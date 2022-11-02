ElDre Allen is a model, stylist and creative director who has dipped her toe back into modeling as a way to heal after her father’s passing. Through a random experience on Jacksonville Walking Tours, she discovered the Underground Vault. She was able to secure a 30 minute window for a photoshoot. She submitted those pictures which landed her the cover on a Dutch magazine. She talked to Rance about her love for creating and taking pleasure in showcasing her home city on such a large spectrum.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO