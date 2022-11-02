Read full article on original website
Catherine Plunkett, 2022 Rocky Hill Borough Council Candidate
She has lived in Rocky Hill for seven years and is married to David Plunkett. I want to keep improving the Rocky Hill’s water system by continuing the efforts to remediate PFAS contamination and the aging infrastructure. My agenda includes promoting green initiatives and creating family fun earth day events.
Anneliese Germain, 2022 Rocky Hill Borough Council Candidate
Germain is a U.S. Army veteran and served as a volunteer EMT, and on the NJ Disaster Medical Assistance Team. She has one son. I have been a resident of Rocky Hill and have called it my home for 25-plus years. I maintained my home here even when in the Army on active duty for 15 years.
Amy Perpetua, 2020 Rocky Hill Borough Council Candidate
Laboratory outreach rep and phlebotomist for Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center. Lived in Rocky for 5.5 years. Jon DeRochi, significant other. We need solid leadership to help work through the issues in Rocky Hill and bring resolutions for our community. I would like to be a part of a greater good.
Jonathan Lee, 2022 Rocky Hill Borough Council Candidate
Retired after a 35-year career in IT management for Fortune 500 companies. Family/Personal: He is married to the editor-in-chief of The Montgomery News, Barbara Preston. They have lived in the borough for 11 years. Why are you running?. I want to step up and support the wonderful community of Rocky...
Rocky Hill Residents Hit with High Water Utility Bills
Following the splash of cold water Rocky Hill residents felt once they opened their water utility bills, Mayor Bob Uhrik told The Montgomery News that water the billing process will be reevaluated and the borough may need to make substantive changes. Council President Trey Delaney will spearhead this effort, in consultation with CFO Cameron Keng and Water & Sewer Department Superintendent Brian Fusco.
James B. Moran, 78
Former Montgomery Township Planning Board member James Boyan Moran, 78, died peacefully surrounded by his family in Normandy Beach. He was born in Bronxville, New York on November 13,1943. He was the second of three children born to Catherine (nee Boyan) Moran and William Charles Moran. Soon after Jim was born, the family moved to New Providence, NJ. Jim attended St. Teresa’s Grammar School, the Delbarton School (class of 1961) and Lehigh University (class of 1965), where he earned his B.A. and was a member of Sigma Phi Fraternity. It was during Jim’s junior year that he met his wife Jane, a nursing student, on a blind date. After graduating from Lehigh, Jim attended Seton Hall Law School and graduated with his J.D. in 1968.
Missing Princeton Student Found Dead on Campus
Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie, who went missing five days ago, was found dead on campus this afternoon (Thursday, October 20), according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. Ewunetie, a member of Princeton's Class of 2024, was only 20 years old. A Princeton University Facilities Department employee found the...
Robert Lang, 88
Robert "Bob" Lang of Skillman died on Thursday, September 22 in Somerville after a three- year battle with cancer. He was 88. Bob was born on September 12, 1934 at St. Joseph's hospital in Paterson. His parents, Helen and Harry, were living in Hawthorne at the time. Bob was the first of six kids. His father was ill a lot of the time and life was not always easy for the Lang family, but Bob talked often of his wonderful childhood and the close-knit community he lived in as he grew up.
Mary Jacobs Library Branch Delayed Until 2023 as Borough Council Increases Its Spend with Lawyer
Rocky Hill Borough Council increased its budget appropriation to Stark & Stark Attorneys at Law in Lawrenceville to $10,000 after emerging from a closed-session at its September 19 meeting. The council engaged Stark & Stark in 2021 to help borough officials navigate the transition of the Mary Jacobs Memorial Library through upcoming changes. Council members cited a need for an attorney who “specializes in trusts, wills, and contracts.”
Police Looking for Witnesses of Fatal Car Accident in Hillsborough
Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred at the intersection of Marshall and Amwell roads in Hillsborough in the morning hours today (Thursday, October 20). Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said that Hillsborough police officers were dispatched to the intersection at 6:37 am today for a multiple car accident. Upon arrival, the officers determined that the accident had resulted in one fatality. As a result, members of the Somerset County Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) responded to investigate along, with members of the Hillsborough Police Department.
Monty Full Day Kindergarten to Be Slightly More Costly to Taxpayers than Originally Reported
Montgomery and Rocky Hill voters are deciding upon a referendum question — asking taxpayers to pay for full day kindergarten. The school superintendent sent an email to the community on Friday, saying the tax increase to property owners was mistakenly calculated by the school's administrators. For the average Montgomery...
Indecent Exposure Arrest in Montgomery Township
A juvenile reported to Montgomery police that an unknown male pulled down his pants and exposed himself to her as she was walking by him in an unidentified Montgomery Township school during a private function on Saturday, October 1. Shuai Shen of Princeton. Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and...
All Aboard for the Pacific Southern Model Railroad Shows
During the 60 years since the Pacific Southern (PS) Model Railroad Club was founded, nearly 150 members have been continually improving the railroad by building and painting detailed settings and backgrounds; hand laying all 3,500 feet of track; and writing software or installing hardware to assist with running the trains. This old school model railroad that makes use of lots of modern technology has presented shows to the public for more than 40 years, raising more than $175K for local first responders.
Stonebridge Artist to Show Work in Lambertville Gallery
Jane Adriance, a Princeton-area artist who now makes her home at Stonebridge at Montgomery, will share an exhibit with Lambertville artist Debbie Pisacreta at the Artist's Gallery, 18 Bridge Street, Lambertville Gallery from November 10 to December 4. A reception for the exhibit, “Painting with Light,” will be November 12, 4 to 7 pm. Gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm.
A Return to Art
The Montgomery Arts Council is looking forward to its upcoming second “A Return to Art” exhibit and sale, featuring local and regional New Jersey artists. After drawing several hundred attendees from around the region last year, along with positive feedback from the artists who participated, the arts council is planning on making this an annual event.
