Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
A Canadian Refused To Switch Plane Seats With A Couple & TikTok Slammed The 'Entitlement'
"Seat selection is your friend. I promise you." That was the message from a Canadian Olympian who refused to switch seats on a plane so that a couple could sit together. Cynthia Appiah, who has competed in bobsleigh for Team Canada at the Olympics, recently took to TikTok to explain why she isn't prepared to move seats on a plane when another passenger asks her to.
Narcity
Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Had To Check Her Ticket 9 Times & Couldn't Believe The Amount
A Lotto Max winner in Alberta had to check her ticket a total of nine times to believe that her $1 million win was real. Dawnamarie Ibuan Esguerra of Edmonton bought her ticket from Save On Foods at 6260 199 St. NW in Edmonton just a couple of hours before the October 18 Lotto Max draw.
Narcity
A 93-Year-Old Ontario Lotto Max Winner Found Out He Was Rich After His Son Broke The News
Lotto Max winner Thomas Gibson is living and breathing proof that patience pays off after winning $1 million in the September 27, 2022 draw at 93 years old. The Richmond Hill resident and regular lottery player since "the Wintario day" recalled the moment he found out he was a millionaire while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
Narcity
A New Deal Means Air Canada Passengers Could Fly On Emirates Planes & They're So Much Nicer
A new partnership between Air Canada and Dubai-based airline Emirates means that customers of the Canadian carrier could soon have access to new routes and swanky aircraft. On November 1, the two airlines announced a codesharing partnership that would make it easier for Canadians to travel to tons of sunny destinations.
Narcity
Toronto Tiktoker Shares 5 Reasons Why Billy Bishop Is Way Better Than Pearson (VIDEO)
Flying out of Pearson Airport can be quite a nightmare but oftentimes, there aren't many other options for travelers or frequent flyers. A Toronto Tiktoker said she chooses Billy Bishop over Pearson any time she can and called the island airport "the best airport ever." @Sarahjenkinsxo is based in downtown...
Narcity
I've Lived In 3 Canadian Provinces & Here's Why 'Onterrible' Is Actually My Favourite
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. It's no secret that Ontario gets a bad rap in Canada, and if you've ever seen the nickname "Onterrible" trending on Twitter, you know what I'm talking about. But the province has a lot more going for it than you might think.
Narcity
Some People Think Canadians Are Considered 'Americans' & Reddit Is 'Very Offended'
Canadians, do you consider yourself American? A recent Reddit thread suggested that some people actually count Canadians as American and it has left Canucks feeling "very offended." In a subreddit called "Ask A Canadian" on Friday, November 4, an American Redditor asked their Canadian counterparts whether they consider their identity...
Narcity
A Lottery Winner In Ontario Had To Restart Her Phone & Check Again To Believe It Was Real
A lottery winner in Ontario admits she was shocked and had to restart her phone before accepting her new multi-millionaire status. According to OLG, Woodbridge resident Teresa Francavilla won a whopping $5 million in the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot on October 1, 2022. Oh, and she also won $10 on...
Narcity
Morning Brief: Daylight Saving Time, A Macabre Dog Tribute & More
Off The Top: A man in China recently won the equivalent of $30 million in the lottery but doesn't plan on telling his wife or children so that they don't become lazy — though they might catch on once they see him walking around in a top hat and white spats.
Shyam Saran Negi: India’s first voter dies at 106
Independent India’s first voter, Shyam Saran Negi, died on Friday at the age of 106 in his home state of Himachal Pradesh in the north of the country.He cast his last vote in the 14th assembly elections in the state on 2 November.He was the first person to cast his vote in the first elections in India after the country gained independence in August 1947. He cast his ballot for the first time on 23 October 23, 1951, in the Kalpa polling station in Himachal Pradesh — becoming India’s first voter.Local reports said that he cast his vote for the...
Narcity
Scene Points Can Now Help Pay For Groceries In Ontario & An Expert Compares It To PC Optimum
With grocery store prices in Canada off the charts lately, we all know that every little bit helps. As of November 3, Scene points can now be redeemed at select grocery stores in Ontario and we asked an expert how this loyalty rewards system compares to PC Optimum. Scene+ rewards...
Narcity
4 Canadian Companies That Are Hiring New Graduates & Pay Up To $90K A Year
If you've just graduated from college or university and are looking for Ontario jobs in the fields of communications, government policy, or natural gas, you've come to the right place. A bunch of organizations, one of which was named among Canada's best employers by Forbes, have vacant positions that new...
Narcity
Here's What You Need To Make To Afford An Average Home In 9 Ontario Cities
Have you been wanting to own a home in Toronto and simply can't afford it? Well, it might be time to widen your horizons and look for a house that you can actually buy in other cities in Ontario. However, don't get your hopes up because the news isn't so...
Narcity
An American Asked Canadians How Bad Tim Hortons Coffee 'Really' Is & People Were Brutally Honest
People are being brutally honest about the coffee at Tim Hortons after an American asked Canadians if it's "really" that bad. In r/AskACanadian, an American posted a thread about Tim Hortons on October 31, 2022, and revealed that they're intrigued by Tims because there aren't many locations in the U.S.
Narcity
Canada's GST Payments Have Now Doubled & Cheques Are Already Going Out
The government's promise to double the GST credit has finally come to fruition and the higher payments are going out starting November 4. This development started back in October, when the government passed the Cost of Living Relief Act, which, among other things, increased the GST tax credits. Thanks to...
Narcity
The Toronto Eaton Centre Will Not Put Up Its Massive Christmas Tree This Year & Here's Why
It might be the end of an era this holiday season at the Toronto Eaton Centre because there won't be a gigantic Christmas tree in the middle of the mall. Yes, you read that right, Christmas in the downtown mall might not be as festive as you'd like without the tree, but other things are happening to celebrate the festive season.
Narcity
Canada Is Set To Scrap Federal Student Loan Interest & It Includes Loans Already Being Repaid
The federal government has laid out its plans to permanently end student loan interest in Canada, in an effort to support young people who are struggling with the rising costs of living. On Thursday, November 3, the Liberals confirmed their plans to scrap interest on all new federal student loans...
Boris Johnson’s attacks behind fall in support for overseas aid, says minister
The failure of Boris Johnson and successive Tory governments to defend overseas aid has led to a fall in public support for it, the new international development minister has warned. In revealing comments made just days before he was appointed to the role, Andrew Mitchell, a veteran defender of overseas...
Narcity
The Feds Are Selling Super Cheap Cars In Canada & There Are Loads Of Options (PHOTOS)
The government is auctioning a number of vehicles right now and it may be possible to get your hands on a really cheap car in Canada that's still great quality. That is, of course, if your bid is the highest on the site. On the GCSurplus website, the government auctions...
Narcity
The Government Of Canada Is Looking To Hire Students & Some Jobs Pay Almost $90,000
There are government of Canada jobs that pay almost $90,000 a year available right now for students who are graduating soon and people who already have their degrees!. The federal public service has started its post-secondary recruitment campaign and applications are being accepted until November 30, 2022. With this campaign,...
Comments / 0