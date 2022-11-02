ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Resource fair to offer career assistance to vets and their spouses

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
Riverside County military veterans seeking pointers on where to find jobs, or assistance with burnishing their resumes and improving their interviewing skills, are invited to a free resource fair Friday in Moreno Valley.

The event, sponsored by the county, will be held at the Business & Employment Resource Center, 12625 Frederick St. It will be divided into two sessions — one from 9 a.m. to noon, and the other from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to the Executive Office.

Participants can take part in either or both sessions.

“Support offered at the Resource Fair includes help with resume writing, interview tips and information on current career opportunities,” according to a Department of Human Resources statement. “In addition, local college representatives will be on site to share information regarding degree and apprenticeship programs.”

Officials said that veterans’ spouses are also welcome to attend.

Anyone planning to take part was asked to register in advance at https://veteransresourceevent.timetap.com.

Los Angeles, CA
Community Policy