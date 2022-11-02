It seems like Colt Cabana’s return to AEW television may have caught the eye of those in WWE according to a new report. On Dynamite in Baltimore Chris Jericho issued an open challenge to any former ROH Champion to face him for his ROH World Title. Much to the surprise of many, former two-time ROH Tag Team Champion Colt Cabana answered the call. This marked Cabana’s first match on AEW Dynamite since losing to Bryan Danielson in November 2021.

2 DAYS AGO