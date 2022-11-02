Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
mdislander.com
Bolster lobster industry through buoy purchase
BAR HARBOR — From wearing red and signing petitions to dining at local restaurants and buying from trusted suppliers, showing support for the lobster fishing industry has come in many different forms. Now the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce has come up with one more way to back Maine’s fishermen.
mdislander.com
Island police log for week of Nov. 3
The police were advised on Oct. 25 that a low-speed vehicle from Bar Harbor was on State Route 102 heading into Southwest Harbor and were asked to stop the vehicle so the company that owned it could come and pick it up as it was not supposed to be operated outside of Bar Harbor. The vehicle was located and stopped. According to the police log, the tourists were “definitely lost.” Representatives from the company that owned the vehicle arrived and picked up the tourists and the vehicle.
mdislander.com
Island Briefs: TES winter raffle, benefit tournament, winter parking hearing
TRENTON — The Trenton Elementary Parent Teacher Club is holding a winter raffle to benefit the teachers and students at Trenton Elementary School. Twelve days of prizes for kids and adults are planned starting Thursday, Dec. 1. Winners will be posted on the Trenton Timberwolf Facebook page. Prize pickup will be the week of Dec. 19 or before.
Ellsworth American
City planner resigns, cites “abundance of dysfunction”
ELLSWORTH — City Planner Elena Piekut tendered her resignation Nov. 2 in an 11-page letter citing “a lack of accountability and an abundance of dysfunction” at City Hall and accusing other city officials of violating Maine’s Freedom of Access Act and the city charter. Her letter stated her willingness to stay on the job until Nov. 30, but Piekut said she was immediately relieved of her duties.
Why Do People Keep Ruining Their Cars on Maine Beaches to Make ‘Donuts’?
How stupid can you be? Let me count the ways... One thing that makes you not only stupid but disrespectful is driving your car onto a beach to 'make donuts' in the sand. According to the Mount Desert Islander Facebook page, this happened. They write,. After spending the night on...
Maine Biomass company files for bankruptcy
MAINE, USA — Stored Solar LLC, a company that owns two biomass electricity plants in Maine and several others in New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Biomass energy uses wood and wood waste to generate electricity. The company owns two plants in Maine, one in West Enfield and another...
wabi.tv
It’s National Donut Day!
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today is National Donut Day!. Frank’s Bake Shop in downtown Bangor celebrates the sweet treat every day. Saturday morning was no exception. From apple cider to glazed, there was no shortage of them. What do employees say is their most popular item?. ”I would definitely...
Maine sees new records set with unusually high temps in November
PORTLAND, Maine — Record high temperatures were broken across the state on Saturday. In Caribou, the temperature hit 73 degrees, breaking the previous record for the date of 67, set in 1982. In Bangor, the high was also 73 degrees, breaking the previous record of 71, set in 1938.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Pizza Shops in Bangor Maine
If you're in Bangor, Maine, and looking for a good pizza restaurant, you might want to try Angelo's Pizzeria. It offers a wide selection of Italian pizzas, plus delivery services. This restaurant provides efficient service, reasonable prices, and a spectacular ambiance. The restaurant has received good reviews and is a local favorite.
WMTW
Maine business owner sentenced for federal Paycheck Protection Program fraud
BANGOR, Maine — A Skowhegan man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 20 months in prison for a bank fraud scheme related to his applications for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans. Nathan Reardon, 44, pleaded guilty back in July. He will have three years of supervised release when...
89-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed While Crossing Route 1 in Thomaston, Maine
An 89-year-old Connecticut man died Wednesday evening after he was struck by a car while crossing Route 1 in Thomaston. The Courier-Gazette reports the man was struck just before 6:00 p.m. in front of the Hampton Inn, where he was staying. Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe said the man had bought an ice cream at a dairy bar across the street from the Hampton Inn and was hurrying back to the hotel when he was struck.
WGME
Police issue warning about group of 'out of control' juveniles in Rockland
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Police say they are concerned about a group of “out of control” juveniles in Rockland who have been involved in assaults, thefts, public intoxication, and more. Over the past three months, Rockland Police say they have responded to more than 95 calls for issues involving...
mdislander.com
Memorial 5K supports Island Connections
BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Savings and Loan was the title sponsor for the 5th Annual Running for Rides Mary Parker Memorial 5K Run/Walk, which took place on Oct. 15 for the first time in two years due to the pandemic. Forty-three runners/walkers participated in the event. BHSL employees...
40-Year-Old Man Sentenced for Fentanyl Drug Charges in Bangor, Maine
Bangor Man Facing 30 Months in Prison on Drug Charges. A 40-year-old Bangor man was sentenced Thursday to 30 months in prison (2 and a half years) for possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. Kristopher Churchill also faces three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty on April 21, 2022....
mdislander.com
Conners Emerson to hold second community forum
BAR HARBOR — On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Conners Emerson School will hold the second community forum in a series of in-person discussions designed to guide a new school build. From 6-8 p.m., members of the community can meet at the school cafeteria to participate in an interactive workshop that will help “craft a design statement.” That statement will capture what a new school building should look like and inform blueprint drafts.
mdislander.com
Library hosts critical mineral supply chain talk Saturday
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Supply chains around the world seem increasingly vulnerable, and governments are seeking strategies to make them more resilient to both political and market challenges. Critical mineral supply chains are at the forefront of many of these efforts. Critical minerals like rare earths, lithium and cobalt are essential for the gadgets that make modern life possible and for the technologies central to the transition away from fossil fuels.
NECN
Father and Son Die in Maine Fire, Wife Remains Hospitalized
A father and son were killed in a fire in Levant, Maine, earlier this week, officials say. The fire on Avenue Road broke out around 3 a.m. on Monday. Officials initially said that one person died in the fire, with two others hospitalized. Eric Daly, 29, died in the fire,...
WPFO
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Route 1 in Thomaston
THOMASTON (WGME) -- A Knox County dispatcher has confirmed that a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Route 1 in Thomaston Wednesday evening. CBS13 will provide more details as soon as they are available.
mdislander.com
Online workshop teaches how to encourage kids to read
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Island Readers & Writers will kick off its fall virtual programming with a workshop called “Using a Love of Story to Engage and Encourage Young Readers.” The workshop, led by Anica Mrose Rissi, runs from 3:30-4:40 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Rissi will share how she encourages kids to find what excites them most as readers and follow that excitement into creating stories of their own. This interactive presentation will include tips and tricks for use in a classroom, library or homeschooling programs and time for a Q&A.
Comments / 0