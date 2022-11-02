ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
Small towns reaping benefits of Kentucky film tax incentives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The film industry is bringing lights, cameras, and a whole lot of action to Kentucky, all thanks to millions of dollars in tax incentives. Since January, movies have received film incentives to shoot in counties all across Kentucky. Some of them have chosen to film in La Grange.
Molina Healthcare buys former Passport site at 18th and Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — California health insurer Molina Healthcare has finally taken ownership of the former Passport headquarters site at 18th Street and Broadway in west Louisville, more than two years after Molina inherited the remnants of Passport Health Plan. The prominent west Louisville site was donated to city...
Interest rate hike impacting homebuyers nationwide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Inflation is hitting every aspect of American lives and affecting the market with another interest rate hike this week. Brand new homes being built in Norton Commons will be finished soon, but buyers are going to pay a lot more with a mortgage rate of nearly 8%.
Major upgrades underway at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Travelers can expect to see some major construction when flying out of Louisville Muhammad Ali International airport this holiday season. Dan Mann, executive director at the airport, says the ongoing construction is part of a multi-year renovation plan. "There's a lot of moving parts with this...
Louisville transit agency eyes tax increase to support expansion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's transit agency is eyeing a tax increase to fund a more robust public transportation system, according to the agency's director. The Transit Authority of the River City, or TARC, floated the plan in a statement Wednesday evening following a negotiating session with the union representing the agency's bus drivers and maintenance workers.
CLOCK CHANGE | Daylight Saving Time ends on Nov. 6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Don't forget to fall back Saturday night for the end of Daylight Saving Time. Starting at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6, clocks will be turned back one hour. The clocks won't spring forward until March 12 next year. Lawmakers are still debating getting rid of Daylight...
Louisville records lowest monthly homicide total this year in October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The six murders reported in Louisville for October were the lowest number of monthly homicides in at least the past three years, according to community activist Christopher 2X. On Friday, a man was killed after a shooting near a Hikes Point restaurant and another man died...
Leading mayoral candidates talk about plans to improve downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than a week before Election Day, the leading candidates vying to be Louisville's next mayor are discussing their vision for downtown Louisville. Whether you're attending a concert, basketball game, bourbon tour or want to visit the birthplace of the Hot Brown, all of it can be found downtown.
LMPD: Man dies after shooting near Hikes Point fast food restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after a shooting near a Hikes Point-area Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a shooting in the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane around 7:15 p.m. Police say once...
