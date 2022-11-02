Read full article on original website
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system
ORLANDO, Fla. – Yes, it’s November, but the tropics are still popping. In Florida, all eyes are on a large non-tropical low pressure system that is expected to develop this weekend across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The system is forecast...
click orlando
Stay off the beach: Volusia, Flagler issue warning due to impending tropical disturbance
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Officials with Volusia and Flagler counties are warning beachgoers ahead of the weekend as a potential tropical system is expected to bring dangerous rip currents, rough seas, rain and beach erosion to the area. An area of low pressure across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
NEW: On-site D-SNAP location in Seminole County open all weekend
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families announced a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) location will be open for Seminole County until Sunday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Residents who pre-registered online but did not have a chance to complete their D-SNAP...
floridainsider.com
Central Florida visitors and residents urged to stay away from beaches ahead of storm
Storm forming over Florida beach – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Holly Mazour. Over the past week, hurricanes have been quickly developing in the Atlantic. Despite the fact that Hurricanes Lisa and Martin had little effect on Florida, a new disturbance is building up in the Atlantic and might potentially affect Florida in some areas.
FHP: 2 pedestrians hit by car, 1 fatally, in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — One pedestrian was killed and another is in the hospital after being struck by a car in Orlando Friday evening, Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened just after 8:15 p.m. on West Colonial Drive when a silver car struck the two pedestrians. No further information was...
fox35orlando.com
More videos released of dangerous bikers causing chaos in Orange, Seminole county streets
Casselberry - Another driver has reached out to FOX 35 News with a video of dangerous bikers, taking over Central Florida streets. And today the Seminole County Sheriff's Office released dashcam footage of biker chaos from last weekend. Hundreds of bikers can be seen going through a red light after...
Kissimmee man dead in motorcycle crash
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A 32-year-old man has died in Kissimmee after a motorcycle crash, Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened right after 7:45 this morning on Palm Parkway and Grapefruit Cove. FHP said that the driver lost control of his bike, which caused him to hit a curb. He...
“No protection left” after seawalls in Daytona Beach Shores ripped away by Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Along the coastlines of Daytona Beach Shores, many homes are loosely hanging by a thread after the damage Hurricane Ian left. Seawalls and sand dunes along the coast in Wilbur by the Sea have been wiped away following the storm, leaving homes and the coastline exposed.
fox35orlando.com
Video: Pump catches fire as driver fills up at Orlando gas station
A terrifying new video shows an inferno breaking out at an Orlando gas station during rush hour. Authorities say a motorcyclist was filling up when the pump went up in flames.
click orlando
On-site D-SNAP locations coming to Oviedo Mall, Volusia Ocean Center this weekend
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Children and Families announced in-person Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) locations will open for the weekend at Oviedo Mall and the Volusia Ocean Center. The Oviedo Mall site will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Friday, Nov. 4,...
click orlando
65-year-old motorcyclist killed in Seminole County crash along I-4
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 65-year-old Deltona man was killed Friday afternoon in a crash along Interstate 4 in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said that a sedan driving east on the highway failed to brake before striking a pickup truck that was stopped for traffic near mile marker 102.
fox35orlando.com
$43,000 worth of cocaine washes up along Florida coastline
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - U.S. Border Patrol agents found three pounds of cocaine when they opened a suspicious package that washed up near the coastline of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Tuesday. Officials said the amount of cocaine found has an estimated street value of $43,000. It will be processed for seizure.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida?
All-you-can-eat buffets are a great way to sample a wide variety of dishes for a low price. Florida is home to a huge variety of these establishments, from Brazilian steakhouses to Chinese-Japanese fusions. Many even feature a farm-to-table concept. The prices here are reasonable, and the service is first-class. Villa...
aroundosceola.com
Kissimmee motorcyclist killed in Saturday morning Orange County crash
A 32-year-old man from Kissimmee was killed Saturday morning when he lost control of his motorcycle on an Orange County highway, Florida Highway Patrol has reported. An FHP report said the man was traveling southbound on a Honda motorcycle on Palm Parkway near Grapefruit Cove, between Daryl Carter Parkway and Apopka Vineland Road around 7:48 a.m. He reportedly lost control. After colliding with a curb, the bike ran off the right side of the road and began overturning, throwing the driver off, and the cycle struck a tree. The driver was transported to Dr. Phillips Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
fox35orlando.com
Trail of blood leads neighbor, dog to Brevard County burglary suspect
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man and his dog were taking their morning walk when they discovered a man had broken into their neighbor's home — leaving a bloody trail behind. The man told Brevard County Deputies that he noticed a smashed window and what appeared to be blood on the front door of his neighbor's house on Tuesday.
click orlando
Seminole County deputy involved in rear-end crash with pickup truck, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County deputy was involved in a crash with a pickup truck early Friday in Mount Dora, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 441 and State Road 46 around 6:20 a.m. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be...
fox35orlando.com
Eastbound lanes of I-4 reopened after closure due to deadly crash in Seminole County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol shut down portions of Interstate 4 in Seminole County late Friday afternooon due to a deadly crash. Troopers arrived at mile marker 102 in Sanford where they discovered three vehicles were involved in a crash just before 3 p.m. One of those vehicles was a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The motorcyclist, a 65-year-old Deltona man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The drivers of the other vehicles, a 2012 Honda Civic, and a 2022 Toyota Tundra, remained at the scene and did not require medical transportation.
Action News Jax
Deputies find 4 bodies after wounded woman flees house in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies found the bodies of four people inside a central Florida home early Friday after a woman who was shot there went to a neighbor’s house seeking help, authorities said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The neighbor called 911 and the woman was...
