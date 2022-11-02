ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson, Jaylinn Hawkins return

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hdg2H_0iwOc0N000

The Atlanta Falcons got back to work on Wednesday in preparation for their Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson was designated to return from the injured reserve list and practiced for the first time since Week 4.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins also returned to the practice field on Wednesday, but cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) did not participate. Starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson was out with a knee injury, and the team played backup center Matt Hennessy at guard in his absence.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton made his debut at practice after the team acquired him in a trade with the Chiefs just before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Check out the Falcons’ full Wednesday injury report below.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status

A.J. Terrell Hamstring DNP

Elijah Wilkinson Knee DNP

Jaylinn Hawkins Concussion FP

As for Patterson, despite his return to practice, he isn’t listed on the report since he’s still not on the active roster. The Falcons running back told D.Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he was about 90 percent.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers responds to big trades made by Eagles, Vikings

The Green Bay Packers were linked to several potential trades before the Nov. 1 deadline, but ultimately did not make any moves. That put them at odds with several NFC contenders, who actively got better in their pursuit of a championship. The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson, while the Philadelphia Eagles added pass-rushing help in Robert Quinn.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

JuJu Smith-Schuster details key differences playing for Chiefs, Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs return to action on “Sunday Night Football” this week against the Tennessee Titans following the bye week, looking to pull together for a solid run to the postseason. One of the many essential contributors has been wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is quickly adjusting to the Chiefs system following five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 five-star quarterback, LSU target announces commitment

LSU has been in the running for five-star quarterback Julian Sayin for a while, and on Wednesday, he made his commitment official, but not to LSU. Sayin announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Sayin is a six-foot-one, 185-pound quarterback from Carlsbad, California where he plays for Carlsbad High School. The Lancers finished the regular season 9-1 with their only loss coming in week two to Inglewood 35-18. The Lancers were 6-0 in their division and will host the Poway Titans in the Open Division Semifinals.
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

Young Alex's NFL Picks Week 9

The trade deadline passed us on Tuesday. There's plenty to be made about who won and lost each trade, and this will be the first chance we get to see most of the same faces in new places. 8 weeks into the season as well, marking the halfway point of the NFL season. Who makes a push to the postseason, and who fades away towards draft positioning.
ARIZONA STATE
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022

We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

168K+
Followers
224K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy