Narcity

A Canadian Refused To Switch Plane Seats With A Couple & TikTok Slammed The 'Entitlement'

"Seat selection is your friend. I promise you." That was the message from a Canadian Olympian who refused to switch seats on a plane so that a couple could sit together. Cynthia Appiah, who has competed in bobsleigh for Team Canada at the Olympics, recently took to TikTok to explain why she isn't prepared to move seats on a plane when another passenger asks her to.
Narcity

A 93-Year-Old Ontario Lotto Max Winner Found Out He Was Rich After His Son Broke The News

Lotto Max winner Thomas Gibson is living and breathing proof that patience pays off after winning $1 million in the September 27, 2022 draw at 93 years old. The Richmond Hill resident and regular lottery player since "the Wintario day" recalled the moment he found out he was a millionaire while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
Narcity

Toronto Tiktoker Shares 5 Reasons Why Billy Bishop Is Way Better Than Pearson (VIDEO)

Flying out of Pearson Airport can be quite a nightmare but oftentimes, there aren't many other options for travelers or frequent flyers. A Toronto Tiktoker said she chooses Billy Bishop over Pearson any time she can and called the island airport "the best airport ever." @Sarahjenkinsxo is based in downtown...
Narcity

I've Lived In 3 Canadian Provinces & Here's Why 'Onterrible' Is Actually My Favourite

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. It's no secret that Ontario gets a bad rap in Canada, and if you've ever seen the nickname "Onterrible" trending on Twitter, you know what I'm talking about. But the province has a lot more going for it than you might think.
Narcity

Some People Think Canadians Are Considered 'Americans' & Reddit Is 'Very Offended'

Canadians, do you consider yourself American? A recent Reddit thread suggested that some people actually count Canadians as American and it has left Canucks feeling "very offended." In a subreddit called "Ask A Canadian" on Friday, November 4, an American Redditor asked their Canadian counterparts whether they consider their identity...
Narcity

Morning Brief: Daylight Saving Time, A Macabre Dog Tribute & More

Off The Top: A man in China recently won the equivalent of $30 million in the lottery but doesn't plan on telling his wife or children so that they don't become lazy — though they might catch on once they see him walking around in a top hat and white spats.
The Independent

Shyam Saran Negi: India’s first voter dies at 106

Independent India’s first voter, Shyam Saran Negi, died on Friday at the age of 106 in his home state of Himachal Pradesh in the north of the country.He cast his last vote in the 14th assembly elections in the state on 2 November.He was the first person to cast his vote in the first elections in India after the country gained independence in August 1947. He cast his ballot for the first time on 23 October 23, 1951, in the Kalpa polling station in Himachal Pradesh — becoming India’s first voter.Local reports said that he cast his vote for the...
Narcity

4 Canadian Companies That Are Hiring New Graduates & Pay Up To $90K A Year

If you've just graduated from college or university and are looking for Ontario jobs in the fields of communications, government policy, or natural gas, you've come to the right place. A bunch of organizations, one of which was named among Canada's best employers by Forbes, have vacant positions that new...
Narcity

Canada's GST Payments Have Now Doubled & Cheques Are Already Going Out

The government's promise to double the GST credit has finally come to fruition and the higher payments are going out starting November 4. This development started back in October, when the government passed the Cost of Living Relief Act, which, among other things, increased the GST tax credits. Thanks to...
Narcity

The Toronto Eaton Centre Will Not Put Up Its Massive Christmas Tree This Year & Here's Why

It might be the end of an era this holiday season at the Toronto Eaton Centre because there won't be a gigantic Christmas tree in the middle of the mall. Yes, you read that right, Christmas in the downtown mall might not be as festive as you'd like without the tree, but other things are happening to celebrate the festive season.
Narcity

The Government Of Canada Is Looking To Hire Students & Some Jobs Pay Almost $90,000

There are government of Canada jobs that pay almost $90,000 a year available right now for students who are graduating soon and people who already have their degrees!. The federal public service has started its post-secondary recruitment campaign and applications are being accepted until November 30, 2022. With this campaign,...

