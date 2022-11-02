Read full article on original website
Two kayakers rescued after falling out into Augusta Canal
A man and a woman were rescued from the Augusta Canal on Friday afternoon after reportedly falling out of their kayaks.
WRDW-TV
Crash on Wrightsboro Road delays traffic
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County crews have responded to the scene of a vehicle crash on Augusta West Parkway at Wrightsboro Road Thursday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:21 a.m. There are reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this...
WRDW-TV
Ribbon cutting held at Chick-fil-A on Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Chick-fil-A on Washington Road reopened its doors on Thursday. It’s been closed since April to renovate and expand. Before they started serving breakfast, they had a ribbon cutting to celebrate.
WRDW-TV
Burke County players ready to dominate for Coach Eric Parker
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Head Coach Eric Parker is out of the hospital and on the way to recovery after collapsing at a game. Now the team is in South Georgia, ready to take on Southeast Bulloch High in their last regular season game. It will be an emotional game for the team, especially on the road without Parker.
Massive fire destroys used car business in North Augusta
A massive fire destroyed a used car business on Martintown Road in North Augusta near the intersection of Old Edgefield Road.
WLTX.com
Cat rescued from tree in South Carolina after being stuck for 5 days
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — It's perhaps one of the most cliched scenarios that have ever been associated with the profession. But, yes, firefighters and other emergency responders really do sometimes rescue cats from trees. And while many may suggest that feline pets will often come down on their own...
WRDW-TV
Golden Harvest Food Bank plans fresh produce giveaway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Golden Harvest food bank is holding another fresh produce distribution on Thursday. The contactless distribution will be held at the Faith Food Factory parking lot, 3301 Commerce Drive in Augusta. The “mobile market” will be open to the public from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Attendees...
WRDW-TV
Recognize these tattoos? Contact Richmond County deputies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance identifying an unresponsive person. The Black male was found at 12:46 p.m. Oct. 25 on Walton Way at 12th Street. He was taken to a local hospital but has not yet been identified. He has...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Miller Plantation, Screven County
This massive Folk Victorian house sits at the end of a row of majestic cedars, which appear to be well over a century old. Cedar lanes were once a popular landscaping choice but most of the old ones are long gone, lost to disease or storms over the years. These have somehow miraculously survived.
Missing Burke Co. teen believed to be in Savannah area
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The family of a missing 17-year-old Georgia girl is asking people in the Savannah area to be on the lookout for her. Delane Lara, 17, was last seen on October 6, nearly a month ago. She was reported missing to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, just north of our area. Her […]
The one race that leaves many Augusta voters scratching their heads
The last day of early voting found a lot of ballot casters ready to have their say, but there was one race that wasn't on the top of their mind or the tip of their tongue.
WRDW-TV
Suspect indicted in Augusta deadly shooting at convenience store
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An indictment has been handed down against the suspect in an August fatal shooting at a convenience store. An indictment was filed Tuesday against Donald Gross, 62, in connection with the Aug. 21 shooting death of Samuel DeWayne Jackson, 48, of Augusta. The shooting happened on...
WRDW-TV
One person injured in Burke County shooting
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County deputies responded to a shooting on the 4700 block of River Road at an unknown RV park Wednesday at 10:46 p.m. Around 10 p.m., a female victim and her two male friends arrived at their camper, where they found two people had broken into the camper and were still inside.
WRDW-TV
Meet Tater, the viral lumber-surfing pup from Evans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man and his dog, Tater, are creating new videos for everyone to enjoy lumber-surfing. Tater likes to ride a cart down the aisles inside a local Lowe’s, and he looks really cute doing it. Here’s how posting one video is giving them a massive following.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews battle vehicle fire on I-20
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews have responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 20 at mile maker 15 westbound. According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:17 a.m. There are no reports of injuries at this time. The left westbound lane was closed, but back open around...
WJCL
Election Results: Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne counties
Above file video: Early voting breaks record in Georgia. Several seats are up for grabs in Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne County in 2022. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. Many of those races surround board of commissioners positions. In addition, voters will decide the future of...
WRDW-TV
Single-car crash kills driver about 4 miles east of Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash near Aiken, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash is believed to have occurred before 10 a.m. It happened on Hatchaway Bridge Road near Old Tory Trail about 4 miles east of Aiken, according to...
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Aiken County
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened Friday morning on Hatchaway Bridge Road near Charleston Highway in Aiken County.
WRDW-TV
Pair sought for questioning in Burke County shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects are wanted for questioning in an aggravated assault case that occurred on River Road at an unknown RV park Wednesday. Tabitha Barlett and Kaleb Lord, 21, are known to be in the Augusta area near Bennock Mill...
WRDW-TV
Fights erupt at Academy of Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was an outbreak of fights at the Academy of Richmond County on Friday, according to the Richmond County School System. Social media videos reportedly from ARC show a wild melee with multiple fights involving close to 10 people taking place in a wide hall, with participants being punched and dragged across the floor.
