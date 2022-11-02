Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: World Series Controversy Puts Max Muncy in an Awkward Spot
Twitter lost its mind over the weekend when the FOX broadcast of the World Series shared that Astros catcher Martin Maldonado was using an illegal bat. The bat, which Maldonado received from former teammate Albert Pujols from their playing days with the Angels, was outlawed in 2010. However, MLB was lenient with the players who were playing before 2010, so Pujols was able to continue using his bat, which had a bigger barrel size than the newer models. Maldonado, however, was not.
Dodgers Offseason: 3 Possible Trade Candidates in LA System
The Dodgers almost have to be heavily involved in the trade market this offseason. For one thing, they’re going to have holes they need to fill in the starting lineup, on the bench, and on the pitching staff. Even more importantly for purposes of this conversation, they have a huge roster crunch coming.
Dodgers Offseason: One Free Agent that Makes Sense for LA That No One is Talking About
The Dodgers are entering an offseason of change. Long-time Dodger Justin Turner has a club option that may not be picked up. Face of the franchise Clayton Kershaw is mulling retirement, yet again. Former MVP and fan favorite Cody Bellinger could get non-tendered and become a free agent. All in all, there’s a chance the Dodgers look very different come Opening Day next season, which is weird to think after they won 111 games in the regular season — but that’s what an early disappointing exit can do to an organization.
Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP
HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña’s key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award Saturday night after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. “The hardest part was just blocking everything that’s not part of the game,” Peña said. “There’s a saying that you can’t sink a ship with water around. It sinks if water gets inside. So I just try to stay strong and keep the water outside my head.” Peña also won a Gold Glove and was the AL Championship Series MVP. The 25-year-old shortstop became the first hitter to win those three prizes in a career, according to OptaSTATS — and he did it all in his rookie season.
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Feels Cody Bellinger’s Status Plays a Part in LA’s Pursuit of Aaron Judge
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are right around the corner but if the Dodgers want to even begin thinking of making room for Judge they first have to make decisions on their current roster. Trea Turner remains the biggest question for the team but insider David Vassegh believes Cody Bellinger will also play a part in bringing in Judge.
UNDENIABLE! Astros overcome scandal, Phillies for 2nd World Series win
Astros fans waiting for Yordan Alvarez's power to return got it when the 'Stros need it most.
Dodgers News: MLB Insider Predicts an LA Trade For Ohtani
The money left on the table for the Dodgers is a driving force for why some believe the team will make a heavy push for Shohei Ohtani, who currently is on contract with the Angels through 2023 and will be owed $30 million. Of course, LA will be linked to just about everyone this winter, so buckle up.
Top 6 most wanted: Houston Astros 2022 World Series Champions Gear
Thousands of Houston Astros fans lined up outside Academy stores across the city for a chance to get these hot new 2022 World Series Champions t-shirts and caps.
Dodgers Farm: Three Untouchable Prospects in LA’s System
Okay, let’s start this off by acknowledging that no one is actually untouchable. If the Angels called the Dodgers today and said “We’ll give you Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani and we’ll pay their salaries, all we want in return is one prospect named …,” Andrew Friedman would have the paperwork written up before Perry Minasian had even said the name of the prospect.
Dodgers Trea Turner Rumors: Insider Believes 6 Teams Will be in the Mix on Free Agent Shortstop
MLB insider Jon Heyman listed his top 30 free agents in a column for the New York Post, with a list of interested teams and a contract prediction from an “outside expert.” Coming in fourth on his list is a name the Dodgers and their fans are quite familiar with: shortstop Trea Turner.
Dodgers News: Insider Predicts Clayton Kershaw’s Next Contract
At the age of 34, Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw still has plenty left in the tank to deliver, especially coming off of his ninth All-Star selection of his career. Kershaw appeared in 22 games pitching to a 2.28 ERA with a 12-3 record. He also missed several weeks with back and hip issues over the course of the season.
Dodgers: Former LA All-Star Has Hilarious Response to Tweet
We’ll open this by saying, the purpose of this article is to one: provide a little laugh at a time when you may need it, and two: give some Dodgers fans a glass-shattering “omg, you’re right!” moment. In service of both of those points, we take a look at old friend Ross Stripling’s Twitter feed where a tweet he recently discovered went semi-viral among Dodgers and Blue Jays fans.
Dodgers Rumors: Zack Greinke Not Hanging it Up Quite Yet
Former Dodgers pitcher Zack Greinke pitched his 19th season in 2022, heading back to the Kansas City Royals where his career began. Greinke had a solid season, posting a 3.68 ERA in 137 innings pitched at age 38. There was speculation that the six-time All-Star, who won the AL Cy...
Dodgers: Former GM Ned Colletti Pays Tribute to His Greatest Signing, Justin Turner
Justin Turner started to remake his swing late in the 2013 season on the advice of Mets teammate Marlon Byrd. It was too little, too late for New York, who non-tendered JT to make room on their 40-man roster for guys like Curtis Granderson and Bartolo Colon. The Dodgers showed...
Dodgers: Starting Rotation Should Be a Top Priority for LA, According to MLB Insider
The Dodgers head into the offseason facing at least a handful of questions, with nine players heading into free agency and team option or non-tender decisions to make on several others. Next year’s team could look significantly different than the team that won 111 games in the regular season before flaming out in the NLDS.
Dodgers: A Reminder of How Good Mookie Betts is in Right Field
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts won his sixth career Gold Glove on Tuesday, which came as a surprise to absolutely no one who watched him play right field this year. After nagging injuries decreased his playing time and hampered his effectiveness when he was on the field in 2021, a healthy Betts bounced back in a big way in 2022.
Dodgers Offseason: What Should LA Do About Hanser Alberto?
In 2019 and 2020, Hanser Alberto was an absolute lefty masher, batting .394 with a .532 slugging percentage off southpaws across those two seasons. When the Dodgers signed him in March, they weren’t necessarily expecting that kind of production, but they were definitely looking for production against lefties. In...
Dodgers News: Paul Goldschmidt won NL Outstanding Player of the Year Award over Freddie Freeman
The 2022 MLB Players choice awards were announced on Friday Night. Our very own Freddie Freeman was nominated for National League Outstanding Player of the Year. Sadly, he came up short, coming in second place, while Cardinals third baseman Paul Goldschmidt took home that honor. Among Goldschmidt and Freeman was...
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Set to Participate in CMAs Next Week
Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts is a man of all traits. He is a hooper, could burn you on a couple of routes, is a tremendous bowler, and is one of the best baseball players in the league today. Betts will take his talents on stage as he will be a...
Dodgers Rumors: Mets Reportedly Won’t Engage Yankees in a Bidding War for Aaron Judge
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is expected to be one of the top free agents on the market this offseason, coming off a 62-homer season in which he came close to winning the American League Triple Crown. The Mets are the highest-spending team in baseball and have a hole or two in their outfield.
