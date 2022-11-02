Read full article on original website
'Cuse Offense Stifled at Pitt
Despite a defensive effort that forced two interceptions and seven punts, Syracuse fell 19-9 on the road at Pittsburgh. Making his first career start, Carlos Del Rio-Wilson completed eight passes on 23 attempts for 120 yards. For a third-straight game, Ja'Had Carter came away with an interception, while Isaiah Johnson also picked off the Panthers in the loss. Syracuse's defense had 10 quarterback hurries, including three from Marlowe Wax, who led the Orange with 13 total tackles.
Where to Watch: SU vs. Pitt
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Orange football team travels south to Pittsburgh for their latest game. The Orange will take on the Pitt Panthers at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The game can be seen on the ACC Network.
Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
The Pittsburgh Panthers are 6-1 against the Syracuse Orange since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Pitt and 'Cuse will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Orange Newcomers: Justin Taylor
It's a new-look Syracuse men's basketball team heading into Jim Boeheim's 47th season leading the Orange. With six freshmen joining a core of veterans and a transfer, there is new athleticism and energy around the program. In this series we get to know some of these new faces. In this...
Volleyball Loses to #7 Pitt
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse volleyball (10-13, 6-7 ACC) lost to #7 Pitt (10-13, 6-7 ACC), 3-0, at the Women's Building on Friday night. The first set was close throughout before Pitt won 25-23. The Panthers won set two, 25-18, and set three, 25-19. "We played a really good team tonight," said head coachBakeer Ganesharatnam. "There is a reason why Pitt is undefeated, they play consistently at a really high level, and they don't make a lot of unforced errors. We were able to hang with the Panthers tonight, especially in that first set, but one or two plays made the difference for them in the matchup. The learning process for us now is for us to this level of consistency with us into the next match."
Jim Boeheim Is Trending Following Louisville Punishment
Louisville got a big break in terms of punishment from the IARP case. The school was alleged of committing one Level I violation and six Level II violations. In the end, the IARP ruled that the school had committed two level I violations, and the Level II violations were converted to five Level III violations.
Axe: Jim Boeheim, Felisha Legette-Jack trying to lead Syracuse basketball back where it belongs
Syracuse, N.Y. — Jim Boeheim was surprised that you were surprised. Asked in mid-October if his team would qualify for the 2023 NCAA Tournament, the Syracuse men’s basketball head coach said he absolutely thought his Orange would return to the Big Dance.
Our Syracuse basketball predictions: Will Orange return to NCAA Tournament in 2022-23 season?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022-23 Syracuse basketball season is scheduled to get underway Monday night vs. Lehigh. That means it’s time for our staff predictions.
Orange Set to Race at Princeton Chase
The Orange women's rowing team will race at the Princeton Chase on November 6th on Lake Carnegie in Princeton, N.J. Syracuse will have its entire roster compete this weekend after splitting the last prior two weekends at the Head of the Charles and the Head of the Fish. At the Princeton Chase, the Orange will race five eights in the Women's Collegiate 8 at 10 am. At 12:20 pm, Syracuse will have three entries in the second round of Women's Collegiate 8 followed by seven Syracuse pairs competing in the Women's 2.
How To Watch Syracuse Orange Live in 2022
Syracuse Orange has been a force to be reckoned with for 133 years, and this season looks to be no
Returning to Felisha: Why did so many players follow her to Syracuse?
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the third time in five years, Syracuse women’s basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack called Olivia Owens to try to convince her to join her team. “So, I’m calling you for the third time,” Legette-Jack said. “Now, you already know that I watch you, that I love you, and I need you here in Syracuse. So, what are we going to do?”
Volleyball Hosts #7 Pitt and Virginia
Syracuse vs #7 Pitt: Friday | Nov. 4 | 7 p.m. | Syracuse, N.Y. | Women's Building. Syracuse vs Virginia : Sunday | Nov. 6 | 1 p.m. | Syracuse, N.Y. | Women's Building. SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse volleyball will close out its two-week home stand inside the Women's Building with two matches on tap this weekend. 'Cuse will face #7 Pitt on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. and Virginia on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. Both matches will be streamed live on ACCNX.
SUNY Cortland renames football and lacrosse field after $1 million gift
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – SUNY Cortland’s sports complex which hosts its football and lacrosse fields will be renamed as part of a historic million-dollar gift. The gift came from Chris Grady ’79 in honor of his father. The Stadiums red field will be renamed as the James J. Grady ’50, M ’61 Field at SUNY […]
Syracuse’s Felisha Legette-Jack earns first win despite sloppy performance
Syracuse’s Felisha Legette-Jack era got off to an inauspicious start. The Orange was missing layups and Le Moyne was hitting 3s, however SU squeaked out a 73-70 victory in Thursday’s exhibition women’s basketball contest in the JMA Wireless Dome.
Orange to Celebrate Alumni Weekend and Ring Ceremony During Lindenwood Series
Game Details: November 4th (6 pm) & 5th (3 pm) at Tennity Ice Pavilion. All Orange fans are invited to celebrate Syracuse ice hockey's 2022 College Hockey America Championship and welcome back the program's alumni on Saturday, November 5th at Tennity Ice Pavilion. Syracuse hosts Lindenwood at 3 pm on Saturday. The Ring Ceremony and Alumni Weekend will be part of the in-game experience.
Primeau's Hat-Trick Leads Orange Past Lindenwood; Series Finale and Ring Ceremony is Saturday
Game Details: November 5th (3 pm) at Tennity Ice Pavilion. Sophomore Madison Primeau netted a hat-trick leading the Orange in a 4-1 win against Lindenwood on Friday at Tennity Ice Pavilion. The forward scored her first goal on a power play to give Syracuse (4-7-1 overall, 3-0 CHA) a 2-0 lead in the first period and then scored the final two goals of the game. Junior Sarah Thompson assisted on Primeau's third and fourth goals.
SUNY Cortland Cortaca week Nov. 7: What to expect
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – This year will be the 63rd Cortaca Jug Football game, but with a twist. For the second time now, it will be taking place off school property, and it will be held at Yankee Stadium, in New York City. The game is on November 12, and kick off is at noon. […]
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
Shania Twain sells out Syracuse concert: See cheapest tickets you can still get
The St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview has its first sellout concert of 2023. Shania Twain sold out tickets for her Saturday, July 8, performance at the St. Joe’s Amp within hours of going on sale to the general public on Friday. It will be Twain’s first concert in Syracuse in nearly 25 years and her only stop in Upstate New York next year; special guest Breland will open the show at 7:30 p.m.
Highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) – Looking to pair a bite and a beer this weekend? Here are the highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor. Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded...
