ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Detroit faces Oklahoma City, looks to break 3-game slide

Oklahoma City Thunder (4-5, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-8, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup with Oklahoma City as losers of three straight games. Detroit finished 23-59 overall with a 13-28 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pistons...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS LA

Thompson-Robinson's 4 TDs lead No. 10 UCLA past ASU 50-36

Dorian Thompson-Robinson hurdled a defender on a 33-yard touchdown run, one of his two rushing scores, and also passed for two TDs as No. 10 UCLA held off Arizona State 50-36 on Saturday night.Thompson-Robinson threw an interception on the first play from scrimmage, and the Sun Devils turned it into a field goal. But then he led drives of 75, 77, 91 and 90 yards to give UCLA (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) a 28-10 halftime lead that grew to 35-10 on his 4-yard run in the third quarter.Arizona State quarterback Trenton Bourguet threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns, and the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy