The more it seems like we have a good handle on what the conference is, chaos ensues. The big story of the week was Michigan State — shorthanded after what happened in Ann Arbor last week — upset ranked Illinois, severely hurting the Illini’s postseason prospects. The next? Ohio State struggling in inclement weather against one-win Northwestern. Michigan looked like it could have been a statistic after a bad first half at Rutgers, before roaring back in Piscataway. Penn State rolled Indiana, Minnesota came back against Nebraska, Iowa scored a few times against a Purdue team that couldn’t, and Wisconsin ran all over Maryland.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 36 MINUTES AGO