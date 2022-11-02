One teen arrested in connection to shooting incident at Sixth and Chestnut; police looking for two more teens

Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy teen believed to be connected to Sixth and Chestnut shooting turns himself into police
QUINCY — A second Quincy man believed to be connected to a Tuesday afternoon shooting in the area of Sixth and Chestnut turned himself in at the Quincy Police Department around midnight Wednesday. Cayden R. Smith, 18, was arrested for a warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm and...
muddyrivernews.com
Yates: Shorthanded Quincy Police Department making sure appropriate number of officers will investigate shootings
QUINCY — Even though the Quincy Police Department force is down by 18 officers, QPD Chief Adam Yates says he will make sure an appropriate number of officers are available to investigate a recent rash of shooting incidents in the northwest section of the city. “We’re putting the number...
KBUR
One teen arrested, two more wanted in Quincy shooting
Quincy, Ill.- Authorities in Quincy are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting. According to a news release, on Tuesday, November 1st at about 1:50 PM, Quincy police responded to the area of 6th and Chestnut for a reported shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and found no one injured.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal man pleads not guilty to making, possessing pipe bombs
ST. LOUIS – A Hannibal man appeared in court Thursday and pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of making and possessing pipe bombs. U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming with the Eastern District of Missouri said in a press release that Joshua Eugene Rickey, 33, was indicted Oct. 26 on one felony count of possession of one or more unregistered destructive devices and one count of manufacturing one or more unregistered destructive devices.
KBUR
Keokuk man and woman arrested on felony drug and weapons charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man and woman on felony drug and weapons charges. On Wednesday, November 2nd, 28-year-old Dalton Meyers and 27-year-old Miranda Meyers, both of Keokuk, were arrested in the 2200 block of Highway 61 Bypass in Fort Madison.
khqa.com
Police speak about recent surge of shootings
QUINCY, ILL (KHQA) — Residence of Quincy have been on alert with reports of several gunfire incidents in recent weeks. Since February there have been at least three arrests made in the city for aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to the Quincy Police Department. While investigators do believe...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Friday, November 4, 2022
11/03/22 – 4:20 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft at the intersection of 24th Street and Avenue N. 11/03/22 – 5:29 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Steven Roy Eugene Brown, 56, of Fort Madison, at the intersection of 29th Street and Avenue L, on a charge of driving under suspension.
muddyrivernews.com
UPDATE: Threatening messages sent Thursday morning to QHS, JWCC; school officials say students are safe after search
QUINCY — Officials at John Wood Community College and Quincy High School reported receiving threatening messages Thursday morning. Details about what was said in the fax sent to Quincy High School were not revealed in a press release from Joni Goodwin, public information officer for Quincy Public Schools. However, the release did say the threat was unrelated to recent gun-related incidents around Quincy.
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn pleads not guilty to allegedly threatening to kill correctional officer in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — Bradley Yohn of Springfield, who is preparing to defend himself against criminal sexual assault charges in a Nov. 2021 incident, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning to another felony charge he picked up Oct. 14 for allegedly threatening to kill a correctional officer in the Adams County Jail.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 3, 2022
Phillip A Covert (39) Homeless for FTA Driving Under the Infleuence,Operating Uninsured Vehicle & Driving While License Suspended and Adams Co warrant for Possession of Stolen Vehicle at 3700 Broadway Lodged 178. Diabolique D Benton (24) 625 Harrison for Adams Co warrants for Aggravated Battery, Domestic Battery and Interfering with...
muddyrivernews.com
Trial for man charged in fatal Memorial Day crash set for January; public defender files motion of affirmative defense
QUINCY — The trial for a Quincy man charged in a fatal Memorial Day crash in Quincy was placed on the jury docket for Jan. 9. Wike, 21, appeared in Adams County Circuit Court Tuesday morning before Judge Amy Lannerd. He is represented by Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson.
KCTV 5
‘Get out of town:’ Protesters call for Louisiana, MO police chief to be fired following overdose incident
LOUISIANA (KMOV) - A small town in Missouri is seeing big-time problems and corruption. On Wednesday the community rallied outside of Louisiana City Hall with demands to fire the police chief. Louisiana, Missouri is located 90 minutes north of St. Louis. “This is the worst police department I’ve ever seen...
muddyrivernews.com
Driver flees from vehicle Sunday night after crashing into tree at intersection of 22nd and Maine
QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is searching for the driver of vehicle that crashed into a tree and ran from the scene Sunday night. A report of a reckless driver on Maine Street was given to Quincy police around 9:15 p.m. An officer with the Quincy Police Department observed a black Chevy, heading east on Maine Street near the intersection of 12th Street, traveling at a high rate of speed at 9:36 p.m. The officer observed the vehicle from a distance and saw the vehicle turn left at 22nd Street. Upon arriving at the intersection of 22nd and Maine, the officer found the vehicle crashed into a tree.
Missouri high speed chase turns into a drug bust
A man from Mexico, Mo., pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine to distribute.
wlds.com
No Injuries Reported in Chapin House Fire Thursday
No one was injured when a house caught fire in Chapin Thursday morning. Fire Department personnel from the Chapin, Arenzville, and Meredosia volunteer departments responded to a call of a residential structure fire at 620 Ash Street in Chapin at approximately 11:30 yesterday morning. Chapin Fire Chief Scott Pahlmann says...
Protest over police chief arrest taking place in Louisiana, Mo.
Locals in Louisiana, Missouri plan to protest Wednesday, November 2, outside their city hall.
KBUR
Seven people sentenced to federal prison in McDonogh County meth sting
Macomb, Ill.- The McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and the Macomb Police Department have announced that seven people have been sentenced to Federal Prison as part of Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. According to a News Release, seven people were sentenced Friday, October 28th in the...
muddyrivernews.com
Driver flees after hitting utility pole, residence in early morning accident on Fifth Street
QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is investigating an accident early this morning after which the driver of a car ran away. An officer with the Quincy Police Department initiated a traffic stop at 4:01 a.m. Monday at Fifth and Jackson. However, the driver of the vehicle did not stop and continued northbound at a high rate of speed. The vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole in front of 843 S. Fifth, as well as the residence. The driver then ran from the scene and has not yet been located.
Missouri mayor may be impeached after police chief’s arrest
A mayor in Louisiana, Missouri faced possible discipline on Wednesday, two weeks after the chief of police was arrested on drug charges.
wmay.com
Illinois State Police Seek Leads In 2017 Death
Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the 2017 death of a man found near a park in Scott County. Andrew Long was found lying in the street near Manchester Park in the town of Manchester on October 10th of 2017. He had suffered a serious head injury. Long was transported to a hospital, where he died more than a week later.
