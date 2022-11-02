A 32-year-old man from Kissimmee was killed Saturday morning when he lost control of his motorcycle on an Orange County highway, Florida Highway Patrol has reported. An FHP report said the man was traveling southbound on a Honda motorcycle on Palm Parkway near Grapefruit Cove, between Daryl Carter Parkway and Apopka Vineland Road around 7:48 a.m. He reportedly lost control. After colliding with a curb, the bike ran off the right side of the road and began overturning, throwing the driver off, and the cycle struck a tree. The driver was transported to Dr. Phillips Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO