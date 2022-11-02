Read full article on original website
Related
Jimmie Allen, Eric Church + More Hop on Rolling Stones Tribute Album, ‘Stoned Cold Country’
To honor the legacy of the Rolling Stones, perhaps the most iconic rock 'n' roll group of all time, country music is coming together for a tribute album celebrating the band's 60th anniversary. Stoned Cold Country will feature 14 Stones tracks reimagined with a little country flare. Eric Church, Lainey...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Duran Duran stumbles, Pat Benatar roars into Rock Hall
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Duran Duran stumbled into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Freshly inducted into the Hall by Robert Downey Jr. at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the 1980s English stalwarts took the stage and launched into their 1981 breakthrough hit “Girls on Film.”
Boo! See Country Stars in Their 2022 Halloween Costumes [Pictures]
Trick or treat! The stars turned out in style for Halloween this year, and they've got the pictures to prove it. Lots of country artists rocked couples costumes or themed family looks for the holiday, like Tyler Hubbard and his wife and kids, who rocked matching Peter Pan-themed outfits, complete with Hubbard as Captain Hook and his wife Hayley as Tinkerbell. Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn wore matching skeleton costumes, but it was their two daughters Kingsley and Kodi who stole the show as a cat and mouse, respectively.
Zac Brown Band Welcomes Caroline Jones as Newest Member
Caroline Jones is officially the newest member of the Zac Brown Band. The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist announced the news on Thursday (Nov. 3), making her the first-ever female member of the celebrated country and rock group. Jones turned to social media to share the news, which Entertainment Tonight was first...
This Cartoon Voice Actress From Your Childhood Sang the ‘Give It to Me, Baby’ Line on ‘Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)’
The song "Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)" is embedded into the brains of millennials everywhere, whether we like it or not. In particular, we've never been quite able to scrub the 1998 pop-punk song's breathy opening hook — "Give it to me, baby!" — from between our ears since we first heard it in the late '90s and early '00s.
Eric Church Offers First Look at His Broadway Bar, Chief’s [Watch]
Eric Church's Lower Broadway bar in Nashville is officially under construction! The country superstar shared a an update on Chief's, the soon-to-be entertainment space and restaurant, with a short video. The clip shows an aerial view of the six-story building, which previously housed Cotton Eyed Joe, covered with scaffolding as...
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Welcome Baby Boy [Picture]
Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner are officially parents of two little ones. The couple welcomed their second child into the world on Oct. 27. The baby boy, Augustine Boone Foehner, is a "gift from our Lord," his mother says on social media. Barrett shared the a sweet sibling bonding photo of their new son alongside their toddler daughter.
Walker Hayes’ Youngest Daughters Are Starting to Steal the Show
Watch out for Walker Hayes' youngest daughters. Loxley and Everly are beginning to show that they're up for the "Y'all Life" singer's song-and-dance moments on TikTok and Instagram. Oldest daughter Lela is Hayes' OG dance partner, and she still leads the way when her father wants to create a new...
Television’s ‘The Goldbergs’ Are Set to Go Country [Exclusive Photos]
Wednesday night's (Nov. 2) episode of The Goldbergs will find the ABC family at a country and western bar, line dancing. Exclusive photos shared first by Taste of Country recall the glory of 1980s country music and the early line dancing craze. Beverly Goldberg (Wendi McLendon-Covey) can be seen throughout...
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 0