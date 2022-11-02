John Parker Wilson was the first quarterback in the Nick Saban era at Alabama to defeat LSU. He took the Crimson Tide on the road to Tiger Stadium in 2008 for Saban’s first matchup against his former program in Death Valley since he last coached there in 2004. The crowd was very intense, but Saban knew he had the team for the Tide that matched up well with LSU. Wilson did not have a touchdown pass, but he rushed for two scores — including a game-winning quarterback sneak for a touchdown in overtime. Alabama earned a 27-21 victory and secured an SEC West crown.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO