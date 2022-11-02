Read full article on original website
Related
Luke Bryan Finds God in Powerful New Song, ‘Prayin’ in a Deer Stand’ [Listen]
Luke Bryan shines a light on his passion for God and hunting in a heartfelt new song, “Prayin’ in a Deer Stand.”. Co-written with hit songwriters Nicolle Galyon and Jimmy Robbins, the powerful faith-based country tune finds Bryan reflecting on the crux of faith, prayer, an omnipresent God and the freedom and stillness in a deer stand.
George Strait Adds Second Nashville Stadium Show
George Strait will play Nashville on back-to-back nights next summer. The country icon has just added a second show at Nissan Stadium, making the mini-tour a seven-show event in 2023. Citing overwhelming demand, Strait announced the new show for July 28, one night before the previously schedule Nashville show with...
Jake Owen’s ‘Up There Down Here’ Is a Gratitude-Filled Ode to His Better Half [Listen]
Jake Owen's newest submission to country radio is a breezy, mid-tempo love song that puts the woman he loves on a pedestal: In fact, he thinks she just might be an angel. In "Up There Down Here," the singer tips his hat to the partner who brings a little bit of heaven into his everyday life. Although he's got his flaws, he's got enough clarity to know how lucky he is: In fact, the song's lyrics speak so highly of his love interest that they border on gospel-influenced reverence.
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Has Lost 50 Pounds! [Pictures]
Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney shared a photo to social media this week with his son, Asher, and fans noticed that the singer is looking especially trim. After receiving compliments on his apparent weight loss from fans, Mooney revealed that he has lost close to 50 pounds. In his Instagram...
Kelsea Ballerini Reaches Divorce Settlement With Morgan Evans
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have reached a settlement in their divorce, just over two months after Ballerini filed for divorce from the Australian country singer in August of 2022. According to court documents People obtained, Ballerini and Evans came to an agreement on the issues surrounding their divorce on...
Look Inside Beyonce’s Childhood Home In Houston, TX
If you know anything about Beyonce, she's gonna rep TEXAS. Her current album "Renaissance" continues to get burn all across the charts including right here on Kiss-FM with her latest smash hit "Cuff It" and there's rumors that she may put in a bid to buy the Washington Commanders NFL Team with husband Jay-Z and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, the Country Music Hall of Fame's newest inductee, has died at age 87. The iconic rock 'n' roller and country star died on Friday morning (Oct. 28) at his home in Mississippi. He had been battling the flu, according to a post on his official Facebook page on Oct. 19, but his cause of death was not revealed.
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0