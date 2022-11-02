Read full article on original website
Red, blue and purple counties: Here’s a look at NC voter registration data
Ahead of the midterm elections, we’ve broken down the data by party affiliation, race and ethnicity in six different counties.
rhinotimes.com
NC GOP Requests Every Death Certificate In The State Over Election Fraud Fears
In recent years, there’s been a lot of talk about a need to make sure that dead people don’t vote – and, apparently, the North Carolina Republican Party is attempting to investigate very deeply into that concern in the upcoming election. The legal counsel for the state’s...
LETTER: Vote Democrat to ensure future of democracy
To the Editor: This Nov. 8, North Carolinian’s have an important choice to make in the mid-term elections. The Rep
As early voting winds down in N.C., Democrats, Black voters are lagging compared to 2018
An analysis of who has voted so far in North Carolina shows there are more Republicans and more white voters than in 2018, the previous mid-term election, when Democrats broke Republican supermajorities in the General Assembly. Four years ago, 42% of all early votes cast were by Democrats. Through Wednesday...
North Carolinians are steering away from a two-party political system
Carolina Public Press’ sent out a request for readers to submit their reasons for registering as unaffiliated. The survey was available in English and en Español aquí and received more than 80 responses.
Laxalt's fiery closing pitch illustrates Nevada GOP's pro-Trump transformation
SPARKS, Nev. — For more than a year, Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt has pitched Nevada voters on sending him to Washington with a simple message: He has little interest in working with Democrats when he gets there. The left should be put “in the ash bin of history,”...
AOL Corp
Without evidence, NC candidate says opponent’s actions led to shooting at parents’ home
Without providing any evidence, Pat Harrigan on Friday told Fox News viewers his Democratic opponent’s language and actions led to a shooting at his parents’ home. Harrigan, the Republican nominee for North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District, appeared on the Fox & Friends morning show and posted a video clip online of the appearance with a message that said Democratic nominee, state Sen. Jeff Jackson, should “condemn the violence & apologize for his lies, but he won’t.” Before Harrigan posted that, Jackson condemned the violence.
North Carolina early voting turnout trending higher than last Midterm
"People are just motivated to vote these days because the stakes are so high."
North Carolina: What to expect on election night
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s statewide elections are generally closely divided affairs, but Democrats have failed to win a U.S Senate race since 2008. Party officials were encouraged that the streak could be broken this year when former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley got in the race last year. The primary field […]
NC voters cast nearly 2 million ballots as early voting comes to an end; turnout higher than 2018 mid-term
Before polling sites opened Saturday morning, the North Carolina State Board of Elections reported about 1.97 million votes cast either in person or by mail.
'Ready to party': Zeldin and Stefanik plot New York Republican revival
CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. — Lee Zeldin’s bid for New York governor was considered a longshot, but days before the election he pitched tightening polls and a nearly two-decade old upset as proof that he has a fighting chance. “I think New York is ready to party like it’s 1994,”...
Former Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in North Carolina for Ted Budd
Former Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in Raleigh on Wednesday for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd, saying he thinks the United States “is in a lot of trouble.”
In NC, we should expect our Lt. governor to act like an adult, not a bully
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s response to the attack on Paul Pelosi was vile. | Letters to the editor
WBTV
North Carolina voters surpass 2 million ballots cast during early voting period
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Voters in North Carolina surpassed the two million ballot mark on Saturday afternoon, officials posted on social media. According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE), voters had cast about 2,072,000 ballots across the state as of 1:30 p.m. NCSBE expects that number to...
WCNC
More North Carolina voters registered as unaffiliated than Democrat or Republican
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Election Day is next Tuesday, and Saturday is the last day of early voting in both North and South Carolina. So far, more than 2 million people in both states have already voted. Meanwhile, candidates are making their final push before the remaining voters head to...
Poll: North Carolina voters energized for midterms, but pessimistic about state of politics
Voter enthusiasm is high in North Carolina with less than a week to go before Election Day for this year's midterms. But a recent survey from Meredith College shows spirits are low when it comes to the state of politics here in North Carolina and across the country. The poll,...
NC House race in Cabarrus County could determine legislative balance of power
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A Cabarrus County state House race could determine who controls the balance of power in the North Carolina legislature. House District 73 pits Democrat Diamond Staton-Williams, a Harrisburg town councilmember, against Republican Brian Echevarria, a rising star in the NCGOP. At stake is a possible...
New poll shows Ted Budd leading over Cheri Beasley in North Carolina race for U.S. Senate
Republican Ted Budd’s push toward the U.S. Senate has reached two key levels he had not yet achieved.
WECT
Things to keep in mind ahead of election night in North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nov. 8 is Election Day for the 2022 general election. Here is your guide to unofficial counts, provisional ballots and other topics that tend to come up around Election Day. The N.C. State Board of Elections notes that power outages, printer jams, long lines and other...
Intentional misinformation? North Carolina State Board of Elections warning of fake mail, texts as election looms
Now, the State Board of Elections is warning about mass mailings and text messages to voters about early voting before Nov. 8.
