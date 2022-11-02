Read full article on original website
Alabama football has latest hype video for matchup against LSU
Alabama does not need a hype video to get it set for LSU, but Touchdown Alabama Magazine has a great one. The video channels Nick Saban’s “Make His Ass Quit” rant and Damion Square’s locker room speech. Some of the best moments for Alabama in the rivalry with the Tigers are featured in the video. Coach Saban has not lost to LSU at Tiger Stadium since 2010, and he looks for his sixth straight victory. The Crimson Tide are prepared to run the table to the College Football Playoff.
Alabama’s offense appears out of sorts in first half vs LSU
Sometimes a bye week can be both helpful and harmful for a team and that outcome appeared to be true for Alabama in the first half against LSU. Through the first two quarters, the Crimson Tide’s defense appeared refreshed with the extra week off, and it showed in its enthused pass rush against the Tigers. The front led by Will Anderson was able to sack Jayden Daniels three times and kept his mobility in check.
Alabama vs. LSU predictions
Alabama football will return to action Saturday when they hit the road to take on LSU. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN. The staff at Touchdown Alabama provide their predictions and analysis of the game. STEPHEN M. SMITH / SENIOR REPORTER.
Alabama fans react to being down at the half against LSU
Alabama stumbled out of the gates against LSU as it struggled to get any sort of momentum on offense in the first half. There was hope that the offense would be able to bounce back after an up-and-down start to the year, but so far the Tigers’ defense has imposed its will, especially in the red zone.
Alabama’s keys to victory in SEC West showdown against LSU Tigers
Alabama football begins its second half of the regular season Saturday night at Tiger Stadium against Louisiana State University. After debuting at No. 6 in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings, the Crimson Tide must win the remainder of its schedule to get to the Southeastern Conference Championship Game and CFP. Coach Nick Saban sounded confident in his team during Thursday’s radio show as he is ‘excited’ about what the Tide can do versus the Tigers. Alabama suffered one loss to LSU in Death Valley under Saban in 2010 but is 5-0 against the Tigers on the road since 2012.
LSU fans react to fumble dead ball call against Alabama
LSU fans were extremely unhappy when an Alabama fumble was called a dead ball Saturday. Multiple fans shared their reaction via Twitter.
Nick Saban explains his frustration on Alabama’s lack of forcing turnovers
Forcing turnovers is an aspect of Alabama’s defense that made it great under Nick Saban. During his six national championship seasons in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Saban witnessed his defense force 10+ turnovers. No matter if it was an interception, a fumble recovery, or a pick-six, the Crimson Tide had an opportunistic defense in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, and 2020. The numbers have dipped this year as the Tide has managed to create four turnovers, including two for scores.
Former Alabama quarterback breaks down biggest key for Tide to beat LSU
John Parker Wilson was the first quarterback in the Nick Saban era at Alabama to defeat LSU. He took the Crimson Tide on the road to Tiger Stadium in 2008 for Saban’s first matchup against his former program in Death Valley since he last coached there in 2004. The crowd was very intense, but Saban knew he had the team for the Tide that matched up well with LSU. Wilson did not have a touchdown pass, but he rushed for two scores — including a game-winning quarterback sneak for a touchdown in overtime. Alabama earned a 27-21 victory and secured an SEC West crown.
Major Alabama 5-Star DB target Desmond Ricks announces final three
Desmond Ricks announced his top three and his Dec. 23 commitment date Thursday. Ricks attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and he is rated as a five-star recruit. He recently re-classified to the 2023 recruiting class. The new 2023 recruit listed Alabama, LSU and Miami as his final three. The...
Alabama fans emphatically state they want Tennessee over Georgia in a rematch
Alabama is prepared to play LSU tonight at Tiger Stadium, but Crimson Tide fans are glued to the Georgia-Tennessee game. The Tide lost to Tenessee at Neyland Stadium this season and lost to Georgia in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game. Whoever wins the Georgia-Tennessee matchup will represent the SEC...
Alabama fans sound off on Bill O’Brien’s play-calling against LSU
Alabama’s offense was out of sync in the first half against LSU. The Tigers’ defense has made things difficult for Bryce Young, but Crimson Tide fans are not happy with Bill O’Brien. They are sounding off on Alabama’s offensive coordinator on social media. *Get the BEST...
ESPN’s Booger McFarland isn’t convinced LSU can pull off the upset over Alabama
Alabama has struggled on the road for the past two seasons which has led many to believe that it could be on potential upset alert once again this weekend against LSU. One of those analysts isn’t ESPN’s Booger McFarland who made an appearance on Always College Football with Greg McElroy on Friday.
Crimson Tide Recruit Narrows Down Schools to Three
Five-star class of 2023 cornerback Desmond Ricks is down to his final three schools. The defensive star will be choosing between Florida, LSU, and Alabama. The Fla., native ranks No. 15 nationally, No. 2 in cornerbacks, and No. 4 in the state of Fla., for the class of 2023, according to 247Sports Composite.
Henry To’oto’o says Alabama’s scout team is preparing defense for LSU’s quarterback Jayden Daniels
Alabama’s defense did a good job against KJ Jefferson (Arkansas) and Will Rogers (Mississippi State), but it struggled against Quinn Ewers (Texas) and Hendon Hooker (Tennessee). Jayden Daniels, a transfer from Arizona State, brings the Crimson Tide a different challenge as LSU’s signal-caller. He has been playing his best...
Alabama CB Terrion Arnold a semifinalist for Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year
Shaun Alexander, one of the greatest players in Alabama football history, could have a second Crimson Tide player earn his Freshman of the Year Award. The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year honor has been presented annually to the most outstanding freshman in college football since 2018. Will Anderson Jr., a veteran linebacker, earned the award for his freshman season in 2020. As a native Georgian, Anderson totaled 52 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, eight quarterback hurries (team-high), and a blocked field goal. He garnered Freshman All-American honors and helped the Tide secure a College Football Playoff national title.
WATCH: Nick Saban wants Alabama to maintain intensity versus LSU Tigers
Alabama head coach Nick Saban will travel to the place on Saturday he built into a success story. Saban coached at Louisiana State University from 2000 to 2004, leading the program to a BCS National Championship in 2003. Tiger Stadium, better known as “Death Valley,” reeks of hatred from his...
The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Alabama. Here’s how to catch them
If you’ve never had a chance to see the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales and you live in central Alabama, you’re in luck next week. According to officials with Adams Beverages Birmingham, the Clydesdales will be in Birmingham, Cullman and Hoover at a variety of events from Nov. 10 until Nov. 13.
Deer Swims Across Alabama's Lewis Smith Lake
If you would have told us deer can swim, we would have called you crazy at the very least. Even if we believed you and bought into the whole deer can swim thing, we would have never guessed they can get up to about 15mph in the water. Mind blown. Smith Lake, the largest and deepest lake ...
"No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama" An APR news documentary
Alabama voters head to the polls next week for the midterm elections. One ballot item would abolish slavery in the state. The vote takes place one hundred and fifty seven years after the thirteenth amendment ended the practice nationally. Historians say many of the estimated four hundred thousand enslaved people, who were freed in 1865, chose to live out their lives in Alabama. APR spoke to some of their descendants who say they’re still dealing with the impact of the slave trade. The Alabama Public Radio newsroom spent nine months investigating one aspect of that. Namely, the effort to preserve slave cemeteries in the state. APR's documentary is titled "No Stone Unturned."
Why did Army helicopters land on UA campus this week?
Students strolling to their next classes on the University of Alabama campus may have noticed giant military helicopters swirling over their heads and wondered why they landed and suddenly took off in a matter of minutes Wednesday afternoon. But fear not, UA community. All is well. The Army ROTC at...
