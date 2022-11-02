FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A Findlay man sustained injuries after he lost control of his car and struck a church in Findlay, Thursday evening. 62-year-old Ronald Dukes of Findlay crashed into St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish downtown church and sustained injuries of unknown severity. Dukes was traveling southbound in the 300 block of Western Avenue when his Toyota Corolla crossed West Main Cross Street, went into the lane of oncoming traffic, and off the road striking the church. Dukes was then transported via HANCO to Blanchard Valley Hospital for medical treatment. He was also issued a citation for operation without reasonable control along with an additional criminal charge.

FINDLAY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO