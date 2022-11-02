Independent India’s first voter, Shyam Saran Negi, died on Friday at the age of 106 in his home state of Himachal Pradesh in the north of the country.He cast his last vote in the 14th assembly elections in the state on 2 November.He was the first person to cast his vote in the first elections in India after the country gained independence in August 1947. He cast his ballot for the first time on 23 October 23, 1951, in the Kalpa polling station in Himachal Pradesh — becoming India’s first voter.Local reports said that he cast his vote for the...

