stressing Northeast Ohio hospitals: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Respiratory syncytial virus is one of the most common children’s illnesses, causing running noses, coughs and fever – usually starting in the late fall and running through early spring. The...
Cleveland Mayor abruptly ends interview when pressed about leaf pickup response
On Thursday, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb ended an interview with News 5 Investigator Tara Morgan when he was pressed about canceling the leaf pickup program and told how it upset residents.
Elyria demolition goes wrong, damaging multiple buildings in collapse
A historic downtown Elyria building is being torn down, but during that demolition, things went wrong, damaging buildings nearby.
Leaf service restored after Mayor's office received emails about cancellation
Cleveland’s leaf pickup is back on after a last-minute cancellation of the program earlier this week. News 5 Investigators have learned the city was inundated with calls and emails about the move.
Wind Advisories issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Saturday
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Saturday.
As the situation with Grace’s home worsens, her mom considers leaving the city: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Twenty-five acres, a wraparound deck, porch swing, livestock and peace of mind,” Lee says, when I ask her to describe her dream house. To some, it might seem modest. The sky’s the limit for a dream house, after all. But it beats the insufferable conditions in the rental property Lee shared with her four children – which was once a dream in itself -- after the year-and-a-half the family spent without a home at all.
Wind advisory issued; When rain returns
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Wind speeds of 20-30 mph and gust near or above 55 mph are possible, which could lead to downed tree limbs and a few power outages. Winds will die down overnight, but I’d hold off on raking up those leaves until Monday, as Sunday may still be a little breezy. Cleveland, Youngstown […]
Vintage Loft store brings new flair to Brunswick: Community Voices
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Whether you are looking for antique furniture or seasonal decor, Brunswick’s Vintage Loft has it all. The second-hand store recently opened off Pearl Road, at 4295 Manhattan Circle, next to Brunswick Middle School. Sue Ziegler and Angie Easa are the owners of this eclectic location. The...
OHSAA football regional quarterfinal live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 12 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area during the first round of the OHSAA playoffs. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7...
Unsolved mysteries in North Olmsted — 40 boxes of unclaimed remains hidden
A mystery is being solved bit-by-bit in North Olmsted. Boxes stored in the closet of the city service department contain the remains of 40 people who passed away.
