The police were advised on Oct. 25 that a low-speed vehicle from Bar Harbor was on State Route 102 heading into Southwest Harbor and were asked to stop the vehicle so the company that owned it could come and pick it up as it was not supposed to be operated outside of Bar Harbor. The vehicle was located and stopped. According to the police log, the tourists were “definitely lost.” Representatives from the company that owned the vehicle arrived and picked up the tourists and the vehicle.

BAR HARBOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO