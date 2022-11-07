ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: NY Woman Distributed Forged Vaccine Cards On Facebook, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn
 2 days ago

A New York woman is facing charges after allegedly distributing phony COVID-19 vaccine cards on social media, authorities said.

Albany County resident Krystal Barton, age 36, of Cohoes, was arrested following an investigation by New York State Police.

Troopers were first contacted on Tuesday, Oct. 25, with a report from the state Department of Health about forged vaccine record cards that were being distributed via Facebook.

Investigators determined that Barton had provided a forged COVID-19 vaccine card to a healthcare facility in Albany in order to meet employment requirements, according to police.

Police did not identify the healthcare facility involved.

Barton surrendered to State Police in Latham and was arraigned at the Albany City Court on a charge of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

She was later released on her own recognizance while she awaits her next court appearance.

