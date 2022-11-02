ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cuse.com

'Cuse Offense Stifled at Pitt

Despite a defensive effort that forced two interceptions and seven punts, Syracuse fell 19-9 on the road at Pittsburgh. Making his first career start, Carlos Del Rio-Wilson completed eight passes on 23 attempts for 120 yards. For a third-straight game, Ja'Had Carter came away with an interception, while Isaiah Johnson also picked off the Panthers in the loss. Syracuse's defense had 10 quarterback hurries, including three from Marlowe Wax, who led the Orange with 13 total tackles.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to Watch: SU vs. Pitt

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Orange football team travels south to Pittsburgh for their latest game. The Orange will take on the Pitt Panthers at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The game can be seen on the ACC Network.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Orange Newcomers: Justin Taylor

It's a new-look Syracuse men's basketball team heading into Jim Boeheim's 47th season leading the Orange. With six freshmen joining a core of veterans and a transfer, there is new athleticism and energy around the program. In this series we get to know some of these new faces. In this...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Volleyball Loses to #7 Pitt

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse volleyball (10-13, 6-7 ACC) lost to #7 Pitt (10-13, 6-7 ACC), 3-0, at the Women's Building on Friday night. The first set was close throughout before Pitt won 25-23. The Panthers won set two, 25-18, and set three, 25-19. "We played a really good team tonight," said head coachBakeer Ganesharatnam. "There is a reason why Pitt is undefeated, they play consistently at a really high level, and they don't make a lot of unforced errors. We were able to hang with the Panthers tonight, especially in that first set, but one or two plays made the difference for them in the matchup. The learning process for us now is for us to this level of consistency with us into the next match."
SYRACUSE, NY
The Spun

Jim Boeheim Is Trending Following Louisville Punishment

Louisville got a big break in terms of punishment from the IARP case. The school was alleged of committing one Level I violation and six Level II violations. In the end, the IARP ruled that the school had committed two level I violations, and the Level II violations were converted to five Level III violations.
LOUISVILLE, KY
cuse.com

Orange Set to Race at Princeton Chase

The Orange women's rowing team will race at the Princeton Chase on November 6th on Lake Carnegie in Princeton, N.J. Syracuse will have its entire roster compete this weekend after splitting the last prior two weekends at the Head of the Charles and the Head of the Fish. At the Princeton Chase, the Orange will race five eights in the Women's Collegiate 8 at 10 am. At 12:20 pm, Syracuse will have three entries in the second round of Women's Collegiate 8 followed by seven Syracuse pairs competing in the Women's 2.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Returning to Felisha: Why did so many players follow her to Syracuse?

Syracuse, N.Y. — For the third time in five years, Syracuse women’s basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack called Olivia Owens to try to convince her to join her team. “So, I’m calling you for the third time,” Legette-Jack said. “Now, you already know that I watch you, that I love you, and I need you here in Syracuse. So, what are we going to do?”
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Volleyball Hosts #7 Pitt and Virginia

Syracuse vs #7 Pitt: Friday | Nov. 4 | 7 p.m. | Syracuse, N.Y. | Women's Building. Syracuse vs Virginia : Sunday | Nov. 6 | 1 p.m. | Syracuse, N.Y. | Women's Building. SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse volleyball will close out its two-week home stand inside the Women's Building with two matches on tap this weekend. 'Cuse will face #7 Pitt on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. and Virginia on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. Both matches will be streamed live on ACCNX.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Orange to Celebrate Alumni Weekend and Ring Ceremony During Lindenwood Series

Game Details: November 4th (6 pm) & 5th (3 pm) at Tennity Ice Pavilion. All Orange fans are invited to celebrate Syracuse ice hockey's 2022 College Hockey America Championship and welcome back the program's alumni on Saturday, November 5th at Tennity Ice Pavilion. Syracuse hosts Lindenwood at 3 pm on Saturday. The Ring Ceremony and Alumni Weekend will be part of the in-game experience.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Primeau's Hat-Trick Leads Orange Past Lindenwood; Series Finale and Ring Ceremony is Saturday

Game Details: November 5th (3 pm) at Tennity Ice Pavilion. Sophomore Madison Primeau netted a hat-trick leading the Orange in a 4-1 win against Lindenwood on Friday at Tennity Ice Pavilion. The forward scored her first goal on a power play to give Syracuse (4-7-1 overall, 3-0 CHA) a 2-0 lead in the first period and then scored the final two goals of the game. Junior Sarah Thompson assisted on Primeau's third and fourth goals.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Shania Twain sells out Syracuse concert: See cheapest tickets you can still get

The St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview has its first sellout concert of 2023. Shania Twain sold out tickets for her Saturday, July 8, performance at the St. Joe’s Amp within hours of going on sale to the general public on Friday. It will be Twain’s first concert in Syracuse in nearly 25 years and her only stop in Upstate New York next year; special guest Breland will open the show at 7:30 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

STACKER (WSYR-TV) – Looking to pair a bite and a beer this weekend? Here are the highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor. Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded...
SYRACUSE, NY

