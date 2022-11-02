New to Paramount+ In November: ‘Justin Bieber: Never Say Never,’ ‘Forrest Gump’ & More | Movies, Paramount Plus, Television

Read full article on original website
Tommy Dorfman Casts Corey Fogelmanis as Lead In Directorial Debut ‘I Wish You All the Best,’ Full Cast Revealed | Alexandra Daddario, Amy Landecker, Brian Michael Smith, Corey Fogelmanis, Judson Mills, Lexi Underwood, Lisa Yamada, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Movies, Slideshow, Tommy Dorfman
The cast for Tommy Dorfman‘s upcoming directorial debut has just been revealed!. The 30-year-old wrote the script for I Wish You All the Best, which is based on Mason Deaver‘s novel of the same name. Back in August, Tommy revealed she was casting for the lead role, and...
Live Action ‘Hercules’ to Be Experimental & Reinterpret Animated Film, Producers Say | Disney, Hercules, Movies
The upcoming live action Hercules movie is still in the early stages, but fans are learning a little more about what to expect. Producers Joe and Anthony Russo are opening up about their new adaptation, which may look quite different from Disney‘s original animated feature. If you didn’t know,...
Sabrina Carpenter Cast In New Drama Film ‘Into the Deep Blue’ – Get the Details! | Casting, Movies, Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter is adding another movie to her resume!. The 23-year-old actress and singer will head to the UK to film Into the Deep Blue, Deadline reports. In addition to starring, Sabrina is also set to take on a producing role as well. Click inside to learn more…. She will...
Selena Gomez Debuts New Song ‘My Mind & Me,’ Teases More Upcoming Music | First Listen, Music, Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez has released her new single “My Mind & Me” from her upcoming documentary of the same name!. The 30-year-old entertainer’s latest single is a little different than past music and is “attached” to her mental health. “There’s just so much bottled up, and...
Lionsgate May Adapt John Wick Into a Video Game
Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer reveals that executives from the company have been fielding proposals for a big AAA video game based on the “John Wick” series. The film studio is considering the idea following the success of the action series, but Feltheimer is hesitant to spill more details about the project.
Podcast 133: Beauty in the Metaverse
If you are a gamer, then the metaverse will be a familiar space. But, if you are a natural cosmetics’ formulator helping friends, family and customers with real-world skincare and haircare issues, a hyper-virtual reality metaverse of avatars, immersive digital experiences and the concept of the post-human body is going to be light years away from how you live your life in the beauty sector.
NYLON Daily Newsletter: November 4, 2022
A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on November 4, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Sophie Turner’s Blunt Bangs Are Your Winter Hair Inspo. Contrary to other celebs who are jumping on the...
Disney+ Unveils New Additions to Season’s Streamings Holiday Collection | Christmas, Disney Plus, Movies, Television
Disney+ is kicking off the holiday season with plenty of new originals!. The streaming service will be adding many new holiday titles this year, as well as additional shows, movies and specials. Among the newly revealed additions to their “Season’s Streamings” collection include the upcoming series The Santa Clauses, the...
Sling TV Raises Prices Anew Due to Rising ‘Programming Price’
Sling TV is raising its prices again. The popular YouTube alternative is increasing its subscription price yet again for the fourth time in the past five years to offset the growing cost of programming, per Engadget. Sling TV previously raised its prices in January and August 2021 because television networks...
