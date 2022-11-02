Dorian Thompson-Robinson hurdled a defender on a 33-yard touchdown run, one of his two rushing scores, and also passed for two TDs as No. 10 UCLA held off Arizona State 50-36 on Saturday night.Thompson-Robinson threw an interception on the first play from scrimmage, and the Sun Devils turned it into a field goal. But then he led drives of 75, 77, 91 and 90 yards to give UCLA (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) a 28-10 halftime lead that grew to 35-10 on his 4-yard run in the third quarter.Arizona State quarterback Trenton Bourguet threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns, and the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 55 MINUTES AGO