JUST IN: Georgia to Be Without Adonai Mitchell vs Tennessee
The Georgia Bulldogs enter their matchup on Saturday against the Tennessee Volunteers as a relatively banged-up football team and according to reports, they will be without star wide receiver, Adonai Mitchell. Mitchell has missed the last seven games due to an ankle injury that he suffered on this first catch...
Georgia's Home Field Advantage Comes Through After National Doubt
Sanford Stadium holds 93k fans on every given Saturday. It's packed to the upper deck on Dooley Field from noon kick against Kent State to the 3:30 prime time spot against the Nation's No. 1 football team in the form of SEC East rival Tennessee Volunteers. So, when multiple people...
Stetson Bennett Has Something to Prove Against Tennessee
There are plenty of storylines heading into Saturday’s matchup. Hendon Hooker’s Heisman campaign. Is Tennessee a team of destiny? How does Georgia slow down the Volunteers? Lost in all of this has been one man: Stetson Bennett. It seems hard to imagine that the quarterback who just led...
Final Georgia Injury Report Ahead of Matchup with Tennessee
The Univeristy of Georgia is set to host the No. 1 team in the country in the form of the unbeaten Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday afternoon inside of Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are currently 8.0 point favorites as the No. 3 ranked team at home, with the SEC East Divisional crown on the line.
Player Props for Georgia vs Tennessee
The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at home today. The most anticipated matchup weekend with high stakes on the line. The Bulldogs settling in as a 9-point favorite heading into the game.
After painful SEC Tournament loss, Georgia women's soccer waits for NCAA Tournament bid
Following an upset win over No. 3 seed Tennessee, Georgia brought supreme confidence into their semifinal matchup with second-seeded and 13th ranked South Carolina in prime-time Thursday night in Pensacola. The Bulldogs looked to avenge their difficult 1-0 loss to the Gamecocks back in September. Thursday night’s meeting between the...
Henry County Schools celebrate district principals
McDONOUGH — Henry County Schools spent October recognizing the district’s brand new and experienced leaders during National Principals Month. Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said, “We believe that effective schools begin with effective leaders — and we have added several new principals who have the necessary skill, mindset, and beliefs around what young people are capable of.” “These competencies”, she added, “are prerequisites to being selected as a leader of one of our schools.”
PHOTOS: These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Newton County
These animals are available for adoption through Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their identification number, or name if they have been assigned one. For more information on the animals, please visit NCAC's page on PetFinder.
PHOTOS: These animals are up for adoption in Henry County - week of November 4
These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Each animal is listed by their name and pet identification number. For description of any of the animals, visit the Friend's of Henry Animals Facebook page.
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Henry County this weekend, Nov. 4-6
Looking for a low-key weekend after all the Halloween festivities? Henry County organizations are offering plenty of fun and relaxing events. From learning to make stained glass to trying out the best chili Henry has to offer, the Get Out There event guide showcases five weekend activities for you to choose from.
GBI issues Blue Alert for man wanted in shooting of Henry County Sheriff's Office officer
McDONOUGH — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has issued a Blue Alert for Brentson Bernard Thomas who is suspected of shooting a Henry County Sheriff’s Office detention officer Friday afternoon. Thomas is a black male, age 32, with black short hair and brown eyes, beard and New Orleans...
Henry County law enforcement personnel discuss partnerships, address citizen's concerns during Stockbridge town hall meet
STOCKBRIDGE — Public safety, trust and mental health — these were the three pillars of a local town hall discussion for Stockbridge residents last week. Members of Henry County’s public safety departments gathered Thursday, Oct. 27 to give updates and address community concerns.
'Younger' Actress Shares Photos to Reveal First Pregnancy With Wife
PURRFECTLY ADORABLE: These cats are available for adoption in Butts County. Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens t… Click for more.PURRFECTLY ADORABLE: These cats are available for adoption in Butts County.
