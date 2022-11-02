SIDNEY - One person was sent to the hospital by medical helicopter after being hit by a semi-tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 in Sidney early Saturday morning. According to Sidney Police Chief Joe Aikens, the truck driver reported an unidentified pedestrian was lying down on the white line in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 59. The driver, who wasn't identified, told police by the time they could disengage cruise control, they hit the pedestrian, sending them off the side of the road.

SIDNEY, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO