Jacksonville, FL

Zoey Fields

Clay County superintendent makes final decisions on 6 books; 2 removed from school libraries

Two challenged books have officially been removed from Clay County District Schools libraries; four others limited.Clay County District Schools. “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson and “Julián is a Mermaid” by Jessica Love are officially removed from all Clay County District Schools after being reviewed by parents, faculty and Superintendent David Broskie.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

1 out of 4 Duval County charter schools get ‘D’ or ‘F’ grades from state

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ten of Duval County’s 40 charter schools are now working to improve their operations after receiving “D” or “F” grades from the state. When charter schools get low grades, state law dictates they turn in a plan to their sponsor, – in this case, Duval County Public Schools, – with a roadmap of how to get the school performing well again.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nassau Co. School Board runoffs down to the wire

Shannon Hogue and Curtis Gaus picked up notable endorsements along the way. The six candidates for two Nassau County School Board seats dwindled to four after the Primary, and now two runoffs are set for Election Day to decide who will be on the Board in Districts 1 and 3.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
residentnews.net

Women’s Board readies to Flaunt the First Coast

Posted on November 3, 2022 By Editor Social Events,. It’s a big year for the Women’s Board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital, one that holds special importance for many reasons, chief among them is 50 Years of service to community during its Golden Jubilee year. This year also happens to be a step in an entirely new direction, with the new branding of the Winter Design Show replacing the Art & Antiques Show of generations past.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

JAX Chamber announces 2024 Chamber Chair

The JAX Chamber Board of Directors announced last month that Bank of America Jacksonville President Mark K. Bennett will be the 2024 Chamber Chair. Currently, Bennett serves as the Treasurer on the Board of Directors and on the Executive Committee. “Jacksonville is seeing tremendous growth right now and we as...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

A spooktacular success

Community Hospice and Palliative Care hosts 18th annual Halloween Doors & More. Community Hospice and Palliative Care hosted its 18th annual Halloween Doors & More at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct 15. According to the event’s Facebook page, the annual fundraiser is a “an event bursting with magic, fantasy...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

What’s new at the Greater Jacksonville Fair

• New Mechanical Rides – Carnival operator Belle City Amusements is pulling out all the stops for the 2022 Greater Jacksonville Fair including a few new rides:. o Crazy Mouse Coaster – 1,200 ft. of spinning jaw dropping track on this family favorite coaster. o Stardancer – a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

On the Bench: Duval County Judge Rhonda Peoples-Waters

I am from Selma, Alabama, which is well-known for its place in history related to voting rights for African Americans. Early in my life, from my daily surroundings, I learned the power of the justice system. I initially wanted to be an FBI agent and then got some amazing offers...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Veterans speak at Columbia County commission meeting

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County military veterans are launching an assault on red tape. A number of veterans spoke at today’s county commission meeting, asking for more support for the county veterans service office. Veterans say the part time service officer is overwhelmed with VA claims that...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Food manufacturer considering $65 million expansion in Northwest Jacksonville

An unidentified global food manufacturer is asking the city for $3.6 million in property tax and grant incentives for an estimated $65 million expansion of its existing Jacksonville operation. An Oct. 26 project summary from the city Office of Economic Development says code-named Project Cashew plans the expansion of a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Six area teams ranked in power poll

It was a quiet week for the teams in the Prep Zone Power Poll entering the final week of the high school football regular season. Undefeated Trinity Christian (Jacksonville) remains on top for another week heading into the final week of games on Thursday and Friday. The Conquerors (9-0) wrapped...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Historic Jacksonville Sheriff election is truly special this year

Lakesha Burton could make history, but faces institutional obstacles. The Special Election for Jacksonville Sheriff has been one of the most compelling races for that office in years, despite it happening ahead of schedule. The snap election was set up this summer, when Mike Williams resigned after a residency violation...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

TIAA Bank will be sold, renamed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. TIAA announced the sale of TIAA Bank on Wednesday in a press release. The move is part of the company's "long-term strategic plan to refocus on the company’s retirement business and Nuveen, its asset manager." TIAA Bank's...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

