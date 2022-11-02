ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Crash on Wrightsboro Road delays traffic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County crews have responded to the scene of a vehicle crash on Augusta West Parkway at Wrightsboro Road Thursday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:21 a.m. There are reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Burke County players ready to dominate for Coach Eric Parker

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Head Coach Eric Parker is out of the hospital and on the way to recovery after collapsing at a game. Now the team is in South Georgia, ready to take on Southeast Bulloch High in their last regular season game. It will be an emotional game for the team, especially on the road without Parker.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Golden Harvest Food Bank plans fresh produce giveaway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Golden Harvest food bank is holding another fresh produce distribution on Thursday. The contactless distribution will be held at the Faith Food Factory parking lot, 3301 Commerce Drive in Augusta. The “mobile market” will be open to the public from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Attendees...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Recognize these tattoos? Contact Richmond County deputies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance identifying an unresponsive person. The Black male was found at 12:46 p.m. Oct. 25 on Walton Way at 12th Street. He was taken to a local hospital but has not yet been identified. He has...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Miller Plantation, Screven County

This massive Folk Victorian house sits at the end of a row of majestic cedars, which appear to be well over a century old. Cedar lanes were once a popular landscaping choice but most of the old ones are long gone, lost to disease or storms over the years. These have somehow miraculously survived.
WSAV News 3

Missing Burke Co. teen believed to be in Savannah area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The family of a missing 17-year-old Georgia girl is asking people in the Savannah area to be on the lookout for her. Delane Lara, 17, was last seen on October 6, nearly a month ago. She was reported missing to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, just north of our area. Her […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect indicted in Augusta deadly shooting at convenience store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An indictment has been handed down against the suspect in an August fatal shooting at a convenience store. An indictment was filed Tuesday against Donald Gross, 62, in connection with the Aug. 21 shooting death of Samuel DeWayne Jackson, 48, of Augusta. The shooting happened on...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

One person injured in Burke County shooting

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County deputies responded to a shooting on the 4700 block of River Road at an unknown RV park Wednesday at 10:46 p.m. Around 10 p.m., a female victim and her two male friends arrived at their camper, where they found two people had broken into the camper and were still inside.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Meet Tater, the viral lumber-surfing pup from Evans

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man and his dog, Tater, are creating new videos for everyone to enjoy lumber-surfing. Tater likes to ride a cart down the aisles inside a local Lowe’s, and he looks really cute doing it. Here’s how posting one video is giving them a massive following.
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews battle vehicle fire on I-20

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews have responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 20 at mile maker 15 westbound. According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:17 a.m. There are no reports of injuries at this time. The left westbound lane was closed, but back open around...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Single-car crash kills driver about 4 miles east of Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash near Aiken, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash is believed to have occurred before 10 a.m. It happened on Hatchaway Bridge Road near Old Tory Trail about 4 miles east of Aiken, according to...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Pair sought for questioning in Burke County shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects are wanted for questioning in an aggravated assault case that occurred on River Road at an unknown RV park Wednesday. Tabitha Barlett and Kaleb Lord, 21, are known to be in the Augusta area near Bennock Mill...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Fights erupt at Academy of Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was an outbreak of fights at the Academy of Richmond County on Friday, according to the Richmond County School System. Social media videos reportedly from ARC show a wild melee with multiple fights involving close to 10 people taking place in a wide hall, with participants being punched and dragged across the floor.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

