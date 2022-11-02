Read full article on original website
A small, soft and ultrathin wireless electrotactile system
Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) headsets are becoming increasingly advanced, enabling increasingly engaging and immersive digital experiences. To make VR and AR experiences even more realistic, engineers have been trying to create better systems that produce tactile and haptic feedback matching virtual content. Researchers at University of Hong...
Professor Emeritus Louis Braida, speech and hearing scientist and hearing aid innovator, dies at 79 | MIT News
Louis Braida, the Henry Ellis Warren (1894) Professor Emeritus in the MIT Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS), died Sept. 2. He was 79. Braida was a principal researcher in the Research Laboratory of Electronics, and a faculty member in the Harvard-MIT Program in Health Sciences and Technology (HST), which is housed in the Institute for Medical Engineering and Science (IMES) at MIT.
Your Guide To Enzymes in Skincare – 100% PURE
If you’ve been a skincare fanatic over the past few years, you may be all too familiar with exfoliation. Exfoliation is an excellent way to clarify, renew, and soften your skin, since the process involves sloughing away dead skin and sebum, freeing up clogged pores and revealing a radiant glow. It’s no wonder why AHAs (alpha-hydroxy acids) and BHAs (beta-hydroxy acids) have gained so much popularity as of late.
A team of educators and computer scientists take on AI
Soon enough, AI competency will be an essential workforce skill. A group of computer scientists and learning science experts are considering what a foundational introduction to AI might look like for middle school and high school students. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and a branch of AI called machine...
In machine learning, synthetic data can offer real performance improvements
Teaching a machine to recognize human actions has many potential applications, such as automatically detecting workers who fall at a construction site or enabling a smart home robot to interpret a user’s gestures. To do this, researchers train machine-learning models using vast datasets of video clips that show humans...
How Nutritional Needs Change as People Age
Your nutritional needs, like everything else in your body and life, change as you get older, and you may have to alter your diet to match your older age. However, although many people realize that their nutritional needs change as they age, they do not always know in what way. With that in mind, here is a guide to how your dietary needs may change as you reach your senior years.
MIT engineers develop a low-cost terahertz camera | MIT News
Terahertz radiation, whose wavelengths lie between those of microwaves and visible light, can penetrate many nonmetallic materials and detect signatures of certain molecules. These handy qualities could lend themselves to a wide array of applications, including airport security scanning, industrial quality control, astrophysical observations, nondestructive characterization of materials, and wireless communications with higher bandwidth than current cellphone bands.
Ocean microbes get their diet through a surprising mix of sources, study finds | MIT News
One of the smallest and mightiest organisms on the planet is a plant-like bacterium known to marine biologists as Prochlorococcus. The green-tinted microbe measures less than a micron across, and its populations suffuse through the upper layers of the ocean, where a single teaspoon of seawater can hold millions of the tiny organisms.
