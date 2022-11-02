ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Palm Bay, FL

As one of Central Florida's best-kept secrets, Palm Bay is a beautiful destination with plenty of hidden gems. This city in Brevard County belongs to the Space Coast region in Florida. It's near the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and the Kennedy Space Center. Geographically, Palm Bay has a size...
PALM BAY, FL
click orlando

Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system

ORLANDO, Fla. – Yes, it’s November, but the tropics are still popping. In Florida, all eyes are on a large non-tropical low pressure system that is expected to develop this weekend across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The system is forecast...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

NEW: On-site D-SNAP location in Seminole County open all weekend

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families announced a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) location will be open for Seminole County until Sunday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Residents who pre-registered online but did not have a chance to complete their D-SNAP...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Kissimmee man dead in motorcycle crash

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A 32-year-old man has died in Kissimmee after a motorcycle crash, Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened right after 7:45 this morning on Palm Parkway and Grapefruit Cove. FHP said that the driver lost control of his bike, which caused him to hit a curb. He...
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

65-year-old motorcyclist killed in Seminole County crash along I-4

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 65-year-old Deltona man was killed Friday afternoon in a crash along Interstate 4 in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said that a sedan driving east on the highway failed to brake before striking a pickup truck that was stopped for traffic near mile marker 102.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

$43,000 worth of cocaine washes up along Florida coastline

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - U.S. Border Patrol agents found three pounds of cocaine when they opened a suspicious package that washed up near the coastline of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Tuesday. Officials said the amount of cocaine found has an estimated street value of $43,000. It will be processed for seizure.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida?

All-you-can-eat buffets are a great way to sample a wide variety of dishes for a low price. Florida is home to a huge variety of these establishments, from Brazilian steakhouses to Chinese-Japanese fusions. Many even feature a farm-to-table concept. The prices here are reasonable, and the service is first-class. Villa...
FLORIDA STATE
aroundosceola.com

Kissimmee motorcyclist killed in Saturday morning Orange County crash

A 32-year-old man from Kissimmee was killed Saturday morning when he lost control of his motorcycle on an Orange County highway, Florida Highway Patrol has reported. An FHP report said the man was traveling southbound on a Honda motorcycle on Palm Parkway near Grapefruit Cove, between Daryl Carter Parkway and Apopka Vineland Road around 7:48 a.m. He reportedly lost control. After colliding with a curb, the bike ran off the right side of the road and began overturning, throwing the driver off, and the cycle struck a tree. The driver was transported to Dr. Phillips Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Trail of blood leads neighbor, dog to Brevard County burglary suspect

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man and his dog were taking their morning walk when they discovered a man had broken into their neighbor's home — leaving a bloody trail behind. The man told Brevard County Deputies that he noticed a smashed window and what appeared to be blood on the front door of his neighbor's house on Tuesday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Eastbound lanes of I-4 reopened after closure due to deadly crash in Seminole County

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol shut down portions of Interstate 4 in Seminole County late Friday afternooon due to a deadly crash. Troopers arrived at mile marker 102 in Sanford where they discovered three vehicles were involved in a crash just before 3 p.m. One of those vehicles was a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The motorcyclist, a 65-year-old Deltona man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The drivers of the other vehicles, a 2012 Honda Civic, and a 2022 Toyota Tundra, remained at the scene and did not require medical transportation.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy