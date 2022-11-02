Read full article on original website
64 Billion DOGE Bought at $0.09 Price as Several Traders Entered at This Point
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
XRP Trading Volume up 1,500%, 847.9 Billion SHIB Moved as Influencer Shows Support, Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, SHIB and Other Coins: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. According to CoinMarketCap data, yesterday, XRP saw a sudden 1,500% surge in trading volume. However, this did not affect the token’s price anyway, which made the crypto community speculate. Higher trading volumes are mainly caused by increased volatility as seasoned traders buy and sell large amounts of crypto to capture profits. But this was not the case for XRP this time because the token has been consolidating in a range since Oct. 20. The most likely reason for the surge may have been investors wanting to buy XRP at its current range in anticipation of a major move in price. At the moment of writing, XRP is changing hands at $0.4878, up 7.2% over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin Predicted to Hit $250,000 in Six Months by Tim Draper
Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies
Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Moved as This Influencer Announces Support for Shiba
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps 412% as SHIB Price Regains Key Level
Has Musk Abandoned Dogecoin? DOGE Price Drops as Twitter Scales Back Crypto Plans
The price of Dogecoin is now down more than 11% after Platformer reported that Twitter had halted the development of a cryptocurrency wallet. This came shortly after Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over the social media company. The controversial acquisition deal was viewed as a positive development for Dogecoin. Musk...
"Most Bullish Thing" About to Happen to Bitcoin and Ethereum
Boston-based financial services behemoth Fidelity Investments has opened up a waitlist for those who want to try out its new commission-free cryptocurrency trading service called Fidelity Crypto. The firm's clients will be able to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). In its statement, Fidelity said that a substantial...
Toon Finance (TFT) Ecosystem Spikes to Top Rankings of Crypto, Here's How
Update on Cardano from FTX CEO Causes Frustration Following MASK Listing
The founder and CEO of major crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has once again triggered the Cardano community. This time the occasion was the crypto entrepreneur's response to the accusation that FTX is listing all random tokens that involve entities affiliated with the exchange and Bankman-Fried, but are still unable to launch spot trading on ADA.
MATIC up 15%, Here Are Two Potential Reasons
Dogecoin Forms Extremely Important Pattern: Crypto Market Review, November 3
Polkadot Crypto DOT No Longer Security: "Token Has Morphed"
Former Acala (ACA) director: BTC, DOT are the only cryptos that are not securities. Is this true?. Daniel Schoenberger, сhief legal officer of Web3 Foundation, a non-profit behind the development of Polkadot (DOT) and Kusama (KSM) platforms, shares a crucial update on the DOT token status. DOT token is...
MATIC Price Jumps 17% — What's Happening?
Elusiv Secures $3.5 Million in Funding, LongHash Ventures and Staking Facilties Ventures Led Round
Elusiv, a Web3 protocol that brings an additional layer of privacy to cryptocurrency transactions, shares the details if its recent funding round and indicates the next milestones in its development and adoption. Elusiv secures $3.5 million in funding from top VCs. According to the official announcement shared by the Elusiv...
Litecoin (LTC) "On Nice Run," Unlike Other Crypto, Here Are Reasons
Ripple Director's Vacancy Gets Unexpected Applicant
Controversial crypto blogger Ben Armstrong, also known as BitBoy, has applied for the role of Director of Strategy and Operations at Ripple Singapore. Stating that he was inspired by the company's current CTO David Schwartz, Armstrong also thanked the CEO, as well as Ripple Labs and members of the XRP community.
Shiba Inu's BONE Outperforming SHIB, This Might Be Why
SHIB Price Jumped 7.5% as DOGE Correlation Broke Down, This Is What Happened
Another Ripple Ally Wants to File Amicus Brief
Cryptillian Payment Systems, an online cryptocurrency service for retail customers and commercial retail businesses, has asked District Judge Analisa Torres to file an amicus brief in support of Ripple's opposition to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's motion for summary judgment. XRP is one of six cryptocurrencies supported by Cryptillian's...
