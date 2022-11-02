Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Colt Cabana’s Return To AEW Reportedly Noted By WWE
It seems like Colt Cabana’s return to AEW television may have caught the eye of those in WWE according to a new report. On Dynamite in Baltimore Chris Jericho issued an open challenge to any former ROH Champion to face him for his ROH World Title. Much to the surprise of many, former two-time ROH Tag Team Champion Colt Cabana answered the call. This marked Cabana’s first match on AEW Dynamite since losing to Bryan Danielson in November 2021.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Clash At The Castle Nets Huge Multi-Million Live Gate
WWE’s first big event in Wales was a success both critically and commercially. Clash At the Castle took place on September 3rd, 2022. It was one the first PLE to emanate from the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992. It has been considered a success thanks to a loud crowd, a solid main event in Reigns vs. McIntyre, and a show-stealing performance in GUNTHER vs. Sheamus.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Confirms Full-Time Deal With AEW
A former WWE Superstar has confirmed that they have indeed signed a full-time deal with AEW and discussed how the job offer came all of a sudden. The Trustbusters have been making a name for themselves in AEW under the leadership of Ari Daivari with the group recently challenging Dalton Castle and The Boys for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Rampage Match Had Been Planned For Several Months
A previously unfathomable match has been scheduled for the forthcoming AEW Rampage, a bout that has reportedly been in the works for several months. Retaining the AEW All Atlantic Championship against Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix on the latest AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy earned the right to an All Atlantic City Dream Match for the subsequent episode of Rampage. That will see ‘Freshly Squeezed’ defend the title against NJPW’s Katsuyori Shibata.
tjrwrestling.net
NXT Star To Receive Kevin Owens-Like Main Roster Debut
A new report suggests that a top star of NXT could get the Kevin Owens treatment as WWE looks to figure out “something big” for them on the main roster. Kevin Owens was still NXT Champion when he debuted on the WWE main roster to answer John Cena’s US Title Open Challenge on Raw in 2015. Owens ultimately defeated Cena in a non-title match at the Elimination Chamber in May of that year before Cena avenged that loss at Money In The Bank.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Confirms New Title Match For Full Gear
On Dynamite in Baltimore, AEW confirmed the second match on the card for November’s Full Gear with another title to be defended. Jon Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against MJF in the main event of Full Gear after MJF revealed that he was cashing in his Casino Ladder match chip at the event.
tjrwrestling.net
Big Update On Bandido’s Status With AEW
Bandido’s signing with AEW appears to be confirmed…it just needs pen to be put to paper. Bandido first appeared on AEW on the September 28th, 2022 edition of Dynamite. He was another former ROH World Champion to challenge current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho for the title but came up short.
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Makes Big Premium Live Event Change To Shape “A New Presentation”
Triple H is forging a new path for WWE…by going in a more classic booking direction. Ever since Triple H became WWE’s head of creative, things appear to have gone in a more wrestling-focused direction. The word ‘wrestler’ has returned, there has been a greater focus on matches, and storylines appear to be more cohesive and commonsensical.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Battle Of The Belts V Made Official
A date and venue has been announced for the fifth edition of AEW’s Battle of the Belts special event. AEW Battle of the Belts is a show concept that started in January 2022 and there were four editions of the BOTB show this year. The concept of Battle of...
tjrwrestling.net
Jade Cargill Says AEW Women’s Roster Needs Time To Shine
Jade Cargill has opened up about how she thinks that the AEW women’s division needs more time to show what they can do in the ring. As the AEW TBS Champion, Jade Cargill holds what is perceived as the company’s second most important women’s title since the AEW Women’s Title was created first.
Comments / 0