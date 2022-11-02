SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse volleyball (10-13, 6-7 ACC) lost to #7 Pitt (10-13, 6-7 ACC), 3-0, at the Women's Building on Friday night. The first set was close throughout before Pitt won 25-23. The Panthers won set two, 25-18, and set three, 25-19. "We played a really good team tonight," said head coachBakeer Ganesharatnam. "There is a reason why Pitt is undefeated, they play consistently at a really high level, and they don't make a lot of unforced errors. We were able to hang with the Panthers tonight, especially in that first set, but one or two plays made the difference for them in the matchup. The learning process for us now is for us to this level of consistency with us into the next match."

