GREENVILLE, N.C. -- Wichita State got 15 or more kills from three different sources and combined for 13 blocks, downing East Carolina 27-25, 25-15, 22-25, 25-16 on Friday night at Minges Coliseum. It's the ninth straight win in the series for the Shockers, who have never lost to ECU. The...

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO