WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Duran Duran stumbles, Pat Benatar roars into Rock Hall

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Duran Duran stumbled into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Freshly inducted into the Hall by Robert Downey Jr. at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the 1980s English stalwarts took the stage and launched into their 1981 breakthrough hit “Girls on Film.”
Boo! See Country Stars in Their 2022 Halloween Costumes [Pictures]

Trick or treat! The stars turned out in style for Halloween this year, and they've got the pictures to prove it. Lots of country artists rocked couples costumes or themed family looks for the holiday, like Tyler Hubbard and his wife and kids, who rocked matching Peter Pan-themed outfits, complete with Hubbard as Captain Hook and his wife Hayley as Tinkerbell. Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn wore matching skeleton costumes, but it was their two daughters Kingsley and Kodi who stole the show as a cat and mouse, respectively.
Zac Brown Band Welcomes Caroline Jones as Newest Member

Caroline Jones is officially the newest member of the Zac Brown Band. The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist announced the news on Thursday (Nov. 3), making her the first-ever female member of the celebrated country and rock group. Jones turned to social media to share the news, which Entertainment Tonight was first...
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Welcome Baby Boy [Picture]

Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner are officially parents of two little ones. The couple welcomed their second child into the world on Oct. 27. The baby boy, Augustine Boone Foehner, is a "gift from our Lord," his mother says on social media. Barrett shared the a sweet sibling bonding photo of their new son alongside their toddler daughter.
