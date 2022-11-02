Read full article on original website
Lima man gets 8 years prison for fentanyl possession
LIMA — A Lima man will spend at least eight years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony. Jason Clapper, 30, pleaded guilty to the charge on Friday morning after negotiations with the state resulted in a change in the code section of the charge. He was orignally charged with possessing more than 90 grams of the substance but it was amended to between 20 and 50 grams, lowering the prison sentence.
Fremont man indicted for escape
A Fremont man has been indicted for escape after he allegedly tried to run while being placed in handcuffs. A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Logan Brian Johnson, 19, for resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; escape, a third-degree felony; and three counts improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, two which were fourth-degree felonies and one which was a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
Marshall gets 10 years for assault, robbery
LIMA — A Lima man found complicit in the assault and robbery of a man in May will spend at least 10 years in prison after a sentencing hearing Thursday. Charles Marshall, 24, was convicted of complicity in aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, by a jury on Sept. 23. Both convictions have firearm specifications.
‘A grave injustice,’ Attempted murder conviction dropped due to statute of limitations
LOGAN COUNTY — The statute of limitations has run out for a Logan County man convicted of attempted aggravated murder, according to Dan Trevas with Court News Ohio. Ralph Bortree, 55, of Logan County, was charged with the kidnapping, rape and attempted murder of Anita Clark in 1993, Trevas said. Clark was 19-years-old at the time of the incident.
Alleged downtown BG shooter rejects plea
A Toledo man accused of putting in motion a downtown shooting that led to a man being struck in the leg has rejected a plea deal. Marquise Brown, 22, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Court Judge Matt Reger. He had been indicted in June for...
Fort Wayne Police shooting Wednesday kills 18-year-old
The man shot by police Wednesday afternoon died in the operating room. According to the Allen County Coroner, 18-year-old Wyatt Beckler died from gunshot wounds, making his death the county’s 22 homicide for 2022. The Indiana State Police, alongside the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Fort Wayne Police...
Coroner identifies man shot by police in Wednesday's shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the name of the man shot by police Wednesday afternoon. Officers first responded to the 400 block of Poplar Street about 1 p.m. Wednesday when a woman told 911 dispatchers that a man pulled a gun on her. Police...
Springfield man found guilty of decade-old murder
On Oct. 24, 2011, authorities say Josiah Matthews attacked an 87-year-old man, Louis Taylor, in his Urbana home. Matthews then fled the scene by stealing Taylor’s car.
Suspect sought in Tuesday evening shooting in Lima
LIMA — Lima police are searching for the person or persons responsible for a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening. According to Detective Matt Boss of the Lima Police Department, officers responded at approximately 6:40 p.m. to 459 McPheron Ave. in reference to a shooting. Upon their arrival they learned that Naomi Brenneman, 47, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her leg. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Suspect in Car Theft Investigation Arrested Tuesday
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of motor vehicles that were taken from locations in the Western part of the county and occurring over the past 4 days. A suspect in the thefts was taken into custody late Tuesday morning. According to a report from the...
Lima police release little information surrounding Monday stabbing
LIMA — Lima police are continuing their investigation into a stabbing incident that occurred Monday. According to a press release issued by the LPD, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of Allentown Road to investigate an altercation that resulted in a stabbing. Both parties have been identified, but not named, and the investigation is ongoing.
62-year-old man injured after his vehicle crashes into a downtown Findlay church
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A Findlay man sustained injuries after he lost control of his car and struck a church in Findlay, Thursday evening. 62-year-old Ronald Dukes of Findlay crashed into St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish downtown church and sustained injuries of unknown severity. Dukes was traveling southbound in the 300 block of Western Avenue when his Toyota Corolla crossed West Main Cross Street, went into the lane of oncoming traffic, and off the road striking the church. Dukes was then transported via HANCO to Blanchard Valley Hospital for medical treatment. He was also issued a citation for operation without reasonable control along with an additional criminal charge.
Findlay Man Injured in Car/Building Crash
A man was injured after the car he was driving struck a church building in Findlay Thursday evening. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 62 year old Ronald Dukes drove off the left side of the road after entering West Main Cross Street from Western Avenue. His...
Dublin woman Holli Osborn sentenced in husband’s death
Watch as the verdict is read in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Dublin woman found guilty of killing her husband in his sleep was sentenced to multiple years in prison on Thursday. A Franklin County judge sentenced Holli M. Osborn, 46, of East Liberty to 15 years in prison plus three years […]
Portland mother sentenced to 9 years for cutting daughter’s wrists
PORTLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A Portland woman will spend nearly a decade behind bars for cutting the wrists of her 2-year-old daughter and saying she was ordered to do so by God. A Jay County judge on Monday sentenced 25-year-old Raven Myers to nine years in prison and five years of probation after she pleaded guilty but mentally ill to one count of battery with serious bodily injury to a person under 14.
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Nathan Elston, 38, Van Wert, admitted violating his probation by failing a drug test. Re-sentenced to three years Community Control, two years Intensive Supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours community service, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment.
Shooting Investigation In Paulding County
Haviland, Ohio – On Saturday, October 29, 2022, shortly after 8:00 p.m., deputies were called to 12504 Road 72 in Blue Creek Township to investigate a drive-by shooting. Deputies learned the homeowner, Newlyn W. Baker, was the lone occupant when his residence was shot multiple times from the roadway. Baker was not injured.
Troy man killed in Sunday car crash
LIMA — A 20-year-old Troy man who had been reported missing was killed in a single-car crash in the Lima area Sunday. Jesse Woodrow was found in a car in a wooded area near Commerce Parkway shortly after 5 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Lima Police Department. Woodrow appeared to have been heading east on the road but veered off, striking a tree.
Deputies make arrests in store-n-lock thefts
TROY — Miami County Sheriff’s detectives have recently made two arrests involving thefts from numerous store-n-lock facilities in Piqua and the surrounding area and also in Darke County. Taken into custody and incarcerated in the Miami County jail are Dylan L. Harrison, 31, at large, and Randy J. Peters, 50, of Piqua.
Warrants issued for county residents
Warrants have been issued for two Wood County residents who were indicted for felonies. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 19 indicted Devean Charle Royal Brown, 29, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 20, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused...
