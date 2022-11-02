An elaborate drone show lit up the night sky above the New York City on Thursday to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the popular game Candy Crush. According to New York Post, 500 GPS-linked drones were used to form a giant flying advertisement for the game. The choreographed performance lasted for 10 minutes and turned the sky into “the largest screen on the planet”. However, the dazzling display led to a controversy with environmentalists saying it led to huge air pollution.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO