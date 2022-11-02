ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

News4Jax.com

‘Giant cocktail party’ returns to rock Historic Springfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s PorchFest has returned Saturday after last year’s “Porch Fest Reimagined” was impacted by a nor’easter. PorchFest is a musical street party in Historic Springfield that brings people out to enjoy live music, delicious local food and an overall good time among family and friends.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

A spooktacular success

Community Hospice and Palliative Care hosts 18th annual Halloween Doors & More. Community Hospice and Palliative Care hosted its 18th annual Halloween Doors & More at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct 15. According to the event’s Facebook page, the annual fundraiser is a “an event bursting with magic, fantasy...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Local Folks: Fitz Pullins

When not designing the interiors of homes and commercial environments throughout Jacksonville or directing fashion spreads for magazines and national cosmetics brands, “I love entertaining and cooking,” said seven-year Avondale resident Fitz Pullins. Pullins takes pride in the cooking skills he acquired from his mother and from his...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Local lands international magazine cover

ElDre Allen is a model, stylist and creative director who has dipped her toe back into modeling as a way to heal after her father’s passing. Through a random experience on Jacksonville Walking Tours, she discovered the Underground Vault. She was able to secure a 30 minute window for a photoshoot. She submitted those pictures which landed her the cover on a Dutch magazine. She talked to Rance about her love for creating and taking pleasure in showcasing her home city on such a large spectrum.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Local girl is finalist for International Junior Miss

Gianna Capri, 8, has qualified as a finalist for the International Junior Miss Pageant to be held the week of Thanksgiving at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. Gianna will represent Miss Sunshine State Jr. Pre Teen at the event. The pageant is held for girls ages 4 through 24 across six different age divisions.
ORLANDO, FL
residentnews.net

Women’s Board readies to Flaunt the First Coast

Posted on November 3, 2022 By Editor Social Events,. It’s a big year for the Women’s Board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital, one that holds special importance for many reasons, chief among them is 50 Years of service to community during its Golden Jubilee year. This year also happens to be a step in an entirely new direction, with the new branding of the Winter Design Show replacing the Art & Antiques Show of generations past.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
jacksonvillefreepress.com

First Friday Mixer Return to the First Coast

Circa 1980s and 1990s, First Friday’s were the hottest event on the First Coast. Held the first Friday of every month in a casual setting, it was a time for gainfully employed African-Americans to network and unwind whether they were from from the corporate sector to entrepreneurs. Now after...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Pat’s Wildways: The Marsh is Alive

When the land on Crane Island was slated for development a number of years ago there was a huge outcry from many Amelia Island residents, which eventually led to the homes being permitted, but with a conservation area and park provided for the public. This park now sits at the terminus of the Amelia River-to-Sea bike trail and includes a long boardwalk out into the marsh that all can enjoy.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Family of woman murdered by ex-boyfriend remembers her birthday, memory

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Saturday would have been Ashlee Rucker’s 36th birthday. Her ex-boyfriend, Chad Absher, was found guilty Thursday of shooting and killing her in 2017 in a double shooting that also seriously wounded her sister, Lisa. Rucker’s family and loved ones joined together Saturday to visit her...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Time is ticking to save dozens of local cats in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A new construction project is forcing dozens of local cats out of their habitat and putting their nine lives in danger. They are living in a desirable stretch of land along the intercoastal in Jacksonville Beach. But a developer is building a $45 million marina with residential units, restaurants, and stores there.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

What’s new at the Greater Jacksonville Fair

• New Mechanical Rides – Carnival operator Belle City Amusements is pulling out all the stops for the 2022 Greater Jacksonville Fair including a few new rides:. o Crazy Mouse Coaster – 1,200 ft. of spinning jaw dropping track on this family favorite coaster. o Stardancer – a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
birchrestaurant.com

10 Best Restaurants in Jacksonville Beach, FL

From sunny beaches with gorgeous views to world-class golf courses, Jacksonville Beach offers much to do for residents and visitors. The City is known for outdoor recreation with its proximity to popular state parks and an abundance of water activities. Visitors can spend a day on the beach relaxing or playing sports, or they can hit the water to take in ocean life, go surfing, or take a boat further out to have fun offshore.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Sharks ride wave of momentum into states

The Ponte Vedra girls swimming team continues to rack up the hardware as they followed up their district title by winning the Region 1-3A championship. The Sharks’ strength in relay competitions continues to stand out as once again they won the 200 medley relay with the team of Annie Wholgemuth, Annabelle MacAdams, Mary Agnes Smith and Penny Zarczynski combining to do so.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
residentnews.net

JAX Chamber announces 2024 Chamber Chair

The JAX Chamber Board of Directors announced last month that Bank of America Jacksonville President Mark K. Bennett will be the 2024 Chamber Chair. Currently, Bennett serves as the Treasurer on the Board of Directors and on the Executive Committee. “Jacksonville is seeing tremendous growth right now and we as...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Man behind certain antisemitic messaging in Jacksonville speaks out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man behind some of the antisemitic messages displayed across Jacksonville last weekend is speaking out. Action News Jax spoke with Jon Minadeo, one of the individuals listed in a recently-released JSO incident report. Minadeo said he goes by ‘Handsome Truth’ on the internet.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

First HBCU-Inspired Elementary School opens in Jacksonville, Florida

Becoming Collegiate Academy has become Jacksonville’s first Historically Black College and University-inspired elementary school. The school’s Executive Director, Cameron Frazier, says the school was created to implement the best practices from the HBCU experience to kids early on. “We are replicating the culture of Historically Black College and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

