Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Perello announce a new venture after the birth of their first child

Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
King Charles Announces He's Replacing Prince Harry As Captain General Of The Royal Marines
Making a statement? On Friday, October 28, King Charles announced he would be replacing Prince Harry as the Captain General. “It is the greatest possible pleasure to assume the role of your Captain General,” the 73-year-old said in a statement. “I am exceptionally proud to follow in the footsteps of so many members of my family over the last three and a half centuries, all of whom held the role with a deep sense of admiration.
Miss Argentina And Miss Puerto Rico Reveal They Quietly Tied The Knot
Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín shared a sweet video celebrating their marriage on Instagram.
Vanessa Bryant’s Video of Her & Her Daughter Natalia Dancing & Singing Together Proves They’re the Coolest Mother-Daughter Duo
Taking your kids off to college is a special time; you’re full of pride and pain. You’re so proud of your little one for jetting off to college, but you can’t help but cry over the fact that they’re an adult and on their own now. We all remember the tearful goodbye Vanessa Bryant had with her eldest daughter Natalia Bryant when she went off to USC. However, the two are reunited at USC, and it must feel so good!
Singer Davido's 3-Year-Old Son Dies in Swimming Pool Drowning at Home
Nigerian singer Davido, born David Adeleke, and fiancée Chioma Rowland's 3-year-old son has died in an apparent drowning, AP reports Nigerian singer Davido is mourning the death of one of his children. The pop star's 3-year-old son David Ifeayni has died after an apparent drowning at the family's home in Lagos, the Associated Press confirmed on Tuesday. Davido — known for his work with artists including Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown — shares Ifeanyi with fiancée Chioma Rowland, a prominent chef. He is also father to three other children from previous relationships. The accident...
Gerard Pique Introduces Kids To New Girlfriend After Shakira Teases Heartbreak Song About Him
A few months ago, news of Shakira's ex-husband Gerard Pique dating someone new hit headlines, which frustrated the Colombian singer, who claimed that the two made a pact not to be seen in public with a new partner for a least a year following their divorce, reports say. Devastated, Shakira...
90 Day Fiancé: Michael Is 'Done' and Demands Angela 'Get Out' After Exes Are Restrained in Violent Face-Off
In Sunday's episode, Angela ripped parts off Michael's car when she arrived unannounced at his home in Nigeria Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi may be done for good after their latest confrontation on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? During Sunday's episode, Angela's unannounced arrival at Michael's family's home in Nigeria went sideways quickly after she started damaging his car when Michael would not answer the door. "Michael, come out. She's taking your car apart," Angela's friend Rene yelled into the house. "Tell him I'll break the windows next. You...
"She's only 18, let her have some fun" - Davenport defends Gauff after shocking WTA Finals performances
It would not be untrue to describe Coco Gauff's WTA Finals performances as some of the worst matches she played all year long. The American athlete was supposed to perform admirably in front of her home fans in Fort Worth, but she completely fell short of expectations. She and Jessica Pegula both lost their opening doubles matches and both of their opening singles matches, greatly disappointing American spectators.
Shakira’s Ex Gerard Piqué Retires From Soccer Nearly 5 Months After Their Split: Watch
Shakira‘s ex, Gerard Piqué, 35, shocked fans on Nov. 3 when he took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video (WATCH HERE) where he announced his retirement from soccer after playing the sport for nearly 20 years. “Culers, us he de dir una cosa,” he captioned his posts. Gerard continued to narrate the video where he revealed that the match between FC Barcelona and UD Almería on Nov. 5 will be his final one. “The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven’t said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about me,” he said. “Now is the time to bring this journey to its end. I’ve always said that there would not be any other team after Barca. And that’s how it will be.”
Miss Argentina And Miss Puerto Rico Get Married In Secret Wedding
The pair surprised fans by announcing their nuptials with a sweet video.
Gabrielle Union Celebrated Her 50th Birthday With Epic Party In Zanzibar, Tanzania
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade spent a nice time in Zanzibar, celebrating Union's 50th birthday.
"I made a couple of mistakes but after that I stayed calm" - Alcaraz averts Dimitrov test in Paris
Carlos Alcaraz was able to keep it in two sets against Grigor Dimitrov and avoided complications midway through the second set. Alcaraz was up a break in the second set of the match but allowed Dimitrov to make the 0-3 deficit into a 3-3 score. The Bulgarian even had a 40-15 advantage in the next game but Alcaraz saved those break points to keep himself in the match. He then finished it off 6-3 saying after the match:
Watch William and Kate’s amazing reaction as a little girl dressed as princess crashes their speech
Though Princess Kate and Prince William may be real royalty, they were kind of upstaged by a little princess in her own right this week during a working event for the couple. The Prince and Princess of Wales were on a visit to Scarborough, England, in support of young people’s mental health. William and Kate spoke with a trio of groups that stand to receive funding from The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales and Britain’s Two Ridings Community Foundation.
Rafael Nadal only able to win majors when 'physically perfect,' says compatriot
Jose Luis Arilla believes Rafael Nadal is still capable of winning Grand Slams – but he needs to be ‘physically perfect’ to do it. Nadal has had a fine season on the ATP Tour, winning both the Australian Open and French Open in the first part of the year.
Jon Rahm and his wife, Kelley, are trying to make the early days of parenthood a bit easier for the Homas
Max Homa and his wife, Lacey, welcomed their first child, Cam, on Oct. 30, and have returned home for the early days of parenthood. Every parent in the world understands how difficult the transition can be, but a fellow PGA Tour member is trying to make it a little easier for the Homas.
"So many speak how Roger was their idol, that shows his greatness" - Djokovic highlights Federer's legacy
Novak Djokovic highlighted the legacy of Roger Federer in a talk with the Tennis Channel following his Paris Masters match. Roger Federer said gooybe to tennis with a doubles match together with Rafael Nadal and Djokovic was present in London to see it. The celebration of the renowned player and his competitor moved the Serbian, who admitted to being emotional due to the whole situation in a talk with the Tennis Channel.
Todd Woodbridge supports Nick Kyrgios' stance, believes the Australian should have qualified for the ATP Finals based on his Wimbledon performance
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios qualified for the 2022 ATP Finals in doubles alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis but he was not happy about the situation in singles. The 2022 Wimbledon finalist missed out on 1200 ranking points as this year's grass-court major was held without awarding any points to players. Therefore, his chances of qualifying for the 2022 ATP Finals in singles also decreased and the 27-years-old Australian mentioned it after qualifying in doubles.
Murray jokes on being bottom in days from entering top 10 to reaching World No.1: "I think that's called perserverence"
Andy Murray's career has been built on hard work that saw him stand shoulder to shoulder with some of the most talented tennis players of all time. Most including Murray himself would agree that he was the last in terms of talent out of the big four but his work ethic saw him stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them for many years on the Tour. He truly became the best possible version of himself by doing everything that it takes.
Rune full of praise for Alcaraz after retirement win in Paris: "Of course, he is No. 1, so he is obviously the best in the world right now"
Holger Rune advanced to the Paris Masters semi-final after Carlos Alcaraz retired and the Dane praised the Spaniard. It was a very good and exciting match between Alcaraz and Rune but an abdominal injury prevented the Spaniard to stay in the match and compete on. The duo know each other well having grown up together on the Tour and they actually played doubles as youngsters as well.
Tennis-Alcaraz to miss ATP Finals and Davis Cup with abdominal injury
Nov 5 (Reuters) - Carlos Alcaraz will miss the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup Finals after picking up an abdominal injury at the Paris Masters, the world number one said on Saturday.
