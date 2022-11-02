Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Friday: $3,000 cash reward for information leading to arrest, sheriff saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay County commissioners change meeting date to allow residents more time to voteZoey FieldsClay County, FL
This "lame" antique shop was (maybe) the scariest place in FloridaEvie M.Florida State
Orange Park considers increasing speed limit in residential areasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
‘Giant cocktail party’ returns to rock Historic Springfield
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s PorchFest has returned Saturday after last year’s “Porch Fest Reimagined” was impacted by a nor’easter. PorchFest is a musical street party in Historic Springfield that brings people out to enjoy live music, delicious local food and an overall good time among family and friends.
residentnews.net
A spooktacular success
Community Hospice and Palliative Care hosts 18th annual Halloween Doors & More. Community Hospice and Palliative Care hosted its 18th annual Halloween Doors & More at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct 15. According to the event’s Facebook page, the annual fundraiser is a “an event bursting with magic, fantasy...
residentnews.net
Local Folks: Fitz Pullins
When not designing the interiors of homes and commercial environments throughout Jacksonville or directing fashion spreads for magazines and national cosmetics brands, “I love entertaining and cooking,” said seven-year Avondale resident Fitz Pullins. Pullins takes pride in the cooking skills he acquired from his mother and from his...
News4Jax.com
Local lands international magazine cover
ElDre Allen is a model, stylist and creative director who has dipped her toe back into modeling as a way to heal after her father’s passing. Through a random experience on Jacksonville Walking Tours, she discovered the Underground Vault. She was able to secure a 30 minute window for a photoshoot. She submitted those pictures which landed her the cover on a Dutch magazine. She talked to Rance about her love for creating and taking pleasure in showcasing her home city on such a large spectrum.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Local girl is finalist for International Junior Miss
Gianna Capri, 8, has qualified as a finalist for the International Junior Miss Pageant to be held the week of Thanksgiving at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. Gianna will represent Miss Sunshine State Jr. Pre Teen at the event. The pageant is held for girls ages 4 through 24 across six different age divisions.
residentnews.net
Women’s Board readies to Flaunt the First Coast
Posted on November 3, 2022 By Editor Social Events,. It’s a big year for the Women’s Board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital, one that holds special importance for many reasons, chief among them is 50 Years of service to community during its Golden Jubilee year. This year also happens to be a step in an entirely new direction, with the new branding of the Winter Design Show replacing the Art & Antiques Show of generations past.
jacksonvillefreepress.com
First Friday Mixer Return to the First Coast
Circa 1980s and 1990s, First Friday’s were the hottest event on the First Coast. Held the first Friday of every month in a casual setting, it was a time for gainfully employed African-Americans to network and unwind whether they were from from the corporate sector to entrepreneurs. Now after...
fernandinaobserver.com
Pat’s Wildways: The Marsh is Alive
When the land on Crane Island was slated for development a number of years ago there was a huge outcry from many Amelia Island residents, which eventually led to the homes being permitted, but with a conservation area and park provided for the public. This park now sits at the terminus of the Amelia River-to-Sea bike trail and includes a long boardwalk out into the marsh that all can enjoy.
Bring on the cotton candy! Jacksonville Fair returns to the Bold City
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair is back! The event opens Thursday, Nov. 3 and runs until Nov. 13. Here is your guide for everything you need to know to make the most of the fun, food and entertainment. LOCATION. Jacksonville Fairgrounds located in the Sports Complex...
News4Jax.com
Family of woman murdered by ex-boyfriend remembers her birthday, memory
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Saturday would have been Ashlee Rucker’s 36th birthday. Her ex-boyfriend, Chad Absher, was found guilty Thursday of shooting and killing her in 2017 in a double shooting that also seriously wounded her sister, Lisa. Rucker’s family and loved ones joined together Saturday to visit her...
Action News Jax
Time is ticking to save dozens of local cats in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A new construction project is forcing dozens of local cats out of their habitat and putting their nine lives in danger. They are living in a desirable stretch of land along the intercoastal in Jacksonville Beach. But a developer is building a $45 million marina with residential units, restaurants, and stores there.
News4Jax.com
What’s new at the Greater Jacksonville Fair
• New Mechanical Rides – Carnival operator Belle City Amusements is pulling out all the stops for the 2022 Greater Jacksonville Fair including a few new rides:. o Crazy Mouse Coaster – 1,200 ft. of spinning jaw dropping track on this family favorite coaster. o Stardancer – a...
birchrestaurant.com
10 Best Restaurants in Jacksonville Beach, FL
From sunny beaches with gorgeous views to world-class golf courses, Jacksonville Beach offers much to do for residents and visitors. The City is known for outdoor recreation with its proximity to popular state parks and an abundance of water activities. Visitors can spend a day on the beach relaxing or playing sports, or they can hit the water to take in ocean life, go surfing, or take a boat further out to have fun offshore.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Sharks ride wave of momentum into states
The Ponte Vedra girls swimming team continues to rack up the hardware as they followed up their district title by winning the Region 1-3A championship. The Sharks’ strength in relay competitions continues to stand out as once again they won the 200 medley relay with the team of Annie Wholgemuth, Annabelle MacAdams, Mary Agnes Smith and Penny Zarczynski combining to do so.
residentnews.net
JAX Chamber announces 2024 Chamber Chair
The JAX Chamber Board of Directors announced last month that Bank of America Jacksonville President Mark K. Bennett will be the 2024 Chamber Chair. Currently, Bennett serves as the Treasurer on the Board of Directors and on the Executive Committee. “Jacksonville is seeing tremendous growth right now and we as...
Action News Jax
Man behind certain antisemitic messaging in Jacksonville speaks out
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man behind some of the antisemitic messages displayed across Jacksonville last weekend is speaking out. Action News Jax spoke with Jon Minadeo, one of the individuals listed in a recently-released JSO incident report. Minadeo said he goes by ‘Handsome Truth’ on the internet.
What's the strange contraption that washed up on St. Augustine Beach?
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Sometimes science is weird, or at least, it's weird looking. Friday morning, while taking a walk on Crescent Beach, I found a contraption with fabric blowing in the wind. I had no idea what it was. It was made of PVC pipe, canvas, and...
thewestsidegazette.com
First HBCU-Inspired Elementary School opens in Jacksonville, Florida
Becoming Collegiate Academy has become Jacksonville’s first Historically Black College and University-inspired elementary school. The school’s Executive Director, Cameron Frazier, says the school was created to implement the best practices from the HBCU experience to kids early on. “We are replicating the culture of Historically Black College and...
News4Jax.com
VyStar gives local residents free admission to popular attractions in November to show ‘Good is everywhere’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – VyStar is giving back to the community with its “Good is everywhere” celebration, allowing Northeast Florida residents the opportunity to explore some of Jacksonville’s popular attractions for free, courtesy of the credit union. VyStar announced Friday the launch of its “Good is everywhere”...
Swastika painted on Jacksonville Beach bar, witness captures video of alleged suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A stun gun was used by Jacksonville Beach police on an individual after they allegedly painted a swastika and the word 'Neo' on a bar on 1st Street North. Mitchell Fjeran, daytime manager at Mangos Beach Bar (aka Mangos 2.0), tells First Coast News that the...
Comments / 0