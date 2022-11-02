Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Pedestrian injured by vehicle in Huntsville
A pedestrian suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries from a collision with a vehicle in Huntsville on Monday afternoon. Huntsville Police said the pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The incident happened near the intersection of Blue Spring Road and Sparkman Drive. Huntsville Police are investigating. Stick...
WAAY-TV
4 injured when vehicle goes over Huntsville bridge, lands in stream
Four people were injured when the vehicle they were in went off a bridge and into a stream in Huntsville. The Huntsville Police Department said it happened Sunday morning near Drake Avenue and Leeman Ferry Road. All four people were taken to the hospital, according to Don Webster, spokesman for...
WAAY-TV
Marshall County Christmas Coalition kicks off annual toy drop
Now through Dec. 12, the Marshall County Christmas Coalition welcomes the community to help families in need by donating toys for distribution ahead of the Christmas holiday. Toys can be donated in the boxes provided at any of the following locations:. Albertville Chamber of Commerce, 316 E. Sand Mountain Drive,...
WAAY-TV
Pedestrian struck by vehicle while responding to crash in Huntsville
A pedestrian who was trying to help the victims of a two-vehicle crash ended up injured themselves Monday night, according to reports from first responders. Huntsville Police said the pedestrian was struck by an oncoming vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Don Webster, spokesman for Huntsville...
WAAY-TV
Multiple North Alabama organizations to give away groceries, collect for those in need Saturday
As Thanksgiving nears and prices are still high, more families are finding themselves in a bit of a pickle when budgeting for groceries and other necessities. To that end, several North Alabama groups are volunteering to help relieve the burden. Below are the times and locations for giveaways and collection...
WAAY-TV
Jeff Cook, Fort Payne native and co-founder of the band Alabama, dead at 73
Jeff Cook, co-founder of the band Alabama, has died. The Alabama Fan Club and Museum in Fort Payne, along with the band's publicity firm, confirmed the death Tuesday afternoon. Cook, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Musicians Hall of Fame, Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Gibson's Guitarist...
WAAY-TV
Heroes' Week begins with community welcome party at Huntsville International Airport
The Semper Fi Community Task Force of North Alabama kicked off Heroes’ Week with a big welcome-home celebration at Huntsville International Airport on Monday. The celebration and escort to their hotel included community groups and residents, who lined the airport walkways to wave American flags and cheer on the dozens of heroes who are visiting from across the country.
WAAY-TV
Scottsboro's Cedar Hill Cemetery walk returns after 2-year hiatus
After two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people headed to Cedar Hill Cemetery in Scottsboro on Sunday to attend the third annual cemetery walk. The event featured stories from actors portraying Scottsboro residents of the past, such as a daredevil pilot and an actress. During the two years...
WAAY-TV
DeKalb County man charged with voyeurism after incident at gym
An Albertville man is charged with voyeurism after an incident at a DeKalb County gym. Colby Bryant Norris, 21, was arrested Oct. 28. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Norris “photographed or filmed the intimate areas of another person” who was changing clothes after using the tanning bed at the gym.
WAAY-TV
iAcademy at Athens Elementary to begin spring semester in new building
After more than a year since breaking ground, iAcademy at Athens Elementary School will finally begin the move into its new school building on North Madison Street. The school announced this week that classes will start in the new building on Jan. 4, 2023, the first day of the second semester of the 2022-2023 school year. Teachers and staff are set to begin moving items to the new building in December, with Dec. 15 and 16 set aside as e-learning days for students so faculty and staff have more time to focus on the move.
WAAY-TV
Hazel Green High School student arrested after being found with loaded gun
A Hazel Green High School student was arrested early Wednesday after being found with a loaded gun. He was arrested about 9:40 a.m. by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The gun was found in the student’s bookbag, according to the Madison County School System. In a statement, Hazel...
WAAY-TV
Scottsboro City Schools to go virtual Wednesday and Thursday due to illness
Scottsboro City Schools has announced students will have an additional e-learning day this week as it works to reduce the spread of illness among students and staff. Schools will shift to remote learning for Wednesday and Thursday. The school system was already set to be closed for Friday due to Veterans Day.
WAAY-TV
Sheriff's Office: husband charged with fatally shooting his estranged wife in Limestone County
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says a Saturday night shooting turned deadly. It happened in the 14,000 block of Chris Way just after ten. Deputies say when they got to the scene they learned the victim, Tracie Lynn Allred, was transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital by witnesses. Tracie died at the...
WAAY-TV
Record temperatures expected Monday afternoon
The new workweek begins with near record high temperatures. Today's forecast high of 82 could break Huntsville's record high of 81 for November 7th set back in 2005. Spotty showers can't be ruled out this morning thanks to a stalled frontal boundary nearby. Warm weather sticks around for Election Day...
WAAY-TV
Athens Renaissance goes fully virtual due to rise in illnesses among students, staff
Students at Athens Renaissance School will shift to all-virtual learning through Thursday due to a rising number of sick students and staff. Assistant Principal Catherine Preston said in an email to parents that the school will use this closure as an opportunity for deep cleaning at both ARS campuses. There...
WAAY-TV
Rocket City Trash Pandas’ Andy Schatzley named Southern League Manager of the Year
After leading Rocket City Trash Pandas to the top record in the Southern League, two members of the 2022 squad have been recognized for their achievements. On Tuesday, Major League Baseball announced Trash Pandas Manager Andy Schatzley was named Southern League Manager of the Year and closer Eric Torres was named to the Southern League All-Star team as the league’s best reliever.
WAAY-TV
VFW Post 2702 awards youth scholarships, teacher of the year
On Saturday night, Gentry-Isom VFW Post 2702 awarded $1,500 in scholarship money to Madison County students. It's all part of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Voice of Democracy and Patriot's Pen contests. The annual contests help foster patriotism in today's youth. The contests reward success in the form of...
