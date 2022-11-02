ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

One teen arrested in connection to shooting incident at Sixth and Chestnut; police looking for two more teens

By Muddy River News
muddyrivernews.com
 3 days ago
KBUR

One teen arrested, two more wanted in Quincy shooting

Quincy, Ill.- Authorities in Quincy are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting. According to a news release, on Tuesday, November 1st at about 1:50 PM, Quincy police responded to the area of 6th and Chestnut for a reported shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and found no one injured.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal man pleads not guilty to making, possessing pipe bombs

ST. LOUIS – A Hannibal man appeared in court Thursday and pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of making and possessing pipe bombs. U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming with the Eastern District of Missouri said in a press release that Joshua Eugene Rickey, 33, was indicted Oct. 26 on one felony count of possession of one or more unregistered destructive devices and one count of manufacturing one or more unregistered destructive devices.
HANNIBAL, MO
KBUR

Keokuk man and woman arrested on felony drug and weapons charges

Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man and woman on felony drug and weapons charges. On Wednesday, November 2nd, 28-year-old Dalton Meyers and 27-year-old Miranda Meyers, both of Keokuk, were arrested in the 2200 block of Highway 61 Bypass in Fort Madison.
KEOKUK, IA
khqa.com

Police speak about recent surge of shootings

QUINCY, ILL (KHQA) — Residence of Quincy have been on alert with reports of several gunfire incidents in recent weeks. Since February there have been at least three arrests made in the city for aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to the Quincy Police Department. While investigators do believe...
QUINCY, IL
Pen City Current

For the Record – Friday, November 4, 2022

11/03/22 – 4:20 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft at the intersection of 24th Street and Avenue N. 11/03/22 – 5:29 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Steven Roy Eugene Brown, 56, of Fort Madison, at the intersection of 29th Street and Avenue L, on a charge of driving under suspension.
FORT MADISON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

UPDATE: Threatening messages sent Thursday morning to QHS, JWCC; school officials say students are safe after search

QUINCY — Officials at John Wood Community College and Quincy High School reported receiving threatening messages Thursday morning. Details about what was said in the fax sent to Quincy High School were not revealed in a press release from Joni Goodwin, public information officer for Quincy Public Schools. However, the release did say the threat was unrelated to recent gun-related incidents around Quincy.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Nov. 3, 2022

Phillip A Covert (39) Homeless for FTA Driving Under the Infleuence,Operating Uninsured Vehicle & Driving While License Suspended and Adams Co warrant for Possession of Stolen Vehicle at 3700 Broadway Lodged 178. Diabolique D Benton (24) 625 Harrison for Adams Co warrants for Aggravated Battery, Domestic Battery and Interfering with...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Driver flees from vehicle Sunday night after crashing into tree at intersection of 22nd and Maine

QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is searching for the driver of vehicle that crashed into a tree and ran from the scene Sunday night. A report of a reckless driver on Maine Street was given to Quincy police around 9:15 p.m. An officer with the Quincy Police Department observed a black Chevy, heading east on Maine Street near the intersection of 12th Street, traveling at a high rate of speed at 9:36 p.m. The officer observed the vehicle from a distance and saw the vehicle turn left at 22nd Street. Upon arriving at the intersection of 22nd and Maine, the officer found the vehicle crashed into a tree.
QUINCY, IL
wlds.com

No Injuries Reported in Chapin House Fire Thursday

No one was injured when a house caught fire in Chapin Thursday morning. Fire Department personnel from the Chapin, Arenzville, and Meredosia volunteer departments responded to a call of a residential structure fire at 620 Ash Street in Chapin at approximately 11:30 yesterday morning. Chapin Fire Chief Scott Pahlmann says...
CHAPIN, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Driver flees after hitting utility pole, residence in early morning accident on Fifth Street

QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is investigating an accident early this morning after which the driver of a car ran away. An officer with the Quincy Police Department initiated a traffic stop at 4:01 a.m. Monday at Fifth and Jackson. However, the driver of the vehicle did not stop and continued northbound at a high rate of speed. The vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole in front of 843 S. Fifth, as well as the residence. The driver then ran from the scene and has not yet been located.
QUINCY, IL
wmay.com

Illinois State Police Seek Leads In 2017 Death

Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the 2017 death of a man found near a park in Scott County. Andrew Long was found lying in the street near Manchester Park in the town of Manchester on October 10th of 2017. He had suffered a serious head injury. Long was transported to a hospital, where he died more than a week later.
SCOTT COUNTY, IL

