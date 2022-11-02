Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up
Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Amazon Black Friday 2022 deals: All of Amazon’s best deals so far
Black Friday is on the way and like in previous years, we’re expecting tons of great deals on all kinds of different products. After the big event is Cyber Monday, so check out our full guide on the best Cyber Monday 2022 Amazon deals. We’re likely to get great...
Digital Trends
This 50-inch 4K TV is in the discount bin at Walmart for $238
Even if you’re on a tight budget, you’ll be able to purchase an upgrade for your home theater setup with the help of retailers’ TV deals. One of the cheapest offers that you can avail yourself of right now comes from Walmart, which is selling the 50-inch onn. 4 Series 4K TV with a $30 discount that makes it even more affordable at just $238, down from its original price of $268. We’re not sure how long this deal will last though, so you should hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain price.
WRAL
Walmart Black Friday Event #1 ad has dropped, some deals are live NOW, Walmart+ Membership half off through Nov. 3
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. The Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days sneak peek for the first event starting Nov. 7 is available to see and some of the sales are even live NOW at Walmart.com HERE! See below for a list of deals.
Digital Trends
This Samsung 75-inch TV is $580 today, and we can’t believe it
Right now, as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals event, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV for just $580. That’s a considerable saving of $270 off the usual price of $850 and a great price for anyone looking for a large TV from a reputable brand. It’s one of the best TV deals around thanks to being part of the Best Buy sales event which means you get Black Friday prices early, giving you a chance to beat the rush. Read on while we explain why it’s worth your time.
LG C2 OLED just crashed to lowest price ever before Black Friday — and it's our favorite OLED TV
The 55" LG C2 OLED is $1,296 at Amazon right now — a new all-time low.
Ars Technica
The weekend’s best deals: A bunch of Apple devices, Sony headphones, 4K TVs, and more
It's the weekend, and that means it's time to round up the week's best deals. As we anticipate, each weekend (and every day, really) in November brings with it a new round of discounts on popular, big-ticket items, typically at their lowest prices of the year. Today that includes headphones from Sony, Beats, Jabra, and a deal on refurbished AirPods Max.
TechRadar
Early Black Friday deal drops this Samsung 75-inch 4K smart TV to $579.99
Black Friday TV deals have arrived thanks to Best Buy's early sale that just launched this week. The retailer is offering record-low prices that you can grab right now, like this massive Samsung 75-inch 4K TV on sale for a stunningly low price of $579.99 (was $849.99) (opens in new tab). That's an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV and the best deal we've ever seen for the 2022 display.
TechRadar
I'm an iPhone user and here's the Black Friday Apple Watch deals I'm hoping for
After years of enjoying my Samsung Galaxy phones, I switched back to the iPhone this year when I purchased my Apple iPhone 14 Pro. I had been using a Garmin Swim 2 fitness band for the summer, and that watch works fine with my new iPhone, but what I really want is to have a watch that matches my phone perfectly. That’s why at the upcoming Black Friday deals event I’m keeping an eye out for Black Friday smartwatch deals on Apple’s wearable, and here are the one I’d prefer.
Consumer Reports.org
Best Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart
Black Friday may not have begun yet, but you can still find big savings. Walmart’s deals have already started popping up—both on the retailer’s website and in brick-and-mortar stores. And starting Monday, the retailer will be resuming its annual "Deals for Days" sales, releasing sales every Monday on popular items like TVs and headphones.
Costco Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up
Taking a page out of Walmart's book, Costco has announced details of its own expansive Black Friday sales, which start next week and run near the end of November. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To...
ZDNet
Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and iPad Mini are already on sale
The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
JCPenney Black Friday deals 2022 have already started
JCPenney wants customers to get a head start on holiday shopping by offering thousands of deals and the sales have already started. There will be new deals all month long, leading up to November 25th, where you can start your day at 5 a.m. at your local JCPenney store shopping Black Friday deals.
Business Insider
Best Buy Black Friday deals 2022: All the early sales including TVs, laptops, and smart home products
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Black Friday is the one time every year that retailers big and small turn up to offer excellent discounts. Best Buy is one of the biggest participants, offering all-time lows on products of every category, from Beats headphones to Dyson stick vacuums.
CNET
Best Buy Black Friday 2022: Early Sale on Tech and Appliances Now Live
Best Buy is among the first retailers to officially kick off its Black Friday sale for 2022. Though we're not even into the month of November yet, you can already score Black Friday prices on everything from TVs and laptops through smart home devices, kitchen appliances, fitness gear and more.
Digital Trends
Get this 65-inch 4K TV for under $400 at Walmart today
Next up in TV deals, we’re looking at an offering from Walmart again — this time in the form of Hisense’s R6 Series, a model known for stuffing high-quality tech into an affordable frame. Right now you can get the Hisense 65-inch R6 Series 4K Smart TV for only $398, which is $100 down from its typical $498 price. As this is a Walmart deal, we aren’t sure when it will end, so consider buying now.
Black Friday kitchen deals 2022: The best early sales to shop now and what to expect
You don't have to wait until Thanksgiving to shop Black Friday kitchen deals. Here are all the early deals worth shopping on coffee makers, dinnerware, and more.
Amazon early Black Friday sale is going on now: TVs, tablets, headphones, speakers, monitors and more!
For 2022, Amazon’s Black Friday brings you amazing savings earlier than ever. Shop the retailer’s deals and score big savings on top tech items and gifts. Even though it’s still a few weeks away, if you look closely, you can find some amazing early deals. Whether you’re...
ZDNet
Early Black Friday Newegg deal: The ASUS VivoBook Pro is a steal at just $999
Black Friday has moved from one major shopping day ahead of the holidays to a week-long affair in recent years. In 2022, we're seeing an interesting shift from US retailers looking to cash in on the trend -- a move toward far-longer sales events and pre-Black Friday deals. A deal...
Comments / 0