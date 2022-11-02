ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Without evidence, NC candidate says opponent’s actions led to shooting at parents’ home

Without providing any evidence, Pat Harrigan on Friday told Fox News viewers his Democratic opponent’s language and actions led to a shooting at his parents’ home. Harrigan, the Republican nominee for North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District, appeared on the Fox & Friends morning show and posted a video clip online of the appearance with a message that said Democratic nominee, state Sen. Jeff Jackson, should “condemn the violence & apologize for his lies, but he won’t.” Before Harrigan posted that, Jackson condemned the violence.
North Carolina: What to expect on election night

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s statewide elections are generally closely divided affairs, but Democrats have failed to win a U.S Senate race since 2008. Party officials were encouraged that the streak could be broken this year when former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley got in the race last year. The primary field […]
