Darius Garland to make his return from injury tonight against Celtics

Shams Charania: Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland will make his return to the lineup tonight vs. Boston, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Garland has been sidelined since Oct. 19 due to an an eye injury suffered while playing 13 minutes in Cleveland’s season opener in Toronto.

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs Darius Garland splits a pair of free throws to make it a 107-105 game with 10.3 left in regulation. Celtics ball, timeout. – 10:03 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

Great recognition by Garland, spotting Horford getting switched onto Mitchell and getting Mitchell the ball quick. Mitchell is so lethal off the bounce – 10:00 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Looks like the Cavs were trying to run a Hammer play. Smart saw it coming & draw a charge on Garland 50 feet away from the ball. pic.twitter.com/Aitr6z983Z – 9:59 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs closing with their starting group, the fivesome that least one coach has been calling the “death lineup” — Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 9:55 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

LeVert does too much dribbling to nowhere. Mitchell does some of that, but he often creates something. Garland just gets it and makes something happen. – 9:50 PM

J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann

ooooo looked like garland hyperextended his left knee there?

dude can’t catch a break – 9:49 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Darius Garland is limping after diving into camera row trying to save a ball. He is staying in and trying to shake it off. – 9:48 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Darius Garland went stumbling into the crowd and had to hobble back up the court. Looks like he’s favoring his left leg.. – 9:48 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Since one NBA week feels like a year, I had forgotten how damn good Darius Garland is. – 9:36 PM

Brendan Bowers @BowersCLE

There is not a better backcourt in the NBA than Garland and Mitchell #LetEmKnow – 9:35 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Cavs lead 83-76 after three

Brown – 24/5/4

Tatum – 16/10/6

Brogdon – 11 points

Horford – 7/10

Celtics – 38.1% FGs

Celtics – 10-34 3Ps

Celtics – 12 TOs

Garland – 23/5/7/3

Mitchell – 14 points

Allen – 12/9

LeVert – 12 points

Cavs – 40.3% FGs

Cavs – 8-28 3Ps

Cavs – 6 TOs – 9:33 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

#Cavs back in front 83-76 at end of third quarter. Garland 23p 5r 7a 3st in 27 minutes. Mitchell 14p 3r 4a, Allen 12p 9r, LeVert 12p 5r 2a. Brown 24p 5r 4a, Tatum 16p 10r 6a – 9:32 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs lead the Celtics 83-76 here after three quarters. Garland has been fantastic in his return from his eye injury. Mitchell not having his best night, but strong defense held Boston to just 20 points in the 3rd quarter. Jaylen Brown has 24 for Boston, Garland has 23 for Cavs. – 9:31 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

If LeVert would have finished that feed from Garland the roof may have come off this place. – 9:27 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

And then Hauser played really good defense until he had to try guarding Darius Garland… a lot of good stuff there to end up getting toasted – 9:26 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Hauser actually played Garland pretty well. Garland is just awesome. – 9:25 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Whew. That crossover by Garland was something sweet. – 9:25 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I could watch Darius Garland every night. He’s such a smart and fun player. – 9:08 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 56-50 at the half

Brown – 16/5/3

Tatum – 11/8/4

Brogdon – 11 points

Celtics – 42.9% FGs

Celtics – 6-22 3Ps

Celtics – 15 assists on 18 FGs

Celtics – 8 TOs

Garland – 17 points, 3 steals

Mitchell – 8 points

Love – 7 points

Cavs – 35.3% FGs

Cavs – 7-20 3Ps

Cavs – 5 TOs – 8:50 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

#Celtics lead #Cavs 56-50 at half: Garland 17p (4-6 on 3s) 4a 3st, Mitchell 8p 2r 3a 1st, Love 7p 5r; Brown 16p 5r 3a, Tatum 11p 8r 4a, Brogdon 11p 3r 1a. – 8:47 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs not named Darius Garland are just 3-of-13 from beyond the arc here in the first half. DG is a perfect 4-of-4. – 8:37 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Looks like we’ll get our second extended run of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland with four min left in the half. – 8:36 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Great stop by Grant on Garland. Even better one by Okoro chasing down an alley-oop try from Brogdon to Tatum, who’s back on the bench. – 8:22 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Did Darius Garland even miss time? Sheesh. He’s been awesome. – 8:21 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Cavs lead 35-27 after one

Brown – 9 points

Brogdon – 7 points

Celtics – 40% FGs

Celtics – 3-8 3Ps

Celtics – 4 turnovers

Garland – 14 points

Love – 7 points

Cavs – 44.4% FGs

Cavs – 4-9 3Ps

Cavs – 1 turnover

Cavs – 3 offensive rebounds – 8:16 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Important AST by Tatum to close 1Q where he didn’t hit a shot. Grant, who gave solid bench minutes, finishes a stop on Mitchell the other way with a REB in traffic. Garland blasted #Celtics‘ defense though, leading #Cavaliers to 35. C’s having trouble with his quickness/passing. – 8:15 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

#Cavs lead #Celtics 35-27 after 1st Q. Garland 14p 3a, Love 7p 2r, Allen 4p 4r. Jaylen Brown 10p, Brogdon 7p. – 8:15 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs lead the Celtics 35-27 after the first quarter. Darius Garland looks like he never left – if you forget about the swollen eye – as he has a game-high 14 points on 4-of-6 from the floor. He’s got three assists and two steals, too. – 8:15 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Darius Garland with a pretty great start after missing two weeks. He’s got nine points in the first 5:30 of game time here. #Cavs up 16-11 at the first timeout. – 7:53 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

Welcome back, Darius Garland. Two big 3s in the opening minutes of the first quarter – 7:50 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Darius Garland has been pretty aggressive to start here. He’s already got three shots up, including a made 3-pointer and an aggressive drive to the basket that ultimately got swatted away. – 7:49 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs are going with the same starting lineup as opening night in Toronto.

– Garland

– Mitchell

– LeVert

– Mobley

– Allen – 7:24 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Garland replaces Dean Wade, who had played stellar with the Cleveland starters. Levert moves to F. Can #Cavaliers get the ball in his hands enough, and can he guard Boston’s wings? – 7:11 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters tonight:

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Derrick White

Marcus Smart

Cavaliers starters:

Jarrett Allen

Evan Mobley

Caris LeVert

Donovan Mitchell

Darius Garland – 7:07 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

#Cavs starters vs. Boston:

Darius Garland

Donovan Mitchell

Caris LeVert

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen – 6:42 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned

· Darius Garland returns to Cavs

· Trae Young back in MSG

· Zion and AD faceoff

· Justin’s Fastest 5 minutes in the NBA

· Breaking injury/lineup news

Talking about it all now through tipoff!

📺 https://t.co/zjCqJjmb9F pic.twitter.com/1SxG7nAURB – 6:32 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

Updated with comments from coach J.B. Bickerstaff: #Cavaliers guard Darius Garland will play Wednesday against Boston #Celtics beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 6:25 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

With #Cavs Darius Garland returning against Boston, the Cavs will be going with their opening night starting group tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom:

Darius Garland

Donovan Mitchell

Caris LeVert

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Dean Wade, who filled in nicely, will come off bench – 6:17 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on Darius Garland playing tonight.

“As far as the minutes go, probably shorter stints for him and then see how he’s feeling, but obviously leaving some minutes for the fourth quarter.” – 6:04 PM

Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider

Darius Garland is BACK! #Cavs cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/d… – 6:02 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

#Cavaliers guard Darius Garland will play Wednesday against Boston Celtics beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 5:54 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff says Darius Garland will likely play shorter stints tonight in his first game back. As I’ve been reporting, no goggles tho. Garland did not like them. At all. – 5:51 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

J.B. Bickerstaff confirms Darius Garland (eye) will return tonight.

No goggles. No minute restrictions. – 5:48 PM

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

J.B. says Darius Garland is playing tonight. #Cavs

(No goggles for DG the PG tonight.) – 5:47 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Darius Garland is playing tonight. – 5:47 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff says that All-Star guard Darius Garland will play tonight against the Celtics. He’s missed the last five games with a left eye laceration. – 5:47 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

#Celtics #Cavaliers meet again on ESPN tonight and I had a bold declaration for @Cavsanada.

Cleveland could win the east

Lets see what the Garland return brings. @DomeTheory ⚡️ by @betonline_ag @AthleticGreens @calm. Full: https://t.co/kb6vUCsOI0

Audio: https://t.co/oNkgztAfRa pic.twitter.com/JvgPcZj83a – 4:57 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland will make his return to the lineup tonight vs. Boston, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Garland has been sidelined since Oct. 19 due to an an eye injury suffered while playing 13 minutes in Cleveland’s season opener in Toronto. – 3:55 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Wine and Gold Talk Podcast with @H_Grove: We talk #Cavs great start and whether it’s sustainable, Donovan Mitchell’s brilliance and Darius Garland’s imminent return. Plus, a little bit on Kyrie Irving.

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/d… – 8:43 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

Correction: #Cavs PG Darius Garland (left eye laceration) is listed as questionable on NBA injury report for Wednesday’s home game vs. Boston after missing the past 5 games. Backup PG Raul Neto (right ankle) is doubtful, G-F Dylan Windler (right ankle) is questionable. – 5:50 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Darius Garland (eye) is QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow night’s game against the Celtics. – 5:45 PM

