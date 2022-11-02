Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Friday: $3,000 cash reward for information leading to arrest, sheriff saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay County commissioners change meeting date to allow residents more time to voteZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County District Schools announce Principal, Assistant Principal of the yearZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park considers increasing speed limit in residential areasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Related
Clay County superintendent makes final decisions on 6 books; 2 removed from school libraries
Two challenged books have officially been removed from Clay County District Schools libraries; four others limited.Clay County District Schools. “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson and “Julián is a Mermaid” by Jessica Love are officially removed from all Clay County District Schools after being reviewed by parents, faculty and Superintendent David Broskie.
palmcoastobserver.com
Former FPC soccer goalie sues Father Lopez Catholic High School for negligence
Stephen Usina, a former Flagler Palm Coast soccer goalie, who suffered serious injuries in an on-field collision nearly three years ago, is suing Father Lopez Catholic High School for $30,000 in damages due to negligence. Usina suffered a fracture of the second cervical vertebra, a bulging disc and a spinal...
News4Jax.com
1 out of 4 Duval County charter schools get ‘D’ or ‘F’ grades from state
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ten of Duval County’s 40 charter schools are now working to improve their operations after receiving “D” or “F” grades from the state. When charter schools get low grades, state law dictates they turn in a plan to their sponsor, – in this case, Duval County Public Schools, – with a roadmap of how to get the school performing well again.
floridapolitics.com
Nassau Co. School Board runoffs down to the wire
Shannon Hogue and Curtis Gaus picked up notable endorsements along the way. The six candidates for two Nassau County School Board seats dwindled to four after the Primary, and now two runoffs are set for Election Day to decide who will be on the Board in Districts 1 and 3.
Clay County District Schools announce Principal, Assistant Principal of the year
Clay County District Schools nominated Ridgeview High School’s Principal Becky Murphy and Middleburg Elementary School’s Assistant Principal Amanda Strickland as the 2022-2023 Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year.
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Leaders were warned in 2014 that a Jacksonville law school would fail. 7 years later, it closed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 43,000-square-foot building on Jacksonville’s Southside now sits empty after Florida Coastal School of Law — once considered a respected, up-and-coming Jacksonville law school — closed its doors for good at the end of the 2021 spring semester. The school had been declining...
residentnews.net
Women’s Board readies to Flaunt the First Coast
Posted on November 3, 2022 By Editor Social Events,. It’s a big year for the Women’s Board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital, one that holds special importance for many reasons, chief among them is 50 Years of service to community during its Golden Jubilee year. This year also happens to be a step in an entirely new direction, with the new branding of the Winter Design Show replacing the Art & Antiques Show of generations past.
residentnews.net
JAX Chamber announces 2024 Chamber Chair
The JAX Chamber Board of Directors announced last month that Bank of America Jacksonville President Mark K. Bennett will be the 2024 Chamber Chair. Currently, Bennett serves as the Treasurer on the Board of Directors and on the Executive Committee. “Jacksonville is seeing tremendous growth right now and we as...
residentnews.net
A spooktacular success
Community Hospice and Palliative Care hosts 18th annual Halloween Doors & More. Community Hospice and Palliative Care hosted its 18th annual Halloween Doors & More at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct 15. According to the event’s Facebook page, the annual fundraiser is a “an event bursting with magic, fantasy...
News4Jax.com
What’s new at the Greater Jacksonville Fair
• New Mechanical Rides – Carnival operator Belle City Amusements is pulling out all the stops for the 2022 Greater Jacksonville Fair including a few new rides:. o Crazy Mouse Coaster – 1,200 ft. of spinning jaw dropping track on this family favorite coaster. o Stardancer – a...
News4Jax.com
‘My life has been a blessing’: Army veteran wins Hyundai Hometown Hero
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A retired Army sergeant who grew up in the Hilltop and Golfbrook projects of Northwest Jacksonville says his ‘life has been blessed’ as he found out on Tuesday that he is the latest Hyundai Hometown Hero. “I just do what my spirit tells me...
Jacksonville Daily Record
On the Bench: Duval County Judge Rhonda Peoples-Waters
I am from Selma, Alabama, which is well-known for its place in history related to voting rights for African Americans. Early in my life, from my daily surroundings, I learned the power of the justice system. I initially wanted to be an FBI agent and then got some amazing offers...
Almost half of Clay County’s population moved from another state, report says
A large migration of out-of-state residents to Florida occurred in recent years as a result of the pandemic, the ability to work remotely and other factors. Clay County has been among the Florida counties to see this shift in population.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Agricultural Fair returns, holds opening day on Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 2022 Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair is back and will be held from Thursday, Nov. 3 to Sunday, Nov. 13. The 11-day event at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds near TIAA Bank Field kicks off at 3 p.m. Thursday when the gates open. The fair will feature an...
WCJB
Veterans speak at Columbia County commission meeting
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County military veterans are launching an assault on red tape. A number of veterans spoke at today’s county commission meeting, asking for more support for the county veterans service office. Veterans say the part time service officer is overwhelmed with VA claims that...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Food manufacturer considering $65 million expansion in Northwest Jacksonville
An unidentified global food manufacturer is asking the city for $3.6 million in property tax and grant incentives for an estimated $65 million expansion of its existing Jacksonville operation. An Oct. 26 project summary from the city Office of Economic Development says code-named Project Cashew plans the expansion of a...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Six area teams ranked in power poll
It was a quiet week for the teams in the Prep Zone Power Poll entering the final week of the high school football regular season. Undefeated Trinity Christian (Jacksonville) remains on top for another week heading into the final week of games on Thursday and Friday. The Conquerors (9-0) wrapped...
floridapolitics.com
Historic Jacksonville Sheriff election is truly special this year
Lakesha Burton could make history, but faces institutional obstacles. The Special Election for Jacksonville Sheriff has been one of the most compelling races for that office in years, despite it happening ahead of schedule. The snap election was set up this summer, when Mike Williams resigned after a residency violation...
TIAA Bank will be sold, renamed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. TIAA announced the sale of TIAA Bank on Wednesday in a press release. The move is part of the company's "long-term strategic plan to refocus on the company’s retirement business and Nuveen, its asset manager." TIAA Bank's...
Report: Jacksonville police confronted men with antisemitic banner on I-10
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just a day before hateful messages were projected on TIAA Bank Field during the Georgia-Florida game, making national news, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to calls about another antisemitic incident in Jacksonville. During the incident, JSO engaged with a man who was identified as Jon Minadeo,...
Comments / 1