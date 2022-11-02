Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
wdrb.com
Ribbon cutting held for The Well, an incubator for minority-owned Louisville businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new resource is now open in Louisville to help support Black and minority-owned businesses. Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on The Well. It's a city-funded business incubator and co-working space located at 1702 Dixie Highway, near West Lee Street, in the Algonquin neighborhood. The Well...
wdrb.com
Bullitt East High School keeps the tradition alive with their annual Fall Festival
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky (WDRB) --Bullitt East High School (BEHS) presents their annual Fall Festival. WDRB's Keith Kaiser stopped by to see how they were preparing for the day. This festival hosted by BEHS' Beta Club & National Honor Society gets bigger every year to give back to the community and the students.
wdrb.com
Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
wdrb.com
Speed Art Museum is one of only two museums in the US to host its latest exhibition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He was one of the most celebrated artists in Paris at the turn of the 20th century. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores the works of Alphonse Mucha at the Speed Art Museum. The Speed hosts the exhibition Alphonse Mucha: Art Nouveau Visionary, which opened October 21 and...
wdrb.com
More than 730 feet of rock core samples from MSD's tunnel project donated to Kentucky Geological Survey
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Metropolitan Sewer District provided a glimpse Thursday of what life was like hundreds of millions of years ago. The Kentucky Geological Survey accepted 2 tons of geological history for study and educational use. MSD's Waterway Protection Tunnel construction donated rock core samples to the KGS.
wdrb.com
Small towns reaping benefits of Kentucky film tax incentives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The film industry is bringing lights, cameras, and a whole lot of action to Kentucky, all thanks to millions of dollars in tax incentives. Since January, movies have received film incentives to shoot in counties all across Kentucky. Some of them have chosen to film in La Grange.
wdrb.com
After spending millions, TARC's downtown Louisville electric bus fleet sits idle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From his TARC stop at Broadway and 10th street to GE Building No. 5, Lanice Malone Jr. said it takes 45 minutes to get to work each day on the bus. Friday was even worse. "This bus is already late, so I'm probably going to get...
wdrb.com
Molina Healthcare buys former Passport site at 18th and Broadway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — California health insurer Molina Healthcare has finally taken ownership of the former Passport headquarters site at 18th Street and Broadway in west Louisville, more than two years after Molina inherited the remnants of Passport Health Plan. The prominent west Louisville site was donated to city...
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Public Works asking for help in stopping illegal dumping
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Public Works said illegal dumping is getting out of hand. Two men were recently seen dumping trash in an alley on River Park Drive. In another instance, a man is seen doing the same thing on Greenwood Avenue. But the sold waste enforcement team...
wdrb.com
Interest rate hike impacting homebuyers nationwide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Inflation is hitting every aspect of American lives and affecting the market with another interest rate hike this week. Brand new homes being built in Norton Commons will be finished soon, but buyers are going to pay a lot more with a mortgage rate of nearly 8%.
wdrb.com
Norton Healthcare provides update on west Louisville hospital, names chief administrative officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As construction equipment, piles of rocks, and "Opening 2024" signs all show promise of a soon-to-be hospital in Louisville's West End, Norton Healthcare said its west Louisville hospital is being built on the foundation of what community members want to see in their backyard. Norton Healthcare...
wdrb.com
Waverly Hills hosts horror movie celebrities, fans for inaugural Horrorpalooza
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Horror movie fans are flocking to Waverly Hills this weekend for the first-ever Horrorpalooza. It's an opportunity for fans to meet some of the stars from cult classics like "Halloween" and "Texas Chainsaw Massacre." "The best part of doing this is getting to meet people and...
wdrb.com
Major upgrades underway at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Travelers can expect to see some major construction when flying out of Louisville Muhammad Ali International airport this holiday season. Dan Mann, executive director at the airport, says the ongoing construction is part of a multi-year renovation plan. "There's a lot of moving parts with this...
wdrb.com
Louisville transit agency eyes tax increase to support expansion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's transit agency is eyeing a tax increase to fund a more robust public transportation system, according to the agency's director. The Transit Authority of the River City, or TARC, floated the plan in a statement Wednesday evening following a negotiating session with the union representing the agency's bus drivers and maintenance workers.
wdrb.com
CLOCK CHANGE | Daylight Saving Time ends on Nov. 6
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Don't forget to fall back Saturday night for the end of Daylight Saving Time. Starting at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6, clocks will be turned back one hour. The clocks won't spring forward until March 12 next year. Lawmakers are still debating getting rid of Daylight...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: 26-year-old woman last seen in Buechel neighborhood located on Friday evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is looking for a missing 26-year-old woman last seen Friday afternoon. According to police, Shontelle Haskins was last seen at 2:45 p.m. at 501 Country Acres in the Buechel neighborhood. Police said she has made threats to harm herself and left the area...
wdrb.com
Lawmaker proposes $6.5 million in funding to reopen youth detention center in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Staffing shortages, mismanagement, and a budget shortfall were just a few reasons why the city of Louisville voted to shut down the juvenile jail in 2019. Now, there's hope one could return. Kentucky Rep. Kevin Bratcher, R-29, is proposing a bill that would call for spending...
wdrb.com
Louisville records lowest monthly homicide total this year in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The six murders reported in Louisville for October were the lowest number of monthly homicides in at least the past three years, according to community activist Christopher 2X. On Friday, a man was killed after a shooting near a Hikes Point restaurant and another man died...
wdrb.com
Leading mayoral candidates talk about plans to improve downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than a week before Election Day, the leading candidates vying to be Louisville's next mayor are discussing their vision for downtown Louisville. Whether you're attending a concert, basketball game, bourbon tour or want to visit the birthplace of the Hot Brown, all of it can be found downtown.
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man dies after shooting near Hikes Point fast food restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after a shooting near a Hikes Point-area Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a shooting in the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane around 7:15 p.m. Police say once...
Comments / 0