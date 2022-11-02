“I’ve taken it many times”- Female WWE Superstar expresses her sentiments after being upset by Seth Rollins’ recent comments about her

Read full article on original website
Dana Brooke Talks Relationship With Seth Rollins Following WWE Raw Comment
A week after posting a fiery response to an offhand comment Seth Rollins made about her on commentary on the October 24 episode of "RAW," Dana Brooke revealed on the "Ten Count" podcast the two haven't talked. "Seth and I are good friends," she said. "I absolutely love Becky [Lynch] as well, too. Maybe he didn't mean it in the way that I took it."
WWE Crown Jewel (11/5/2022) Results: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar, Bayley Compete.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/5/2022 edition of WWE Crown Jewel on Peacock. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) (w/ Paul...
Roman Reigns Tells Saudi Arabian WWE Fans They Do Not Deserve Sami Zayn
WWE is producing its eighth premium live event in Saudi Arabia — Crown Jewel — on November 5. The main event has Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his titles against social media influencer Logan Paul in only Paul's third professional wrestling match ever. During the match, Paul will have real-life brother, Jake Paul, in his corner as Reigns will likely be accompanied by Paul Heyman and perhaps the Usos and Solo Sikoa as well. One member of The Bloodline who will be absent though is the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn.
Titles Change Hands At WWE Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia
IO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL are once again the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, defeating Alexa Bliss and Asuka at Crown Jewel. This is the second title reign for SKY and Kai. Bliss and Asuka only held the titles for five days. The title change came as the referee was distracted with SKY and Asuka.
Sami Zayn Likely Won’t Appear At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 5th. This show is supposed to be WWE’s final Premium Live Event of the year. It has now been confirmed that Sami Zayn likely won’t make an appearance at the event, despite being a part of the hottest act in the company.
Natalya Shows Off Gruesome Photo Of Her Broken Nose After WWE SmackDown
Natalya is one of the well-known Superstars, bred for greatness as part of the Hart Dynasty. She has established a stronghold through her unique antics in the WWE. Fans must have observed Shayna’s reaction as she decimated Natalya in the ring. Now with a broken nose, Natalya displayed the horrific photo that was taken after the fact.
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Gunther and Rey Mysterio strike gold at Crown Jewel go-home show
The intercontinental championship is in good hands with Gunther and opponents like Rey Mysterio. Gunther and Mysterio closed out the final episode of WWE SmackDown before Crown Jewel with a fantastic David vs. Goliath matchup. Mysterio earned the right to challenge Gunther after defeating Sheamus, Solo Sikoa and Ricochet in...
WWE Reveal Potential Injury To Jey Uso
At WWE Crown Jewel 2022 The Usos put their Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line against The Brawling Brutes. The rivalry between the two teams has been running for a number of weeks with the British duo coming within inches of the claiming the gold on September 23rd. Tension...
Tiffany Stratton Is ‘MIA’ In Jaw-Dropping One-Piece Swimsuit Photo Drop
Tiffany Stratton debuted in NXT last year on December 28th. NXT’s resident Buff Barbie Doll is still relatively new to the company but she improved a lot every week. She once again decided to remind fans why she is worth remembering. Tiffany Stratton might not be as efficient when...
Pic: Beardless Conor McGregor claims to be 265 pounds
Conor McGregor looks a little different these days. Not only is the former UFC double champ bulking up for his long-awaited return to action next year, but McGregor just shaved his “Notorious” beard. McGregor, who is still on the comeback trail after suffering a brutal leg injury against...
WWE & AEW Stars Flash Some Thigh At Sheamus' Wedding
Even when maintaining the centuries-old traditions of the Celtic people, there's nothing wrong with channeling one's inner Claudette Colbert. Sheamus posted a picture of himself and his groomsmen in their traditional garb for "The Celtic Warrior"'s wedding over the weekend. Captioned "Reservoir Fellas.." the tweet showcases the gentlemen strutting down 44th Street, outside Manhattan's Algonquin Hotel in Times Square, like the main characters in Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs. The other picture in the tweet has the "fellas" showing a bit of leg and lifting their kilts to expose their thighs. Among the groomsmen were WWE's Drew McIntyre, as well as AEW's Claudio Castagnoli and Miro, and others. All four men have been in so many tag teams and rivalries over the years that their careers are as inextricable as their bond. Sheamus has been celebrating his wedding on social media all week. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi also attended the wedding, as well as Riddle, Damian Priest, and former WWE Superstar CJ Perry.
Brock Lesnar Escapes Crown Jewel With a Win Over Bobby Lashley
Brock Lesnar narrowly escaped Crown Jewel with a victory over Bobby Lashley, overcoming an offensive assault to score a quick pin on Saturday. Lashley took an immediate advantage over Lensar, attacking Lesnar's leg outside the ring before the match officially began, then hitting him with four consecutive Spears both in and out of the ring. Lesnar managed to counter a Hurt Lock attempt, then delivered multiple suplexes and an F-5 despite only having one good leg.
Mysterious Woman Appears During Bray Wyatt’s WWE SmackDown Segment
A new segment involving Bray Wyatt aired this week on WWE SmackDown, and there are now more questions than answers. In the backstage area, Wyatt was seen pacing back and forth. He mentioned people playing with him or interrupting him when he is doing something. As various images flashed on...
Outrage Erupts After Botched Finish To Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley At WWE Crown Jewel
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most accomplished pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He has done pretty much anything one would want to accomplish in WWE and then some. His match against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel was also dragged by fans for a good reason.
WWE Star Potentially Suffers ‘Very Serious’ Injury
News has come to light that a WWE wrestler has potentially sustained a ‘very serious’ injury. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, fan-favorite R-Truth may have suffered from a serious injury that could keep him away from the ring for some time. Meltzer reports:. “This...
Kurt Angle Calls Top WWE Star 'The Next Shawn Michaels'
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels may not have always been the easiest wrestler to be around, however, many regard him as one of the greatest in-ring performers in history. The "Heartbreak Kid" found much success in both winning WWE Championships and putting on iconic matches; some of those contests came against The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, and Chris Jericho. WWE Hall of Famer Angle revealed who he believes to be this generation's Michaels.
Stephen Thompson: 'I don't even understand why' Khamzat Chimaev is still a welterweight
Stephen Thompson thinks Khamzat Chimaev should move up to middleweight. Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds for his welterweight bout against Nate Diaz at UFC 279 in September. Due to the big miss, Chimaev ended up drawing Kevin Holland in a 180-pound catchweight bout instead and ran through him in Round 1.
WWE Reportedly Bringing Another Released Star Back
You never know who might show up on WWE programming nowadays as the company has been bringing former stars back to the company on a regular basis. Last week Emma made her return when she challenged Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and it sounds like another familiar face could be brought back into the fold.
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Live Stream: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch Crown Jewel Live
Live from Mrsool Park in Saudi Arabia, the WWE presents Crown Jewel 2022 live on Peacock Premium and pay-per-view! Before we get to Survivor Series WarGames (November 26), we’re making a quick stop at Crown Jewel. The premium live event is headlined by an intriguing matchup as the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns (acknowledged) defends his Universal Championship against Logan Paul. The undercard also features a slew of fun matchups as Brock Lesnar battles Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman takes on Omos, and Bianca Belair and Bayley collide in a last woman standing match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. From start time to...
R-Truth's Injury Reportedly Could Be Very Serious
Former WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth may be out of the ring for a while following his recent mishap on "WWE NXT." On the November 1st edition of "WWE NXT," Truth took on Grayson Waller. Truth had appeared on the developmental brand's previous episode, mistakenly believing he was the guest host of the special Halloween-themed episode that had happened the weekend before. The veteran superstar would then get into a confrontation with Waller, igniting a match between the two this week. Early on in the bout, Truth performed a dive onto Waller, who stood on the outside of the ring. As he attempted to flip over the top rope, Truth seemingly slipped and awkwardly plunged to the floor, then clutched his leg. Medical staff helped Truth in backstage — the match was stopped and Waller was awarded the victory.
