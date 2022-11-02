Read full article on original website
CU Boulder News & Events
Building a Business on Main Street, CO
In rural Colorado, passion projects—not millions in funding—are fueling startups. One hundred and forty-two miles northeast of Boulder’s startup mecca, lies the small town of Sterling. Known as the “Queen City of the Plains,” its population is 15,000, the average household income is $55,000, and it boasts the region’s largest display of bronze artwork.
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney receives first fall snow of the year
SIDNEY - The season's first snowflakes left a light blanket of snow on gardens, grass, and playground equipment across Sidney on Thursday afternoon. The much-needed moisture made roads, sidewalks, and parking lots wet, but snow wasn't sticking to pavement as of 7 p.m. Low temperatures were expected to drop to around 20 degrees, which prompted Nebraska State Patrol to warn overnight travelers and Friday morning commuters to be prepared for winter driving conditions.
News Channel Nebraska
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by semi-tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 at Sidney
SIDNEY - One person was sent to the hospital by medical helicopter after being hit by a semi-tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 in Sidney early Saturday morning. According to Sidney Police Chief Joe Aikens, the truck driver reported an unidentified pedestrian was lying down on the white line in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 59. The driver, who wasn't identified, told police by the time they could disengage cruise control, they hit the pedestrian, sending them off the side of the road.
