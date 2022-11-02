Read full article on original website
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visit
Online Scammers and their victims.
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock move
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in Texas
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Veterans Day 2022 Events in San Antonio – Parades, Ceremonies, and Other Events Near You!
Veterans Day, which is held annually on November 11, is a federal holiday honoring military veterans of the US Armed Forces. Veterans Day 2022 Events in San Antonio are amongst the most important events on the City of San Antonio event calendar! So if you are looking for ways to honor America’s military, we got you covered!
San Antonio Burrito Bites: California love from Sabores Cali-Baja Mexican Grill
Don't roast the California ties, until you give it a try.
travelawaits.com
The Incredible Food Tour Not To Miss In San Antonio
Good food isn’t hard to find in San Antonio. As one of only two cities in the entire country recognized as Cities of Gastronomy by UNESCO, San Antonio is brimming with delectable dishes. What is difficult to find is a food tour that not only showcases authentic foods native to San Antonio, but also digs into the heritage of the locals and the history of the foods. Providing this unique combination of food, heritage, and history all in one tour is one of the many reasons that Food Chick Tours is the premier food tour company in San Antonio.
New soda shop business brings flavorful drink options to north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — When Texas native Roman Huerta came back to the Lone Star state for a visit from Utah, he was instantly reminded of how hot Texas gets. It was then and there that the idea for a refreshing business was born. "So this is Drank., as it...
tpr.org
Largest kosher BBQ cookoff in the nation starts sizzling in San Antonio on Sunday
As many as 4,000 people are expected to attend the 8th annual Texas Kosher BBQ Championship on Sunday at the Congregation Agudas Achim in far North Central San Antonio. Event organizers claimed this is the largest event of its kind in the United States. The rabbi-blessed BBQ includes brisket, chicken,...
KSAT 12
San Antonio offices, services that will be open, closed on Veterans Day
SAN ANTONIO – Several city, county and state government offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Below is a list of openings and closings around the San Antonio area to keep you updated on what to expect when you head out. Open. Police...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
San Antonio Sushi Restaurants – 10 Best Sushi Places Near You for Nigiri, Sashimi, Rolls & more!
San Antonio is an excellent place to go to learn about the history, culture, and way of life of the south. Visit one of the many historical sites, museums, or outstanding art galleries. San Antonio, which lies in the southern region of Texas, is arguably best known for its tacos...
Golden Star Café, The Cookshack: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Celebrations of various kinds dominated the Current's most-read food stories of the week.
Drake snubs San Antonio in Texas shoutout on new song 'Major Distribution'
He loves Houston, Dallas, and Austin.
Operation Lone Star, Trish DeBerry: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
In addition to a bevy of political stories, readers checked out articles on Spur Josh Primo's surprise release from the team and the equally surprising reason behind his departure.
This is San Antonio's deadliest year for homicides in three decades, records show
So far, homicides are up 62.5% from the same time last year. The total includes the 53 migrants who died in a tractor trailer this summer.
Former Kiddie Park area renovations will revive San Antonio's Ranch Motel
The motel's 26 rooms will be renovated.
flicksandfood.com
Excited to Announce this New San Antonio Cookbook with a Local Flavor
Excited to Announce a New Cookbook, San Antonio Cooks, from Figure 1 Publishing & Local Author Julia Rosenfeld Featuring Recipes from Some of SA’s Beloved Chefs & Restaurants. Figure 1 Publishing and local author and journalist Julia Rosenfeld are excited to announce a new cookbook, San Antonio Cooks. The...
The 'Largest Light Display In Texas' Is Returning To San Antonio
The light display has nine-million lights spanning 250 acres.
news4sanantonio.com
Diwali Festival set for Saturday in San Antonio
Diwali may have been last week, but the celebration is this weekend here in San Antonio. A local group is celebrating the Indian Festival of Lights. The festival begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Arneson Theater and Hemisfair in Downtown San Antonio. Here to tell us me is Asha...
San Antonio Current
The 25 most miserable places in San Antonio
We love San Antonio, but we also know that everything here isn't sunshine and roses all the time. In fact, a number of spots in SA kinda suck ass. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just going out and about, there are plenty of hellscapes that any San Antonian will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Some of them are perfectly delightful most of the time, but one small thing can take things from happy to sad.
San Antonio trash collection days to change for thousands Monday
Some 80 percent of customers will have new trash collection days.
Celebrate National Sandwich Day at these 11 tasty San Antonio spots
Bread never looked so good.
Elite Daily
She Turned Her Quinceañera Into A Get Out The Vote Party
Cocooned in a puff of sparkling blue tulle, Eulogia Rodriguez, 14, sits on the floor of her San Antonio home, reaching over her ornate ball gown to tighten the laces on her scuffed Air Force 1s. It’s not quite her birthday (that’s still a few weeks out), but Eulogia is preparing to celebrate turning 15 with a quinceañera, a Latine tradition that honors a girl’s transition from “childhood” into “womanhood.” She and 14 other girls are using this powerful milestone moment to encourage young Latine voters to make their voices heard at the polls — especially considering the upcoming midterm elections.
KSAT 12
‘First name, Lamest’: Nirenberg has some thoughts after Drake left San Antonio out of new song
SAN ANTONIO – Many San Antonians aren’t happy that Drake failed to show San Antonio some love in one of his new songs, including Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “Major Distribution” is the second track on the rapper’s new album, “Her Loss,” which features 21 Savage. It made its debut Friday.
